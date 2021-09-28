One-on-one with Green Party’s newest MP Mike Morrice

Incoming Green MP Mike Morrice discusses his election night win and the future of the party's leader Annamie Paul after her defeat.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
31 comments
Congratulations
OOoo lets chat about more interesting stuff ( Doug ford ) ….22 Sep, 2021 …Police fire rubber bullets at anti-vax protesters in Melbourne as demonstrators storm war memorial (VIDEO) ….soon coming to your neighbour hood ( Doug )
You are advocating for terrorism
@nolove85es that’s not terrorism moron its truth… they keep governing the flu. Stop power eating and walk that fat off. Boom healthy again….
It’s all subterfuge.
Those eyes are absolutely terrifying
I voted Conservative.
Talking already like a politican,deflecting the big question. Wrap it up Green Party!!
These are the men you warn your children to stay far away from. Run if necessary.
They all have that “look”, don’t they?
Green Party would have done much better if there hadn’t been so much infighting behind the political curtain. Green Party lost a lot of momentum due to that infighting. Sad.
I Love Climate
Change. Warm Mosquitoe free summers are the best
Fairvote petition because every vote matters
Green party should have 2% of the seats not 0.6%
Then the PPC should have 5.1% of the seats
Social Parasite looking for another host.
Greens
Clowns
green party a joke in the making
This is the type men you warn your children to stay far away from!
It’s one thing to disagree with someone based on policy, but this is just blatant slander.
@Deepete you’re such a liberal
@crow pile No he isn’t
@Liam Hohertz
@crow pile
Proportional voting really needs to be implemented to better represent the votes of the population
Congrats Green Party, you got 2 more seats than PPC with half the votes!
No one asked
Congrats! Glad green got some seats.
Looks like a kid toucher.
Who cares?