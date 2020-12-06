Mom pees herself when airman son surprises her | Militarykind

December 6, 2020

 

Well…this is a first. In all our military surprise homecoming videos, we've never seen someone wet their pants from excitement. 😳
RELATED » Soldier jumps out of box:

When Airman First Class Lorenzo Rivera came home for a surprise visit to his mom and sister, you won't believe what happened next.

12 Comments on "Mom pees herself when airman son surprises her | Militarykind"

  1. Isaiah Nagy | December 6, 2020 at 5:04 PM | Reply

    OMG

  2. Paul Mauricegilet | December 6, 2020 at 5:06 PM | Reply

    This is such a great reaction !

  3. Trollslayer | December 6, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

    Thank you for your service.

  4. Dustyn Cartwright | December 6, 2020 at 5:31 PM | Reply

    BEST REACTION VIDEO EVER

  5. Fallen Angel | December 6, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

    God bless your son and family thank you to your son for his service! 🙏🏻🇺🇲

  6. Nicole Parreira | December 6, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    The sister goes from rambo mode to happy screaming just like her mom in a split second. Good instincts though✂️

  7. Samuel Attias | December 6, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    Bizzardhells

  8. uria rfordoppo | December 6, 2020 at 5:48 PM | Reply

    Good. I wait for love from you 💝💖

  9. sataniccookiemonster | December 6, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

    *~REAL NEWS HERE~*

  10. David Samuel Blain | December 6, 2020 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    😫Ewww! Of all the disgusting!

  12. Janie K Carney | December 6, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    Sounds like me peeing myself.

