TOPICS:
April 18, 2021

 

Warning: This video will make you want to dance. 🕺
RELATED » Mom rejoices when son gets into law school:

Evelyn Uba passed the California Bar Exam after taking it 12 times. She says she is teaching her kids to never give up on their dreams.

58 Comments on "Mom passes the bar exam after 10 years of trying | Humankind"

  1. Dallac Ais | April 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM | Reply

    Major congrats to her!

  2. Maricela Rojas | April 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM | Reply

    Congratulations 🎉🎊🎈!!!!

  3. Katja Golden | April 18, 2021 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    Congrats to never giving up and prevailed! You go girl 👧🏾

  4. Kathleen Drew | April 18, 2021 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    Good for you girl. Congratulations!

  5. Bucky Buckminsterfullerine | April 18, 2021 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    EDIT: 12th time’s the charm! ❤

  6. UsedAbused &Confused | April 18, 2021 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    I congratulate her but feel bad for her at the same time since laws now 10 YRS later don’t seem to matter these days.🙏💖🍀

  7. Aquarius 4life | April 18, 2021 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    🎉🎉 CONGRATULATIONS 🎉🎉

  8. Michael | April 18, 2021 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    Made my day!!! Well done ma’am, well done

  9. Mommie 39 | April 18, 2021 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    Congratulations!💪🏾💖

  10. Michelle The Great | April 18, 2021 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    We need more moments like these! Brains beauty and loyalty❤

  11. nettie a | April 18, 2021 at 7:23 PM | Reply

    Impressive! i know i wda gvn up. U r inspiring! What an accomplishment👏👏👏👏👏

  12. Alpha plus | April 18, 2021 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    You guys should understand that for her it’s no longer about practicing Law, it’s about actually passing the damn thing! And sometimes that’s all we need. Closure!!

  13. Jazz Max | April 18, 2021 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    Beautiful and Blessings, Congratulations you so deserve it ❤ 🙏🏾😊

  14. lilly mclilly | April 18, 2021 at 7:35 PM | Reply

    You are an absolute star, what a teacher you are!

  15. Kenneth Winn | April 18, 2021 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    Awesome! Congratulations!

  16. Earth 'n | April 18, 2021 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    Congratulations! You are an inspiration to the world! I see that!

  17. Vani Teller | April 18, 2021 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    The world is gradually moving out of the, I work for my boss era and people who choose to be entrepreneurs are securing a brighter future for themselves,

  18. Iadira Saenz | April 18, 2021 at 9:03 PM | Reply

    Beautiful, the promises when you keep your eye on the prize good for her 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏💐💐

  19. A Matthews Situation | April 18, 2021 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    Congratulations 🎉🎊

  20. Rose Isabella | April 18, 2021 at 11:05 PM | Reply

