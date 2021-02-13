Nicolle: If Trump Inciting Riot Was In Dispute We Would’ve Heard About ‘His Remorse’ | MSNBC

February 13, 2021

 

Nicolle Wallace talks to former RNC Chairman Michael Steele about Trump's lawyers' defense arguments today. Aired on 2/12/2021.
98 Comments on "Nicolle: If Trump Inciting Riot Was In Dispute We Would’ve Heard About ‘His Remorse’ | MSNBC"

  1. Madeline Menor | February 12, 2021 at 5:33 PM | Reply

    If Trump is let off the hook, then that means he is above the law and that is down right sickening 👎😡

  2. Kim Hope | February 12, 2021 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    We need adults well balanced adults in public office. It’s amazing how many narcissists grow up into adult bodies but still run around like spoiled rotten brats throwing tantrums.

    • Mimzy Jinx | February 12, 2021 at 7:59 PM | Reply

      @Janet Crawford What man child are you talking about? Biden’s diapers?

    • CG 9870 | February 12, 2021 at 8:01 PM | Reply

      @Chris Davis right it doesn’t matter why you hate someone. Whether it’s because of their skin or political views hate is still hate and it shouldn’t happen no matter what side of the isle your on

    • Real Talk76 | February 12, 2021 at 8:45 PM | Reply

      Prepare for many more tantrums. Letting Trump off the hook underscores the 2 tier justice system. If they don’t respect it, why should we? The level of irresponsibility is unparalleled.

    • TheBase1aransas | February 12, 2021 at 9:05 PM | Reply

      This whole impeachment was more hilarious than the first Russia HOAX. It hardly deserves my response let alone one from President Trump. I’m content to watch the #FakeNews continue digging the hole for the corruption that is being exposed. #TheGreatAwakening

    • Morriss way | February 13, 2021 at 2:42 AM | Reply

      TRUMPS HOLE LIFE! IF YOU KNEW HIS HISTORY.

  3. Raymond Turpin | February 12, 2021 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    His goal is what matters. How he planned to achieve that goal matters. The over all picture of what his speeches was to achieve. He wanted to stay in power. That required an insurrection, a civil war where he could declare marshal law.

    • madmouse84 | February 12, 2021 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      @Spider Taylor donations are very different from using funds of the tax payer. lol. he ripped him self off if anything. only president to leave office less wealthy. ever. lol. and his lawyer is correct…it wasn’t ‘stolen’… that would suggest close unexpected pipped at the post result. It was manipulated. very far from ‘stolen’

    • madmouse84 | February 12, 2021 at 7:43 PM | Reply

      @Titanium is Magical and this perfectly highlights the overall problem. you all seem to be seriously angry (misplaced anger btw) people… who don’t encourage others with any prospect of progress. lol. Trump had already succeeded. He exposed the weak frame work of society by highlighting the rhetoric and regimes pushed via media etc. He exposed the refusal from many to work together despite him himself actually allocating many top positions to democrats. democrats he KNEW, could not resist or hide their emotions or malice and malicious ideology which focuses on one single goal. lol. what americans need to remember…is 72% of you are also americans. you will win NOTHING, if you continue this 250 year long fight to each other…cos of what political party you support. lol. Your INDEPENDENCE was not even political warfare. it was support of english crown, against support of english parliament. yet history has you believe it was america against england. lol. america didn’t create democracy. lol. england did…and the usa used it as a basis for the constitution. england its self is actually a full real democracy. why? cos we aint had a parliament FOR england since 1707. 😉 …anyway… sorry..i like historical occurrences i guess. haha

    • Titanium is Magical | February 12, 2021 at 9:20 PM | Reply

      @madmouse84 Trump had us paying HIS hotels to house HIS secret service security amongst many other things. Trump has made millions upon millions from his presidency. The 400,000 a year that he refused doesn’t make up for any of those profits..LOL

      I don’t care about history. I only care about what I witnessed since the Ronald Reagan 1980s of republicans screwing me over to make the filthy rich richer. And Trump continued that process.

    • madmouse84 | February 12, 2021 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      @Titanium is Magical i can imagine you are PROPER pee’d off then, on the fact that all sitting AND former presidents are assigned secret service detail at the tax payers expense. lol. And as president, they were not HIS hotels. lol. The dude was a real 12 zeroes billionaire. he has almost 50% lesser now. still…..a couple billion aint exactly hard up eh. lol. 1980’s-2016? hmm. big gap. lol. 1980’s is history btw

    • Monika M | February 13, 2021 at 3:25 AM | Reply

      @madmouse84 He was self proclaimed, inflated billionaire when it suits him, but no when it comes to pay taxes, then he didn’t make any profit…;. The real billionaires were laughing at his lies.

