- Doctor explains why the FDA delayed emergency authorization of Covid-19 vaccines for kids under 5
- NATO secretary general ‘strongly welcomes’ more US soldiers to deter Putin
- FedEx driver is on unpaid leave after being shot at by 2 white men
- Unvaccinated New York City employees face termination over Covid-19 protocols
- New intel suggests Russia may attack before Olympics end
“I could stand in the middle of 5th avenue and eat classified documents and I still would lose cult followers ok.”
– _Mango_ _Mussolini_
@Randall Bryant follow the science.
@PorkinsHoldIt yea ok put yet here you are defending that it’s not a cult. Hmmmmm
@US Politics : Sounds like Tonga Bay incident once again. 🤣🤣 Americans are so creative!
1. Russia does not consider Ukraine an enemy country! On the contrary, Kiev is the cradle of the Russian nation, And the Ukrainian and Russian people are one people, because they have the same cuisine, history, culture, very similar languages … Ukraine appeared only 30 years ago. and most of its territories are the historical lands of Russia, including Kiev itself!
2. Ukraine is now led by the US puppet regime, which came to power in 2014 after the US staged an armed coup in the country with the support of nationalists from the west of Ukraine! and It is this regime that is waging war against the East of Ukraine, killing Russians there. And it is this regime that wants to join NATO, not the people of Ukraine!
3. 100,000 Russian military, this is a warning to Kiev, so that he would not launch an attack against the Donbass, where the majority of civilians are Russians. Kiev has already pulled up 130,000 troops to the border of Donbass and prepare for an attack.
4. The United States wants to push the regime in Kiev to start a war against the Donbas, so that Russia would respond and then it could be accused of aggression and impose sanctions on it in order to weaken it.
5. The US itself cannot impose sanctions on Russia because they do not have the tools (Russia and the US have little trade relationship). That is why the United States is putting pressure on Europe and raising hysteria that Russia wants to attack, although Russia has already stated many times that it is not going to attack!
6. The United States is preparing a provocation to start a war, to send money and conclude new defense contracts. This is the military lobby, trying to get a new order after the end of the war in Afghanistan!
Wouldn’t, you meant to say ‘wouldn’t lose’
And then again, he may not.
@US Politics lies
Then aliens may invade and eat our brains new intelligence suggests or not
Let me be the one to tell you we are FUCKED either way
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
What people don’t understand is that Putin and Biden sat down at the Summit In Geneva. Putin knows Biden is a feeble minded old fossil and that the USA is weak and time is now for a move…
Nice of him to wait till after the Superbowl
@Sumswag Gaming American PRO fOOTBALL is filled with wife beaters. drug addicts who end up with brain damage and die young .
@Sumswag Gaming Billions watch the World cup . billions play soccer in every country on earth. a fraction watch your brain damaging sport
If you guys haven’t figured it out but this head on collusion between Russia and America is false threats. This is all staged and put together for a show.
@Red Rich Exactly! The US is feeling the loss of influence in the world and the resurgence of Russia and the rise of China. Plus to this military lobby, which wants to receive military orders after leaving Afghanistan
I found this man’s comments very interesting. I would love to hear more, because it explains so much about the power play between leaders. It is actually sad and scary that leaders can bring countries to war to stroke their egos.
@Fred A https://youtu.be/dre7ZgEQDW0hjkj
At the end of the day though it’s our own fault as citizens. We outnumber the government, we are their soldiers. We do this to ourselves by not knowing when to say no. Everytime the government wants to take our freedoms away or to go to some country n get killed for their cause, majority of people comply. The day the entire world realized all we got to do is say no. There would be no war, but that’ll never happen the system in every single country even America is designed to that can’t happen. We’re literally indoctrinated our entire lives to not defy our elitist masters, we can sit around and blame presidents, pms etc but at the end of the day we’re the ones who allow it.
He gives then choice, what a bastard.
American intelligence system is broken now 😂😂😂
A country who invaded other countries is worried about other country get invade ,a joke
Ask ourselves a question? Do we trust our intelligence? Prevention or 911attack? No, WMD, been looking for 22 years
The tragic wars and conflicts in Old and Middle Europe were of the same karma, those who didn’t say where they came from, and of which lineage will have the same fate in the battle.
As it is today.
We, the old bloodline in Europe must act, to prevent another war. Those of younger period are depleted of any moral responsibilities by ignoring the bloodline and their class. You have to be of NOBLE BIRTH and to prove that you are worthy to defend the TRUTH alone.
What are the similarities of the bloodline residing in France, Germany and Spain? THE HIGHLANDS. All of the ancients preferred the HIGHLANDS.
I’m so glad you guys got rid of Trump, before he started a war with Russia……
I have my doubts about this, in the ukraine they don’t make such a fuss about this, the news is comming from the western news outlets (US and the UK) we don’t hear much from inside the ukraine exept keep calm dont’t break a sweat . Just my thought about this. THe first agreement between the west and Russia dont putting Nato troops and equipment on former Russia soil and the west was meddling in the politics overthere . But we know Russia is Russia they don’t give a F about anything.
The Military Industrial Complex is back in charge and CNN loves it
Still concerned about what the government of China is preparing for when it comes to Taiwan while playing nice hosting the Olympics and the Russian government deciding to invade. Lots of smoke and mirrors here in my opinion.
Very strange, the solar lamp will be brighter when I get closer to it, then go dim again after 30 seconds, it happened 4x.
I pray for the Ukraine people, and pray that if Putin attacks that God’s hand makes him fail.