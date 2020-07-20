Marine fakes out brother with homecoming parade | Militarykind

If he thought hugging a firefighter was cool, wait until he finds out it's really his older brother, back from the Marines. 🚒

These firefighters drove by for Jack's birthday. If he thought that was cool, wait until he finds out it's really his brother, back from the Marines.

