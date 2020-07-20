Teen sees bright colors for the first time | Humankind

Teen sees bright colors for the first time | Humankind 1

July 20, 2020

 

These teens planned to give their classmate a life-changing gift during class. When school was shut down, they had to improvise. 🌈
RELATED: College students help classmate see in color:

After learning their classmate is colorblind, teens raise money to surprise him with EnChroma glasses.

  3. Carol Williams | July 20, 2020 at 6:22 AM | Reply

    These kids are growing up to be kind, caring, compassionate citizens !!!

  6. Sharon Smith | July 20, 2020 at 7:59 AM | Reply

    I am weeping y’all.. love and kindness always make me cry…it’ a great day.

  7. Sarah Pickett | July 20, 2020 at 8:07 AM | Reply

    Simply beautiful ❤️

  8. Daniel van der Merwe | July 20, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    He wanted to cry. They all do 😭

