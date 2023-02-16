Recent Post
42 comments
What a coincidence. Governor Ron DeSantis wants to ban AP african-American studies and this happens. Maybe we should put back AP African-American studies, So teachers like this to know how offensive black face really is
Blacks were not the only slaves… I come from descends of Irish slaves… I love how people are so triggered… you should embrace what your ancestors went through for you to have a free life..
Everybody so outraged about everything. Chill out. 😎
My family is mixed and people just looking to play the victim card. Get over it. 🙄
How they didn’t know this wasn’t okay! Wtf!
Do you get this upset when Africans die their hair blonde like a European?
*ARREST THAT 🌚 CONSTRUCTION WORKER 🤣*
Florida.
@JustTrollingAlong How about Trudeau in Canada??
@JustTrollingAlong Or Jimmy Fallon and Joy Behar in NY. Jimmy Kimball in California
Lol that statement from the daycare.🤦🏽♂️
Well I’m glad that these teachers now understand that painting 2 year old children in blackface is wrong🙄
@LotsOfFundon’t forget the lovely Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Joy Behar, Robert Downey Jr, Fred Armisen… the bipartisan list goes on.
@Crayon Parfait Nope. All Democrats!
Day care ain’t teachers but I’m sure they still donate to the DNC. It’s all one big umbrella
When you know better, you do better. Black face is WRONG.
@Aisha bint Abu Bakr your parents did a poor job of raising you
If the daycare’s reaction was “Sorry?” their director doesn’t have a clue about history. This is a perfect example of what not having history in our public schools has done.
@Aisha bint Abu Bakr idiot
@Aisha bint Abu Bakr Slavery has been around as long as mankind. It didn’t have a color until the European colonies made it a business.
@Sally Chandler Not true. The Africans SOLD their fellow Africans to the Colonies. Therefore, it was a business!
I best she donates to the DNC
This has nothing to do with a lack of historical knowledge – it’s a lack of intelligence and empathy
I expect nothing less, and nothing more, from Florida.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did it and he’s not from Florida!! CANADA!!
This is what good parenting looks like.
Real sad and pitiful to do babies like this that don’t know no better
Unbelievable.
United We Stand, Divided We Fall.
History should be taught in History classes … yes all of it , but HATE shouldnt be taught from past people who none of us knew. What people did right and wrong should always be taught so the bad is not repeated and the good can be kept…I wouldnt want my kids to be taught hate either … or be hated either .. Thats a dangerous path to travel
Really not teaching just keeps it going besides Caucasians teach their children hate at least a different opinion might help them but you Caucasians want a race warcto feel important so 😉
So go find another daycare where they require a GED for the staff. It’s DAYCARE FFS ! Most of the staff are likely living in shelters or vehicles. Everyone looking for a lawsuit payday.
If they are confused about how to celebrate black history month, ask the black community! I’m absolutely sure they will love to share their inspiration with the kiddos! It’s like all respect for the simple situations are just astonishingly gone with common sense and curiosity.
Exactly! If you don’t know ask somebody!!
@Angie Sargent know what kiddo?
@Some Guy Or in CANADA! Remember Trudeau and his black face??
Fantastic idea 💡! Ask the people who know the most about Black history. Kudos!
@Slayer of Trolls
…said the 🦧 T**** follower to himself
I’m an old woman. This was wrong 50 years ago, it was wrong when I was young, its wrong wrong wrong
Absolutely appalling🤬
I’m not surprised that this happened in Florida. Disgusted Yes, Surprised No.
Absolutely Disgusting. I wish we could prosecute parents like that for hate speech!!
The fact that this teacher & this school 🏫 did NOT know that this was wrong, wrong & more wrong is freaking unreal. WTH 🤦🏽!