38 comments
A lot of money is about to get dumped in Georgia. I just want to put it out there… I’m willing to come down there and wave signs on the corner for pay! Either candidate, I don’t care. Throw in a place to stay and meals and I’ll even shout.
A paycheck is a paycheck!
Lmao, what? He is losing by 5%. With 80% of the votes counted. Let’s not forget mail in ballots get counted last. And we both know which party votes by mail the most.
Did you hear about the red wave? I guess it’s just a small one 😂😂😂
Red wave? Pink drip.
You lost. Lmao
What amaze me about democrate is, with all this inflation, gas price etc they can able to pull this numbers? This show how Americans are rejecting GOP ideas
you literally believe what’s the media say?
I mean, what happened to the house
there was an episode of the west wing where that happened. everything turned out exactly the same
I think the thumbnail showing 51 is a bad choice
Agree. This was the first I saw about the election after waking up.
Joe & Krysten will be laughing in the corner 😂
That’s what they do to try and make it look more legit. Ohh soo close
Conclusions: Hope they recycle the ballot papers for next elections.
John King of CNN and Steve Kornacki of MSNBC make me interswitch channels to see what one has to say. These guys were made for this!
What to save America?…
An extended retirement program for politicians that have long passed their sell by date might be an idea.
…and that’s not directed at any party in particular!
Herschel being THE decisive Senator is just….just…just…ya know
The most fuctarded thing we thought we would ever see? Just like the last runoff we were the winners.
Only a fool would dismiss him.
I think instead of run offs we should just randomly select 10 voters from each side and have them fight in a cage and instead of wasting everybody’s time and money, could sell seats to it and take that money and donate it or cover some government spending. Do this in every state.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
You are wicked
No commercials and no robot calls? I’m in.
😆😆
@adam zubairu wicked Genius!
So now Arizona is now officially blue?
It doesn’t really matter which party wins. You’ll still have Manchins, Sinemas, and the unbreakable nine to tank bills.
Well, 51 instead of 50 would make it at least a little bit easier. The prospects for the future in Wisconsin, Arizona, Ohio and North Carolina are good. In 2024 Sinema and Manchin are up. Sinema is likely to be primaried out.
The amount of money spent in American elections is obscene
John King has really become one of the best in the business at navigating election maps
Can y’all PLEASE replace the blue and red colours with dots? The country belongs to USA and not to any of the colours
I’m praying for Nevada
I just want the wasteful spending on foreign wars to end immediately!
You got what you asked for. 😁 The shenanigans in the other states need to end…Absentee ballots only. 🤔How certain state have no problems but others do.
Is democracy working ? Can someone answer me please .
*The Red Wave was in solid blue New York* where Republicans flipped four Democrat House seats (so far) including that of Sean Patrick Maloney (D)-17th, the head of the House Democratic campaign effort! *From the NY Times: “Republicans have flipped four seats, including that of Sean Patrick Maloney, the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, whose concession constituted a humiliating loss for Democrats.”*