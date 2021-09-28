Minority should be a ‘wake-up call’ for Justin Trudeau: Nanos

Pollster Nik Nanos breaks down the political landscape after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won another minority government.
96 comments
Status Quo election. Waste of money & time.
@Exiled New Yorker – What does the cost of democracy have to do with a useless, unnecessary, unproductive election?
That’s all the government ever does. Waste money.
250 000 homeless Canadians hoping for affordable housing
A half a billion dollars could have changed the Lives of the Indigenous Ppl that have been on a boil water advisory for over 25 yrs n still counting.
These Ppl live in northern Ontario and have been treated like they don’t even live in the country.
@Vocal Vegan or the 900 million sent to WHOs Tedros.
Money of Taxpayers wasted for nothing.
@Hyperpandas Did we? Cons got more votes but lost because of a broken system.
@lmtada They all fund raise
We footed the bill. Our taxes will go up to recoup the loss.
@Arush S It’s not a broken system. Conservative support is just dog piled in the same region, and then they do middling elsewhere. O’Toole recognizes the problem of 20 years of pandering to parochial interests in the Prairies, which is why he’s trying to steer out of the death spiral it’s created.
@8BitGamer4life True, yes, but it’ll work itself out – roll your eyes until the cows come home but It will – it always does
Anyway, from what I read, I don’t think it was for nothing. Look into it, find nonpartisan sources & try to be a critical thinker is all I’m saying. Do I agree with the election being called? I’m undecided. I still need to understand the process. I do know that the Conservatives were pushing for it and then turn it around on Trudeau – totally greasy
I’ve voted all ways over the decades – I just don’t trust O’Toole & as long as he’s representing the Conservatives, I won’t be voting Conservative
His EGO and VANITY will never waver
@BrodyYYC The losers being losers – so called simpletons won.
@Jay Gray you didn’t say anything you just threw up a bunch of lables.
I’ve got to wonder what Jagmeet Singh thinks about all of this. He supported Trudeau all this time, and then Trudeau decides to hold an election to unshackle himself from Jagmeet’s support, which apparently has failed. Will Jagmeet still be as willing a liberal doormat after this?
@BrodyYYC I wouldn’t expect much out of the simpletons. They vote with their “heart”, not their mind.
@Mike Sutherland Of course he will.
More like a wake up call for voters.
No such thing as a “wake up call” for voters, they will just do the same thing they’ve been doing every election. You really thinks Liberals will abandon a Liberal candidate for a conservative candidate or vice versa? What exactly were you really expecting?
@Oberyn Martell that works both ways.
Please, like that will ever happen.
Was it? Such a wake up call they voted the same way?
@Honestly HonestyGonBIllegal They’re not self-appointed. We literally just had an election
Lol, a wake up call for Trudeau? Clearly you under estimate his level of narcissism.
@Chess Thugs he already screwed up our country. Canada is broke and Trudeau is happy about it. Because of him Canada has become the literal laughing stock of the world
Wouldnt a nite-nite call be better than a wake up call at this point? The guy is clearly evil.
@scp-049 pestilence I wrote “Burn it Down!”.
Or stupidity.
@Freddie Jones we’ve underestimated your stupidity
Was hoping i had a nightmare other night when he won, just can’t stand looking at him or listening to his poetic condescending voice
@Ramin they say to this day Ramin still can’t figure out why 7 out of 10 Canadians hate liberals
@Morty Levitt Morty…says it all. mortimer continue crying …don’t forget the monster under ur bed !
@Morty Levitt hell be elected as the next united states president, so how about u move there?
@Ramin please let me know why you like him and what has he done that’s so great
Same but what i expected
Voting is the adult version of writing a letter to Santa.
@Noob Jitsu No. Only about 10% of the population were male “citizens” who were allowed to vote. You don’t get to all landowners being able to vote until pretty recently actually. And the general population getting the right to vote didn’t happen until the mid 1830s in England, as an example
@Mitch Zurbrigg LMFAO…You poor soul , has no one told you the truth…!!!
@Mitch Zurbrigg bot
@Zander ding ding ding you’re absolutely correct
@yourmanwatson what’s freedoms have been stripped from you?
Disgusting waste of time and money
I’ll say :/
It should be a wake up call to Canadians or maybe they love being abused by him
If they do thats their own business lmao I don’t kink shame
I just love voting for him soo much.
610 million dollars to rearrange the deck chairs on the titanic.