  4. warpedjaffas1 | February 12, 2021 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    Perhaps Republicans present Trump differently to what he really is because they themselves aren’t really what they present themselves as?

    • Noreb | February 12, 2021 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      @madmouse84 glad i could help ;D

    • madmouse84 | February 12, 2021 at 9:50 PM | Reply

      @Noreb peace! stay safe

    • Ndi Mec | February 13, 2021 at 2:47 AM | Reply

      @madmouse84 don’t insult people and hide behind the humor statement. Clearly, you’ve tried to mislead folks by trying to use terms which have been defined and articulated to you. Peace? No another way to run away from the fact that you want to be a “smart Alec ” with whataboutism and hide behind western Caucasian superiority…while demeaning a quadrant of the world as not being smart enough. What sad human being you are….

    • Ndi Mec | February 13, 2021 at 2:53 AM | Reply

      @madmouse84 stop trying to deflect from your initial statement. China banning BBC for reporting on the “Wiga Muslim sexual abuse and sexual abuse expose and Germany revoking CTGN office because it doesnt meet the journalist standards (further suggestion that CGTN isnt a media company but an extension of the Chinese government that can not give an independent objective news coverage) are different from your initial statement.

    • Alfred Basurto | February 13, 2021 at 3:13 AM | Reply

      Trump has projected these moves all along. He brought hate and projected it ..

  5. Daulstage Butterfly | February 12, 2021 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    Plot Twist: trump Had his Finger cross when he was Sworn in to Office

  6. Greg M | February 12, 2021 at 5:47 PM | Reply

    Fulton County DA has opened an investigation into Trump and his election tampering (remember the phone call).

    And don’t forget the SDNY.
    And the Manhattan DA.
    And the Palm Beach Town Counsel.
    And Summer Zervos has resumed her lawsuit against Spanky McBoneSpurs.
    And Spanky has a huge loan that is coming due very soon.
    🤭 😀 😄 😆 😂 🤣

    • Mr. Greenjeans | February 12, 2021 at 6:46 PM | Reply

      Do you know if Lindsay Graham is also being investigated for his attempt to tamper with the votes in Georgia?

    • Spider Taylor | February 12, 2021 at 6:49 PM | Reply

      @Mr. Greenjeans No I didn’t, maybe we’ll get a 2 for 1 deal.

    • Tiny Roni | February 12, 2021 at 8:27 PM | Reply

      Georgia also.

    • Progressive Humanist | February 12, 2021 at 11:30 PM | Reply

      None of this will matter if (when?) we have hundreds of thousands/millions of armed fascist domestic terrorists carrying out violent attacks on these people/institutions and governmental buildings to the point that they may be able to take the capital and install 45*. There simply aren’t enough people in the military to take on these sheer numbers, especially when many in the military are themselves 45* cultists/fascists, including in the pentagon.

    • JUNKER UNINCORPORATED | February 13, 2021 at 12:03 AM | Reply

      Did you listen to the full phone call?

  7. Richard MacLean | February 12, 2021 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    STAY PEACEFUL
    But they brought weapons.

    • first last | February 12, 2021 at 10:01 PM | Reply

      @madmouse84 What you call a gallow(s) was scaffolding for the upcoming inauguration. It was already there. Duh.

    • madmouse84 | February 12, 2021 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      @first last o right. i assumed you were referring to the wooden structure with a noose, used for hanging people….called…funnily enough..gallows. or being a singular- gallow. Are the only images i have seen. not seen the scaffolding ones. DUH? lmao. aint ‘duh’ enough to suggest gallows are made from anything other than wood. hence the tree affiliated to such 😉 derrrrr

    • Spider Taylor | February 12, 2021 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      @mark Evans A hammer isn’t a weapon, but it can be used as one, anything can be used as a weapon.

    • madmouse84 | February 12, 2021 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      @Spider Taylor ‘suggestion’ certainly can, as can ‘bollox’

    • Jack B | February 13, 2021 at 2:42 AM | Reply

      @madmouse84 Oh I’m sorry, didn’t know Pipe Bombs were no longer considered weapons

  8. Kym Bartley | February 12, 2021 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    T rump incited an insurrection, and his craven followers are just going to ignore it. What a sad day for this country. I think that’s the death knell for the republican party.

    • Noreb | February 12, 2021 at 8:22 PM | Reply

      @madmouse84 thats because youre missing 90% of the pictures. Sanctions where passed by a veto proof margins and his treasury secretary quietly removed a bunch of them after they where passed against the will of congress BUT the GQP said nothing. Almost every move on the foreign policy front benefited the interests of Russia if you actually go back and look..

