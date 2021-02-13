Nicolle Wallace talks to former RNC Chairman Michael Steele about Trump's lawyers' defense arguments today. Aired on 2/12/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#Trump #MichaelSteele #MSNBC
Nicolle: If Trump Inciting Riot Was In Dispute We Would've Heard About 'His Remorse' | MSNBC
If Trump is let off the hook, then that means he is above the law and that is down right sickening 👎😡
He’ll still go to prison for the rest of his life.
@adamf663 wont go for a single day as it goes. lol
@adamf663 That is the goal 👍🏽✊🏽💪🏾🌊
@madmouse84 There are African American republicans, It beggars belief. Sad people really sad.
@Tiny Roni hahhaa. true. yet they also get branded as white supremacists …odd
We need adults well balanced adults in public office. It’s amazing how many narcissists grow up into adult bodies but still run around like spoiled rotten brats throwing tantrums.
@Janet Crawford What man child are you talking about? Biden’s diapers?
@Chris Davis right it doesn’t matter why you hate someone. Whether it’s because of their skin or political views hate is still hate and it shouldn’t happen no matter what side of the isle your on
Prepare for many more tantrums. Letting Trump off the hook underscores the 2 tier justice system. If they don’t respect it, why should we? The level of irresponsibility is unparalleled.
This whole impeachment was more hilarious than the first Russia HOAX. It hardly deserves my response let alone one from President Trump. I’m content to watch the #FakeNews continue digging the hole for the corruption that is being exposed. #TheGreatAwakening
TRUMPS HOLE LIFE! IF YOU KNEW HIS HISTORY.
His goal is what matters. How he planned to achieve that goal matters. The over all picture of what his speeches was to achieve. He wanted to stay in power. That required an insurrection, a civil war where he could declare marshal law.
@Spider Taylor donations are very different from using funds of the tax payer. lol. he ripped him self off if anything. only president to leave office less wealthy. ever. lol. and his lawyer is correct…it wasn’t ‘stolen’… that would suggest close unexpected pipped at the post result. It was manipulated. very far from ‘stolen’
@Titanium is Magical and this perfectly highlights the overall problem. you all seem to be seriously angry (misplaced anger btw) people… who don’t encourage others with any prospect of progress. lol. Trump had already succeeded. He exposed the weak frame work of society by highlighting the rhetoric and regimes pushed via media etc. He exposed the refusal from many to work together despite him himself actually allocating many top positions to democrats. democrats he KNEW, could not resist or hide their emotions or malice and malicious ideology which focuses on one single goal. lol. what americans need to remember…is 72% of you are also americans. you will win NOTHING, if you continue this 250 year long fight to each other…cos of what political party you support. lol. Your INDEPENDENCE was not even political warfare. it was support of english crown, against support of english parliament. yet history has you believe it was america against england. lol. america didn’t create democracy. lol. england did…and the usa used it as a basis for the constitution. england its self is actually a full real democracy. why? cos we aint had a parliament FOR england since 1707. 😉 …anyway… sorry..i like historical occurrences i guess. haha
@madmouse84 Trump had us paying HIS hotels to house HIS secret service security amongst many other things. Trump has made millions upon millions from his presidency. The 400,000 a year that he refused doesn’t make up for any of those profits..LOL
I don’t care about history. I only care about what I witnessed since the Ronald Reagan 1980s of republicans screwing me over to make the filthy rich richer. And Trump continued that process.
@Titanium is Magical i can imagine you are PROPER pee’d off then, on the fact that all sitting AND former presidents are assigned secret service detail at the tax payers expense. lol. And as president, they were not HIS hotels. lol. The dude was a real 12 zeroes billionaire. he has almost 50% lesser now. still…..a couple billion aint exactly hard up eh. lol. 1980’s-2016? hmm. big gap. lol. 1980’s is history btw
@madmouse84 He was self proclaimed, inflated billionaire when it suits him, but no when it comes to pay taxes, then he didn’t make any profit…;. The real billionaires were laughing at his lies.
Perhaps Republicans present Trump differently to what he really is because they themselves aren’t really what they present themselves as?
@madmouse84 glad i could help ;D
@Noreb peace! stay safe
@madmouse84 don’t insult people and hide behind the humor statement. Clearly, you’ve tried to mislead folks by trying to use terms which have been defined and articulated to you. Peace? No another way to run away from the fact that you want to be a “smart Alec ” with whataboutism and hide behind western Caucasian superiority…while demeaning a quadrant of the world as not being smart enough. What sad human being you are….
