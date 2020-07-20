Teen sees bright colors for the first time | Humankind

These teens planned to give their classmate a life-changing gift during class. When school was shut down, they had to improvise. 🌈

After learning their classmate is colorblind, teens raise money to surprise him with EnChroma glasses.

