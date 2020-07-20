Marine fakes out brother with homecoming parade | Militarykind

July 20, 2020

 

If he thought hugging a firefighter was cool, wait until he finds out it's really his older brother, back from the Marines. 🚒
These firefighters drove by for Jack's birthday. If he thought that was cool, wait until he finds out it's really his brother, back from the Marines.

28 Comments on "Marine fakes out brother with homecoming parade | Militarykind"

  1. Lola Kait | July 19, 2020 at 7:04 AM | Reply

    This made me cry 😭 so cuteeeeeeeee ❤️

  2. Susan Patterson | July 19, 2020 at 7:08 AM | Reply

    I love these stories!

  3. Jan Patton | July 19, 2020 at 7:31 AM | Reply

  5. Adam Lewis Jon McBryde | July 19, 2020 at 8:10 AM | Reply

    Awwww

  6. September Glory | July 19, 2020 at 8:17 AM | Reply

    Allll💙💙💙💙brother love☝👏👏👏👏👏

  7. Kristy Rodriguez | July 19, 2020 at 8:23 AM | Reply

    That wasn’t a mock parade. That was a real parade.
    It even had a bunch of onlookers with it.
    Very sweet gift from his big brother. Life doesn’t get any better than that. Happy Birthday to you. I hope you both have many more

  8. Alicia Mejia | July 19, 2020 at 8:26 AM | Reply

    PRICELESS 🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💜💜💜

  9. Joyce Taylor | July 19, 2020 at 8:51 AM | Reply

    Brotherly Love!!!

  10. كواكب الشرق W&M التسويق للغير | July 19, 2020 at 9:06 AM | Reply

    👏👏👏💪😍

  11. Live to ride Ride to live | July 19, 2020 at 9:12 AM | Reply

    Thank you for your service!! God bless Our Military . God bless the USA.Happy Birthday future Hero.

  13. no one | July 19, 2020 at 10:01 AM | Reply

    Not one person had a mask on, guess the pandemic is over with….

  15. Kitty Ellen | July 19, 2020 at 2:48 PM | Reply

    Are you kidding. I keep crying. Finally some real happiness

  16. Karen H | July 19, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    Tears again I love these stories. Welcome home.

  17. M L | July 19, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

    That young man is so fortunate. I have two older brothers and they both suck. Had to figure stuff out on my own and make my own way. Accomplished more at 21 than they have in their whole lives. The awful part is that they had children and failed them miserably. No integrity, no responsibility, no character.

  18. TV철물 | July 19, 2020 at 11:57 PM | Reply

    와우 👍

  19. LOVE MLK & BLM | July 20, 2020 at 2:40 AM | Reply

    OMG 😢😢😢😢😢of JOY ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗

  20. AriesAllDay4/14 | July 20, 2020 at 6:19 PM | Reply

    Awe man I cried