@madmouse84 stop trying to deflect from your initial statement. China banning BBC for reporting on the “Wiga Muslim sexual abuse and sexual abuse expose and Germany revoking CTGN office because it doesnt meet the journalist standards (further suggestion that CGTN isnt a media company but an extension of the Chinese government that can not give an independent objective news coverage) are different from your initial statement.
Trump has projected these moves all along. He brought hate and projected it ..
Plot Twist: trump Had his Finger cross when he was Sworn in to Office
@Dale B I’ve heard that one before😃
@Mimzy Jinx He is the reason the troops were there!
Of course he did he’s Agent orange 🍊
😂😂😂🤔👍
Read or listen to Mary Trump: she explained it all very clearly.
Fulton County DA has opened an investigation into Trump and his election tampering (remember the phone call).
And don’t forget the SDNY.
And the Manhattan DA.
And the Palm Beach Town Counsel.
And Summer Zervos has resumed her lawsuit against Spanky McBoneSpurs.
And Spanky has a huge loan that is coming due very soon.
🤭 😀 😄 😆 😂 🤣
Do you know if Lindsay Graham is also being investigated for his attempt to tamper with the votes in Georgia?
@Mr. Greenjeans No I didn’t, maybe we’ll get a 2 for 1 deal.
Georgia also.
None of this will matter if (when?) we have hundreds of thousands/millions of armed fascist domestic terrorists carrying out violent attacks on these people/institutions and governmental buildings to the point that they may be able to take the capital and install 45*. There simply aren’t enough people in the military to take on these sheer numbers, especially when many in the military are themselves 45* cultists/fascists, including in the pentagon.
Did you listen to the full phone call?
STAY PEACEFUL
But they brought weapons.
@madmouse84 What you call a gallow(s) was scaffolding for the upcoming inauguration. It was already there. Duh.
@first last o right. i assumed you were referring to the wooden structure with a noose, used for hanging people….called…funnily enough..gallows. or being a singular- gallow. Are the only images i have seen. not seen the scaffolding ones. DUH? lmao. aint ‘duh’ enough to suggest gallows are made from anything other than wood. hence the tree affiliated to such 😉 derrrrr
@mark Evans A hammer isn’t a weapon, but it can be used as one, anything can be used as a weapon.
@Spider Taylor ‘suggestion’ certainly can, as can ‘bollox’
@madmouse84 Oh I’m sorry, didn’t know Pipe Bombs were no longer considered weapons
T rump incited an insurrection, and his craven followers are just going to ignore it. What a sad day for this country. I think that’s the death knell for the republican party.
@madmouse84 thats because youre missing 90% of the pictures. Sanctions where passed by a veto proof margins and his treasury secretary quietly removed a bunch of them after they where passed against the will of congress BUT the GQP said nothing. Almost every move on the foreign policy front benefited the interests of Russia if you actually go back and look..
@Noreb doubt it. i am employed to obtain those missing 90% of pictures or info, whatever the scenario. tbh… its made far easier nowadays due to everyone using digital devices, storage and comms. used to hard work. lol
@madmouse84 then how are you fundamentally uninformed about this well documented set of (now) historical facts?.. Trump invited putin to the G7 ffs despite Russia being expelled for attacking Ukraine and the 6 other countries unequivocally refusing….
@Titanium is Magical speaking of treasonous acts with Russia don’t forget 10% to the big guy!
@madmouse84 are you serious? Trump has looked the other way at everything Russia has been accused of…. Trump trusted Putin more than his own intelligence…LOL
Biden already warned Russia in his first month.
How can this possibly be up for question?? Dereliction of Duty
@first last Hah! Nice. Brought Mysogeny right on cue. Sorry only solid arguments accepted here. None of this meaningless name calling. The Capitol police are her responsibility as are their failures to Forsee and prevent the insurrection. Try again AOC.
@Maloy Audy The Capitol police report to her not the president.
@Grant Anderson Solid arguments? On Trump’s thinking as to how that was supposed to achieve anything? Sure, dude. The SecDef and Homeland Security are also responsible. They sure all jumped in for that church desecration of Trump’s but when it’s white boys attacking, it’s Nancy’s fault. Whatever. Go back to Breitbart.
@Grant Anderson And I call false flag. I called you no name.
@first last Hahahahahahaha! BLM has been running roughshod over this country for almost a year. They are still rioting in Seattle and Portland! They’ve killed 19 people including an 8 year old Secorea Turner. They’ve caused 2b in property damage. (All predicated on a conspiracy theory btw) they took over part of Seattle! Discrimination are you serious? There has been no consequences for BLM. Harris set up a bail fund! The church that was “desecrated” by Trump was literally burnt by Leftist rioters. Why were they treated so aggressively? Because it was the President you dolt! Good lord The left has become professional victims and race grifters.