3 libs,including Tollybohn Sista got removed. Not a total loss but you’re right, that money was poorly spent like everything those neoleft quislings do.
@manitoba mania Which crapper? arent there 3 or 4 now?
The Liberals are the center, they have voted together with the Conservatives to block NDP motions!
@Harry the third I think she means 4th wave of meme virus.
@J C 4 more only.
What a total waste of public money to have an election with same outcome
Not quite 4 yrs now instead of 2..
Am mad as hell !
Wasting money is what Trudeau does best, no surprise here.
@Bob MC that isn’t any different regardless of party..
The most votes should win. This seat situation is a slap in the face every election to everywhere but Ontario and Quebec
@Yujiro Hamna cities already do decide all, look at what ridings the liberals actually won, pretty much the whole country is controlled by votes in Toronto and Montreal.
Yes. We need proportional representation.
@Joshua Brooks Actually as it stands at the moment, lack of proportional representation gives rural areas greater representation. If you live in the north of BC, your vote is worth as much as 1.75 votes in the most densely populated areas of Vancouver..
As much as I don’t want a Clownservative government, proportional representation is fair.
Quebec and especially Ontario are under represented compared to many provinces, such as Saskatchewan and all of Atlantic Canada. Even within their provinces they are under represented with northern rural areas having far fewer voters per riding then in places like Toronto and Montreal.
now your getting it.
I can’t beleave 416 and 905 gave this guy another one.
Hey, don’t forget the 613 either.
The immigrants keep voting Liberal cause they open the gates and let everyone in. Even in February 2020 when everyone was saying the borders need to close to avoid severe outbreaks in Canada, the Liberal government said “to suggest that is racist.”
@Harry Jones Oh yes. 613
Ralf Klein said ” where tax dollars go to die”
Just look at the demographics and IQ level, and there’s your answer.
@Viserion I did not see a gate at roxham road,
If only he had a single ounce of humility. Be he doesn’t.
Absolute power corrupts and a fat pay check from Big Pharma doesn’t hurt.
Same old parties sleeping together, and screwing the public.
Uniparty.
So true
610 million dollars would employ 2000 nurses for 4 years … that might be enough to get thru this health crises.
There firing them they don’t need them anymore
That really puts things in perspective
Instead he chased surgeons doctors and nurses away from their jobs with the passport.
Now we’re worse off with even worse understaffed hospitals.
WE NEED ELECTORAL REFORM!!! HOW CAN 2 PROVINCES DECIDE THE OUTCOME FOR THE WHOLE COUNTRY!!!! THERE IS A RISK IN THE LONG RUN WHEN ENOUGH WILL BE ENOUGH!!!!
“IN THE LONG RUN WHEN ENOUGH WILL BE ENOUGH!!!!” lmfao relax bro
this has been for ever. they suck B.C. for all they can whether they are provincial or federal. the 4 western provinces need to unite.
@MaryAnn Dixon ah, i see, you have commented here also along the same lines as before, and as you misconstrued before, you have not figured it out yourself.
@MaryAnn Dixon not surprising tho, “maryann”, indicates you might never be able to figure it out.
@MaryAnn Dixon BRILLIANT!!
Has no money to help war veterans but lots to spend on himself.
It’s a national disgrace.
You can’t help veterans when you have 600 million to spend on a useless election. Besides those veterans are old stock anyway. He’s a failed drama teacher he knows what he’s doing.
That’s a liberal mindset. They are short sited thinkers and spenders.
Spent $600m on an election, bet that money could of gone to helping indigenous communities have clean drinking water
There should be a tax that everytime a politician brings up “drinking water in indigenous communities” they need to donate 20$ to “drinking water in indigenous communities”. I swear the issue would be solved by now.
I can’t believe Trudeau still makes that point often. Just solve it already.
Justin needs to know that more Canadians hate him than love him
Only 32% ish voted for Liberals. The other 2/3s voted for other parties. That is significant.
@2009TalkingHead His’ numbers’ shrink even more when you consider that only 58% of all eligible voters actually voted – which beat the last smallest turnout of ( think if was ) 2008 or 2009. Which means 42 % of eligible voters didn’t even bother to vote – which may well mean they don’t like him either or surely they’d have made the effort ?
If Pierre Poilievre was leader for Conservatives Trudeau and his Liberals would have been beat badly. Keep O’Toole leader unless Mr. Poilievre wants the leadership. I don’t see anyone else stepping up except these two. Who else in the PC is notable?
@Andrew Walsh can’t get any better than Pierre right now. There really are no league players.