    • madmouse84 | February 12, 2021 at 8:29 PM | Reply

      @Noreb doubt it. i am employed to obtain those missing 90% of pictures or info, whatever the scenario. tbh… its made far easier nowadays due to everyone using digital devices, storage and comms. used to hard work. lol

    • Noreb | February 12, 2021 at 8:51 PM | Reply

      @madmouse84 then how are you fundamentally uninformed about this well documented set of (now) historical facts?.. Trump invited putin to the G7 ffs despite Russia being expelled for attacking Ukraine and the 6 other countries unequivocally refusing….

    • CG 9870 | February 13, 2021 at 12:35 AM | Reply

      @Titanium is Magical speaking of treasonous acts with Russia don’t forget 10% to the big guy!

    • Titanium is Magical | February 13, 2021 at 1:33 AM | Reply

      @madmouse84 are you serious? Trump has looked the other way at everything Russia has been accused of…. Trump trusted Putin more than his own intelligence…LOL
      Biden already warned Russia in his first month.

  9. Imo Sayin | February 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM | Reply

    How can this possibly be up for question?? Dereliction of Duty

    • Grant Anderson | February 12, 2021 at 8:58 PM | Reply

      @first last Hah! Nice. Brought Mysogeny right on cue. Sorry only solid arguments accepted here. None of this meaningless name calling. The Capitol police are her responsibility as are their failures to Forsee and prevent the insurrection. Try again AOC.

    • Grant Anderson | February 12, 2021 at 8:59 PM | Reply

      @Maloy Audy The Capitol police report to her not the president.

    • first last | February 12, 2021 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      @Grant Anderson Solid arguments? On Trump’s thinking as to how that was supposed to achieve anything? Sure, dude. The SecDef and Homeland Security are also responsible. They sure all jumped in for that church desecration of Trump’s but when it’s white boys attacking, it’s Nancy’s fault. Whatever. Go back to Breitbart.

    • first last | February 12, 2021 at 9:35 PM | Reply

      @Grant Anderson And I call false flag. I called you no name.

    • Grant Anderson | February 12, 2021 at 9:40 PM | Reply

      @first last Hahahahahahaha! BLM has been running roughshod over this country for almost a year. They are still rioting in Seattle and Portland! They’ve killed 19 people including an 8 year old Secorea Turner. They’ve caused 2b in property damage. (All predicated on a conspiracy theory btw) they took over part of Seattle! Discrimination are you serious? There has been no consequences for BLM. Harris set up a bail fund! The church that was “desecrated” by Trump was literally burnt by Leftist rioters. Why were they treated so aggressively? Because it was the President you dolt! Good lord The left has become professional victims and race grifters.

  10. Lilla Durr | February 12, 2021 at 6:03 PM | Reply

    Has he ever showed remorse about anything. He is a narcistic and he will not change because he believes he is right

    • adamf663 | February 12, 2021 at 8:09 PM | Reply

      He rather watch a half million die than admit error.

    • madmouse84 | February 12, 2021 at 8:15 PM | Reply

      @adamf663 you got over 400million in usa, despite mainstream claims of 330million. trump aint no doctor or scientist. BUT… many in usa are. irrelevant at any extent. if you are suggesting ONE person holds responsibility … you my friend… are a freakin crank. lol. the error was allowing people to leave a locked down, quarantine zone of another country. i.e china. not his call. far from his ideas of safety as it goes. on the flip side however… it did exhibit everything he had said regarding immigration, border control…and of course…states failures to adhere to NATIONAL laws. ;–)

    • Karasene 13 | February 12, 2021 at 8:17 PM | Reply

      Not to mention the constant “victimhood.” 🙄😑

    • Lifeis Good | February 12, 2021 at 9:07 PM | Reply

      You would sooner have a president that can lie and you can’t not smart enough to see it, god bless you fool

  11. Libby Novotny | February 12, 2021 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    Nicolle, malignant narcissists do not care or think like normal people! More people need to read and understand what narcissists are!

    • madmouse84 | February 12, 2021 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      @Erica Robinson aint daft enough to seek medical advice, nor accept opiods, man made jank….or anything else. waste of my tax contribution, i agree. on the plus side…….. still have free will and a positive outlook on life. only one thing in life more contagious than ‘love’….- ‘hate’

    • Erica Robinson | February 12, 2021 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      @madmouse84 I hope those around you still have free will, those that have to put up with you

    • madmouse84 | February 12, 2021 at 9:07 PM | Reply

      @Erica Robinson well…yh. but free will would suggest they don’t HAVE TO put up with me 😉 jesus wept. bye bye.. thanks for coming!

