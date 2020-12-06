Mom pees herself when airman son surprises her | Militarykind

Well…this is a first. In all our military surprise homecoming videos, we've never seen someone wet their pants from excitement. 😳

RELATED » Soldier jumps out of box:

When Airman First Class Lorenzo Rivera came home for a surprise visit to his mom and sister, you won't believe what happened next.

Do you have a Militarykind moment you want to submit to us?! Please submit your video here:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:

» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!: