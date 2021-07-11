Howard University welcomes new faculty members, Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ta-Nehisi Coates to their institution. After the delayed tenure offer from UNC-Chapel Hill, Nikole Hannah-Jones opted to join the staff at the famous HBCU. Ta-Nehisi Coates is joining Howard University as the new Sterling Brown Chair in the Department of English.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Nikole Hannah-Jones & Ta-Nehisi Coates Join Howard University This Fall
America is in crisis right now. A lot of people want to help, but have no idea where to start. As we look for meaningful and lasting solutions, there is a lot to learn and unlearn.
“Silence Is Not An Option”
If you overachieve you’re frowned upon, if you underachieve you’re frowned upon.
I miss the Black Institutes like Hampton Institute and Tuskegee Institute. Colleges (H.B.C.U.) and universities are based on a white federally founded system.
Hampton Roads, VA. (2 up 2 down) Duces also known as DuceVille.
I’m delighted that she turned her back on racist UNC.
Great interview, Tiffany. I can’t wait to see what comes next for these two great journalists and their partnerships with HBCUs. Thanks for this! (I’m feeling uplifted.)
The way that Unc did her proves the very point of critical race theory and how it is very much active in society for blacks today
@Mr. Wright Your ignorance is poison.
I would be nice to get these posted earlier and labeled for the time they were aired not just the time posted.
The Mecca gains; this choir is blessed with all Black geniuses.
Fantastic segment. I’d love to take both their classes. Those will be lucky/fortunate students.
Same! Amazing folk.
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you all!!! We need this. PerioDt!!!!
*BEAUTIFUL*
The contemporary problems of the USA seem more psychiatric in nature than political.
Thank you for sharing this video featuring two of my favorite people. I wish I could attend Howard University just so I could take classes taught by Nikole Hannah-Jones and TaNehesi Coates.
Wisdom, insight, reason, intelligence:
In a 1852 speech titled, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” former slave and abolitionist Frederick Douglass stated:
Fellow Citizens, I am not wanting in respect for the fathers of this republic. The signers of the Declaration of Independence were brave men. They were great men too — great enough to give fame to a great age. It does not often happen to a nation to raise, at one time, such a number of truly great men. The point from which I am compelled to view them is not, certainly, the most favorable; and yet I cannot contemplate their great deeds with less than admiration. They were statesmen, patriots and heroes, and for the good they did, and the principles they contended for, I will unite with you to honor their memory.
They loved their country better than their own private interests; and, though this is not the highest form of human excellence, all will concede that it is a rare virtue, and that when it is exhibited, it ought to command respect. He who will, intelligently, lay down his life for his country, is a man whom it is not in human nature to despise. Your fathers staked their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor, on the cause of their country. In their admiration of liberty, they lost sight of all other interests.
They were peace men; but they preferred revolution to peaceful submission to bondage. They were quiet men; but they did not shrink from agitating against oppression. They showed forbearance; but that they knew its limits. They believed in order; but not in the order of tyranny. With them, nothing was “settled” that was not right. With them, justice, liberty and humanity were “final;” not slavery and oppression. You may well cherish the memory of such men. They were great in their day and generation. Their solid manhood stands out the more as we contrast it with these degenerate times.
Good for Nikole Hannah-Jones going to teach journalism at Howard University. She’s very kind and historically engaged. Thanks for this on Sunday. Yup!
Confirmation: I can go to my rest Knowing We’re in Good Hands
“Fight_On – Right On – Power To The People!”
They’re still bringing down confederate statues in 2021 but they have an issue with 1619 and crt. Ok.
This was simply GOLDEN