    • Erica Robinson | February 12, 2021 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      @madmouse84 the only think in life that’s almost as contagious as hate… love.

    • madmouse84 | February 12, 2021 at 9:48 PM | Reply

      @Erica Robinson almost. yes. but not

  12. Adolphe Sax | February 12, 2021 at 6:06 PM | Reply

    He tolds us, all along, how he can do anything and get away, with it! Remember when he said: “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” He knows his sect will back him, all the way!

    • Hugh Kerins | February 12, 2021 at 6:46 PM | Reply

      Trump also said — you can grab them by the pu__y etc. Which leads me to believe the GOP now’s stands for Group of Pu__ies.

    • Ndi Mec | February 12, 2021 at 6:59 PM | Reply

      What’s really upsetting is those that enable him don’t look at the damage but think it’s sauve.

    • D mpk | February 12, 2021 at 7:27 PM | Reply

      Republicans were taught to ignore everything from any source of news and trust only one source that isn’t classified as news. Fox New was created right after Nixon was impeached to control Republicans thoughts and twist it so that truth would never come into play when discussing republicans. It’s worked and even trump…..who was a democrat before he ran chose to run as a republican because of their minds being controlled to follow a republican to their destruction. He knew he wouldn’t get far in the democrat party!

    • Sue Maddern | February 12, 2021 at 7:43 PM | Reply

      Yes I remember when he was campaigning in 2016 and Trump says I can go out and shoot someone and still get the votes. Needless to say I was shocked by what came out of his mouth

  13. Emsley Wyatt | February 12, 2021 at 6:07 PM | Reply

    I am so sick of hearing about “cancel culture” from folks who literally tried to cancel the legitimately cast votes of millions of Americans.

    • DeadReckoning | February 12, 2021 at 6:21 PM | Reply

      Hypocrisy is a defining quality of the Repubs.

    • donna payne | February 12, 2021 at 6:45 PM | Reply

      isn’t that the truth he was the one that committed fraud on our vote and tried to steal our votes away from us here’s a thought he could have tried doing a good job and not about hate and did something about the coronavirus but his Omaha was I don’t care

    • adamf663 | February 12, 2021 at 8:10 PM | Reply

      Actions have consequences. These psychopaths are incapable of fathoming that.

    • Alfred Basurto | February 13, 2021 at 3:14 AM | Reply

      They made it up just to cover up what they attempted to do. That’s their defense mechanism for everything.

  14. HiSomebody TrackingMuch? | February 12, 2021 at 6:15 PM | Reply

    shameful that any senator is protecting this monster

    • adamf663 | February 12, 2021 at 8:06 PM | Reply

      and utterly disgusting.

    • OEM Global | February 12, 2021 at 8:28 PM | Reply

      Chuck, Nancy and Joe have FAILED us. With the House, the Senate and the Presidency and we are still the do nothing Democrats and this without a shadow of a doubt proves it. The realization is that Democrats b!tch they don’t actually get anything done, they pour their effort into b!tching instead of making a change.

    • LaLadybug2011 | February 12, 2021 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      Shameful, disgusting, and how is it not criminal? I’m to the point with this nightmare that just KEEPS ON GOING, that it is biblical. And Trump is on the side of evil. 100%.

    • Robert Parker | February 13, 2021 at 3:26 AM | Reply

      @LaLadybug2011 Both sides are doing work of the devil and no peace makers are to be found.

    • Robert Parker | February 13, 2021 at 3:27 AM | Reply

      @LaLadybug2011 Both sides are doing work of the devil and no peace makers are to be found.

  15. SheDoes Winning | February 12, 2021 at 6:25 PM | Reply

    And don’t forget, his hatred towards Barack Obama. So freakin’ funny.

  16. Insignificant360 | February 12, 2021 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    A sociopath like Baby Cheesus is pathologically incapable of expressing remorse. Ask Mary Trump.

  17. donna payne | February 12, 2021 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    victim he tortured us for four years he called this names he caged children he victimized everybody

  18. Derry Taylor | February 12, 2021 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    One Look at Trump and all I see is a hateful little man.

  19. John Brown | February 12, 2021 at 7:41 PM | Reply

    If they don’t convict him, we still have the Merick Garland justice department coming up, state government charges and the 2022 midterms to defeat these guys

  20. Starr | February 12, 2021 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    Trump is not sorry for what he’s done he’s only sorry that it didn’t work

    • Johnny Fash | February 13, 2021 at 12:15 AM | Reply

      What, so that more white people who don’t hate themselves couldn’t take more selfies?
      Who are you kidding here? Lol

