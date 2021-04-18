Veteran weeps over new home built by teens | Militarykind

High schoolers make things right for a veteran who was ripped off. 🏡
John Holaday, a Vietnam veteran, was ripped off by a contractor and left without power or water. A group of teenagers built him the home he deserves.
Beautiful 😻
Beautiful just beautiful.
This is the very best of humanity 🏠💛How beautiful!!
Tears…what a wonderful community!! So good to hear a great story like this,bless xx🙏🇨🇦
Very very good guys keep going respect to you all
11 52 28 98 30 100 30 16 54 18 53 138 9 1 30 71 151 90 30 18 29 43 98 58 143 88 46… Por favor desifre usted este mensaje codificado… Gracias…
THANK YOU…..🙏
God Bless YOU
I’M HOMELESS I’VE BEEN LIVING ON THE THE STREETS OF CALIF. for 6 yrs now…im 68 yrs old and i live in my car with my dog…
I JUST CAN NOT AFFORD THESE OUTRAGEOUS HIGH RENTS.. ITS EVERYWHERE
I KNOW WHAT HE’S BEEN THROUGH… AND IM SO PROUD OF YOU BOYS FOR TAKING THE TIME TO HELP ONE OF US…
Im so happy for him
We HOMELESS spend our day dreaming
that one day
HAVING A KEY AND A FRONT DOOR…
Dora i understand your what you going through. I lived on the street here in Cali for 5 years in my car. I am 62 i was born and raised here. Lost my job due to illness. I finally was blessed to get that Key and front door 3½ years ago. I had to give away my little dog. I miss her so. Keep the faith and i will keep you in my prayers. Much love. ❤
I wish I could help you Dora because I know it’s not your fault and the government won’t do anything to help you.unlike so many people when I see homeless people I immediately say they choose that way of life,no they don’t I know better,however I have two nieces that love being on the streets selling there sex for drugs and we’re not a family,we’ve spent years trying to help them.I can pray for you and ask others to pray for you 🙏my God bless and be with you always.🙏
Prayers that the politicians that can make a difference will finally take action so you all will be treated as loved human beings as you should be. Prayers that you all stay safe and healthy while that goal is worked on. Blessed be ☘🌎💚
Helping people makes you enter in a blissful dimension, a magical, unexplainable state, other than the physical world. Feelings tell you a lot, it levels up your soul.
Congratulations John so happy for you. Great community and neighbors.
The Angels 😇 in Heaven rejoicing for all involved
God bless you Teens you did great great jobs. Really you have not built shelter but that’s Church for Jesus..!
Así es entré todos se puede la UNION HACE LA FUEZA 🙏
We need more people like this
The whole community is heroes in my mind.❤️
Thank you soooo much for helping him.. We need more people with compassion in the world such as all of you… Blessings to all🙏🙏💖
Means in this video a remarkable they are heroes already by honoring the sacrifice of a veteran someone really knows about sacrifice they have paid the ultimate price for our freedom why not honor their sacrifice without being around enable them to be more comfortable more accomplished were able to get around this is inspiring the only tears I have associate with this video I bet you still at by somebody else and desires that really needed it this is inspirational I’m crying tears only of happiness because you made them rich dream come true that is allowed our dreams to come true by their sacrifice
God Bless each and everyone who helped build this house for this man God will reward you for your kind deeds.
Our youth are capable of so many beautiful, caring things. If this is the country’s future, then there is hope. Thank you to all those young people that gave John such a lovely home and a sense of feeling loved. 💚🌎☘
