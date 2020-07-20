Teen sees bright colors for the first time | Humankind

These teens planned to give their classmate a life-changing gift during class. When school was shut down, they had to improvise. 🌈
After learning their classmate is colorblind, teens raise money to surprise him with EnChroma glasses.
These kids are growing up to be kind, caring, compassionate citizens !!!
Caring, compassionate people!!!
*NEWS DIGEST to start the Day (20 JULY 2020, Monday) 5 Minutes Read – updated at 0642HRS IST*
*World: 14,634,732cases, Recovery 8,730,163 (60%); Active 5,296,010 (36%); 608,559death (4.16%)*
_India: 1,118,107 cases, Recovery 700,399 (63%); Active 390,205 (35%); 27,503 deaths (2.46%)_
*Railways: First set of 12 private trains to be introduced by 2023, roll out all 151 such services by 2027*
_IIT-AIIMS: COVID-19 spread may spike in monsoon, winter with fall in temp; humidity also impacts_
Bank employee unions press for a five day-working week again in light of Covid; exposure to public; risk
*UK: Indian-origin Drs warn racial bias in research behind coronavirus disparity; call for lifestyle risk study*
_Stranded on ships, 2Lac seafarers struggle in virus limbo, many suicides; UN warns humanitarian crisis_
*Bharat Biotech, Serum Ins, Zydus Cadila, Panacea Biotec, Indian Immunologicals, Mynvax, Biological E are the Indian Cos in race to develop Covid-19 Vaccine; Zydus says ZyCoV-D vaccine ready in 7 months*
WHO: Record daily increase in global COVID cases for 2nd day in a row; Total rising by 259,848 in 24HRS
_Health Ministry: India’s Covid-19 Fatality Rate falls below 2.5% for 1st time, among Lowest in World_
DCGI Queries Glenmark Pharma Co on Its Claim of FabiFlu Use for Covid-19 Patients with Comorbidities
*FDCA: Indiscriminate Use During Covid-19 Pandemic Led to Bogus Tocilizumab Injections in Gujarat*
_BMC pulls up 37 private Mumbai hospitals for inflated bills to coronavirus patients; 1.36Cr reimbursed_
Brutal, Sustained Battle’: As Covid-19 Surges in Some US States, Emergency Rooms Swamped; Over work
4 dead, road cave-in after few hrs of Delhi rains, parties begin blame game; 6% more rainfall across India
*Assam Flood Affects 25L, Delhi House Crumbles, U’khand Bridge Collapses: Rain Wreaks Havoc in India*
_Bihar Kishanganj: 1 injured as Nepal police open fire at 3 Indians in no man’s land on India-Nepal border_
WB – Sonarpur: 15- yr-old gangrape, murder trigger political unrest; locals block NH, Police fire tear gas
*Justice Lalit (directly made Judge from Bar) to become Part of Supreme Court Collegium – 5th member*
_HDFC’s MD Aditya Puri Highest Paid Banker for FY20 18.92 Cr; prefers internal candidate as successor_
CAIT: Retail Trade suffer 15.5 Lakh Cr Business Loss Due to COVID, Industry passing thro’ worst period
*AIBEA: 2,426 PSB Borrowers Willfully Defaulted Rs 1.47TN: SBI leads with 685 defaulters of 43,887Cr*
_Indian direct selling industry records $2.47BN sales in 2019, ranks 15th globally; 57Lac employment_
Indian power regulator propose uniform price discovery thro’ pooling of bids; optimal transmission use
*”Al-Amal”: 1st UAE space mission (HOPE spacecraft) to Mars launches from Japan in (H-IIA F42) vehicle*
_US: Trump not ready to commit to election results if lost; too early to make such ironclad guarantee_
US: ‘Mentally Shot, May Triple Your Taxes… Will Cry for Mommy’: Trump’s Bizarre Attacks on Biden
*UK’s Foreign Secretary Accuses China of ‘Egregious’ Human Rights Abuses Against Uighur Muslims*
_Rare Buddha Statue Vandalised in Pakistan Nearly 1,700-year-old, Belonged to Gandhara Civilisation_
Sri Lanka Says Enough Facts to Prove Ravana Was 1st to Use Aircraft, Asks People to Help With Research
*Blast at power plant in Iran Central Isfahan Province, No casualties reported; many such since June ‘20*
Today’s Word – *Gallimaufry*- A mixture of different things; hodge-podge.
I am weeping y’all.. love and kindness always make me cry…it’ a great day.
Simply beautiful ❤️
He wanted to cry. They all do 😭