Has he ever showed remorse about anything. He is a narcistic and he will not change because he believes he is right
He rather watch a half million die than admit error.
@adamf663 you got over 400million in usa, despite mainstream claims of 330million. trump aint no doctor or scientist. BUT… many in usa are. irrelevant at any extent. if you are suggesting ONE person holds responsibility … you my friend… are a freakin crank. lol. the error was allowing people to leave a locked down, quarantine zone of another country. i.e china. not his call. far from his ideas of safety as it goes. on the flip side however… it did exhibit everything he had said regarding immigration, border control…and of course…states failures to adhere to NATIONAL laws. ;–)
Not to mention the constant “victimhood.” 🙄😑
You would sooner have a president that can lie and you can’t not smart enough to see it, god bless you fool
Rfis that
https://youtu.be/qUAmAES-2o0
oh good
Nicolle, malignant narcissists do not care or think like normal people! More people need to read and understand what narcissists are!
@Erica Robinson aint daft enough to seek medical advice, nor accept opiods, man made jank….or anything else. waste of my tax contribution, i agree. on the plus side…….. still have free will and a positive outlook on life. only one thing in life more contagious than ‘love’….- ‘hate’
@madmouse84 I hope those around you still have free will, those that have to put up with you
@Erica Robinson well…yh. but free will would suggest they don’t HAVE TO put up with me 😉 jesus wept. bye bye.. thanks for coming!
@madmouse84 the only think in life that’s almost as contagious as hate… love.
@Erica Robinson almost. yes. but not
He tolds us, all along, how he can do anything and get away, with it! Remember when he said: “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” He knows his sect will back him, all the way!
Trump also said — you can grab them by the pu__y etc. Which leads me to believe the GOP now’s stands for Group of Pu__ies.
What’s really upsetting is those that enable him don’t look at the damage but think it’s sauve.
Republicans were taught to ignore everything from any source of news and trust only one source that isn’t classified as news. Fox New was created right after Nixon was impeached to control Republicans thoughts and twist it so that truth would never come into play when discussing republicans. It’s worked and even trump…..who was a democrat before he ran chose to run as a republican because of their minds being controlled to follow a republican to their destruction. He knew he wouldn’t get far in the democrat party!
Yes I remember when he was campaigning in 2016 and Trump says I can go out and shoot someone and still get the votes. Needless to say I was shocked by what came out of his mouth
I am so sick of hearing about “cancel culture” from folks who literally tried to cancel the legitimately cast votes of millions of Americans.
Hypocrisy is a defining quality of the Repubs.
isn’t that the truth he was the one that committed fraud on our vote and tried to steal our votes away from us here’s a thought he could have tried doing a good job and not about hate and did something about the coronavirus but his Omaha was I don’t care
Actions have consequences. These psychopaths are incapable of fathoming that.
They made it up just to cover up what they attempted to do. That’s their defense mechanism for everything.
shameful that any senator is protecting this monster
and utterly disgusting.
Chuck, Nancy and Joe have FAILED us. With the House, the Senate and the Presidency and we are still the do nothing Democrats and this without a shadow of a doubt proves it. The realization is that Democrats b!tch they don’t actually get anything done, they pour their effort into b!tching instead of making a change.
Shameful, disgusting, and how is it not criminal? I’m to the point with this nightmare that just KEEPS ON GOING, that it is biblical. And Trump is on the side of evil. 100%.
@LaLadybug2011 Both sides are doing work of the devil and no peace makers are to be found.
@LaLadybug2011 Both sides are doing work of the devil and no peace makers are to be found.
And don’t forget, his hatred towards Barack Obama. So freakin’ funny.
And Hillary Clinton, and Black athletes, and Black lives, and Muslims and Mexicans, and news reporters, and….
The man is just full of hate – among other things.
Dfis that
https://youtu.be/qUAmAES-2o0
oh good
@Baruch Ben-David WOW your comment is HILLARIOUS
A sociopath like Baby Cheesus is pathologically incapable of expressing remorse. Ask Mary Trump.
victim he tortured us for four years he called this names he caged children he victimized everybody
One Look at Trump and all I see is a hateful little man.
I see a 5 year old brat.
All I see when I look at trump is a spoiled rotten rich kid in a clown costume
Those beady eyes filled with hate.
He hasn’t the slightest characteristic of humanity.
“man” is a bit of a stretch
If they don’t convict him, we still have the Merick Garland justice department coming up, state government charges and the 2022 midterms to defeat these guys
Dfis that
https://youtu.be/qUAmAES-2o0
oh good
Trump is not sorry for what he’s done he’s only sorry that it didn’t work
What, so that more white people who don’t hate themselves couldn’t take more selfies?
Who are you kidding here? Lol