Veteran weeps over new home built by teens | Militarykind

High schoolers make things right for a veteran who was ripped off. 🏡

RELATED » Marine surprises mom in airport:

John Holaday, a Vietnam veteran, was ripped off by a contractor and left without power or water. A group of teenagers built him the home he deserves.

Do you have a Militarykind moment you want to submit to us?! Please submit your video here:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:

» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!: