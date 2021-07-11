Nikole Hannah-Jones & Ta-Nehisi Coates Join Howard University This Fall

Howard University welcomes new faculty members, Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ta-Nehisi Coates to their institution. After the delayed tenure offer from UNC-Chapel Hill, Nikole Hannah-Jones opted to join the staff at the famous HBCU. Ta-Nehisi Coates is joining Howard University as the new Sterling Brown Chair in the Department of English.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

