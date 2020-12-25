Military Mamas deliver Christmas joy to families | Militarykind

December 25, 2020

 

When Bev lost everything during a flood, she had no idea how she was going to afford Christmas for her family. 🎁
Every year the Military Mama Network pulls together to put gifts under the tree for military families in crisis. They call it Mission Elf.

  Temi Lamoreaux | December 25, 2020 at 6:01 AM

  will salazar ramirez | December 25, 2020 at 6:04 AM

    Kumail Akhtar | December 25, 2020 at 8:06 AM

  3. DubbyDominate | December 25, 2020 at 6:20 AM | Reply

    Crazy that the richest nation on earth still have people with struggling to pay for presents or even paying bills.

    Anyways what a good deed of these people

    Kumail Akhtar | December 25, 2020 at 8:06 AM

  LJ Clive | December 25, 2020 at 7:22 AM

Merry Christmas this is amazing

    Merry Christmas this is amazing

    Kumail Akhtar | December 25, 2020 at 8:06 AM

  ShdwsFN | December 25, 2020 at 7:55 AM

This is awesome

    This is awesome

  7. Pastor Batista Silva | December 25, 2020 at 10:33 AM | Reply

    Salutations everyone! Merry Merry Christmas…all best and bright wishes.”

  8. Go Tech AKASH | December 25, 2020 at 2:14 PM | Reply

    It just feels soo happy 😊 to see 👀 kids enjoying their gifts 📦 happily! 👀
