Marine fakes out brother with homecoming parade | Militarykind

If he thought hugging a firefighter was cool, wait until he finds out it's really his older brother, back from the Marines. 🚒
These firefighters drove by for Jack's birthday. If he thought that was cool, wait until he finds out it's really his brother, back from the Marines.
This made me cry 😭 so cuteeeeeeeee ❤️
I love these stories!
Awwww
Allll💙💙💙💙brother love☝👏👏👏👏👏
That wasn’t a mock parade. That was a real parade.
It even had a bunch of onlookers with it.
Very sweet gift from his big brother. Life doesn’t get any better than that. Happy Birthday to you. I hope you both have many more
PRICELESS 🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💜💜💜
Brotherly Love!!!
👏👏👏💪😍
Thank you for your service!! God bless Our Military . God bless the USA.Happy Birthday future Hero.
So sweet
Not one person had a mask on, guess the pandemic is over with….
just goes to show you the stupid masks dont work for crap
what does that have to do with these Military videos dude
@Barry David Ikr. Some People are butt holes .
Are you kidding. I keep crying. Finally some real happiness
Tears again I love these stories. Welcome home.
That young man is so fortunate. I have two older brothers and they both suck. Had to figure stuff out on my own and make my own way. Accomplished more at 21 than they have in their whole lives. The awful part is that they had children and failed them miserably. No integrity, no responsibility, no character.
와우 👍
OMG 😢😢😢😢😢of JOY ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗
Awe man I cried