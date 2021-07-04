Miami-area officials give an update on rescue efforts at collapsed condo | USA TODAY

Miami-Dade officials update on Surfside condo collapse after death toll rises to 22.

Crews looking for survivors in the rubble of a condo that collapsed outside Miami last week found more bodies on Friday, raising the number of confirmed deaths to 22 as 126 people remain missing.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she has signed off on the demolition of the part of the building that remains standing because it poses a threat to public health and safety, although no date has yet been set for the demolition. The top priority remains search and rescue, she said.

