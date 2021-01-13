SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

92 Comments on "‘Nothing like I’ve seen:’ Troops deployed inside US Capitol"

  1. cc 1k | January 13, 2021 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    Sadly, metal detectors have had to be put in place, not just for outside visitors, but for screening actual member of Congress.

    • Paul Doporto | January 13, 2021 at 8:36 PM | Reply

      @James Randolph Oh!I see.You’re one of these Alex Jones nutjobs that believes in ‘crises actors’ and all that bullshit.Maybe you should lay off the drugs for a while.

    • Randy Moran | January 13, 2021 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      @Dirty Sanchez You can’t carry there o have a concealed permit i can carry in multiple states DC is not one of them boebeck carry they need to either arrest her or not let her in on the grounds period she was texting live when this was happening! Wondering if she was helping

    • Randy Moran | January 13, 2021 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      @Rose Healion She was texting live when it was happening! She may be complicit

    • Randy Moran | January 13, 2021 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      @James Randolph replace harris with trump

    • Randy Moran | January 13, 2021 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      @James Randolph by the way if you were on parler there was hacker that has millions of info on you guys so ….Don’t drop the soap ! …..bet your the first to drop that dove bar lol!

  2. tpespos | January 13, 2021 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    It’s a good thing the military is loyal to the constitution and not a political party.

    • Liberal Mindflayer | January 13, 2021 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      It is absolutely INSANE to believe that a ideology bias doesn’t perverse this idea. We have confirmed, repeat CONFIRMED ex military, current military, and both active and retired police presence on seen at 1/6/2020. It would be foolish to think that they some how managed to wrangle up 2000 non-partisan troops overnight. I’m not saying that these troops won’t observe and respect the oath they took, I’m saying we would be foolish to treat it as an absolute certainty, we will not know for sure until their principles are tested.

    • Villa 4248 | January 13, 2021 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      @Davey Boyd Source Military.com:….Everyone who joins the US military has one thing in common, they must swear -in by repeating the enlisted or officer Oath. The Oath of enlistment is something that every service member must promise and adhere to for his/her entire military career. From the Oath you can see that you will be defending the Constitution – not a person. Discipline and accepting orders is sworn to. Finally, you vow to face the UCMJ (Uniform Code of Military Justice) should any disputes arise. .. The Oath of Enlistment (for enlisted):…”I, ______, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; and that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.”
      .
      The Oath of Office (for Officers): I, ____, havint been appointed an officer in the _______(Military Branch) of the United States. as indicated above in the grade of ________ do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign or domestic, that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will will well and faithful discharge the duties of the office upon which I am about to enter; So help me God.”
      .
      This writer took the above Oath and served for eight years in the United States Army.

    • William Walker | January 13, 2021 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      @Jeffrey Johnson you’re so gullible

    • Heather Bonneau | January 13, 2021 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      So far

    • Villa 4248 | January 13, 2021 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      @DJBigGwww.military.com Read the Oaths for enlisted and officers.

  3. Them Ustar Dprin Ce | January 13, 2021 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    “It’s coming from inside the house”…every horror movie ever.

    • Thyalwaysseek | January 13, 2021 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      Well when you look at these 15000 troops you have to understand that statistically about 5000 of them voted for Trump, and 2600 of them believe the vote was rigged. However Republicans are notorious for giving false information when they are polled about who they voted for so it could be up to 10,000 of them voted for Trump and about 5500 think the vote was rigged.

    • Elated Jade | January 13, 2021 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      @Thyalwaysseek so you think they will turn traitor to the USA ? just for Trump ? lol lol lol

    • Elated Jade | January 13, 2021 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @Karen Trejo can you tell me what buildings were blown up ?

    • Thyalwaysseek | January 13, 2021 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      @Elated Jade But they don’t think they’re the traitors, don’t you get that? They believe they are the patriots.

    • Elated Jade | January 13, 2021 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      @Thyalwaysseek yes I get that and they are mistaken…..

  4. Lucy Aisha Vlogs | January 13, 2021 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    A little too late, but hey better be safe than sorry… I can’t imagine this is happening here in the US.

    • john west | January 13, 2021 at 7:46 PM | Reply

      @Freddrick wilson have you been smoking again???

    • A G N O M I N A | January 13, 2021 at 8:32 PM | Reply

      It is not too late. Not late at all. They’re there for a different reason at the behest of different beings.

    • Lucy Aisha Vlogs | January 13, 2021 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      @mark D’Agostino thank you so much, you too! Be safe and be blessed 🙌

    • Lucy Aisha Vlogs | January 13, 2021 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      @quan Brooklyn kid thank you! Be blessed!

    • Thyalwaysseek | January 13, 2021 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      Statistically about 5000 of those troops voted for Trump, and 2600 of them believe the vote was rigged. However Republicans are notorious for giving false information when they are polled about who they voted for so it could be up to 10,000 of them voted for Trump and about 5500 think the vote was rigged.

  5. M Keller | January 13, 2021 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    This is literally every deployment I’ve been on lol guess it’s weird that it’s in DC and not the Middle East tho

  6. speedy01247 | January 13, 2021 at 4:27 PM | Reply

    7 days left till it either reaches its peak or something happens.

  7. The Coolah. D Resistance. | January 13, 2021 at 4:28 PM | Reply

    The Rooster has finally arrived home to lay eggs,well well well what a season finale.

  8. Richard Mutch | January 13, 2021 at 4:33 PM | Reply

    ” Evil only prospers when the good do nothing “

  9. Peaches Jeter | January 13, 2021 at 4:38 PM | Reply

    It’s coming from inside the house SOUNDS SCARY remind me of that movie when a stranger calls 😆

    • F***CK МЕ - ОКЕУ ? | January 13, 2021 at 6:08 PM | Reply

      💗🌷

    • Quenleah Hodges | January 13, 2021 at 6:12 PM | Reply

      Invasions always depend on inside traitors. Insurrection against. U S government is accomplished only with “inside”validadion.

    • Daniel Michael | January 13, 2021 at 6:14 PM | Reply

      *whispers* have you checked the electors?

    • Gabriel Dennis | January 13, 2021 at 7:05 PM | Reply

    • SeaScience Film Labs | January 13, 2021 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      LoL! That’s hilarious!

  10. Tex Ass | January 13, 2021 at 4:40 PM | Reply

    Mo Brooks invited the crowd to storm as much as Trump; Fooliani, Jr, Cruz, Hawley

  11. # hamdale | January 13, 2021 at 4:43 PM | Reply

    Why haven’t those Republicans who did recon for the insurgents been arrested yet?

    • Gabriel Dennis | January 13, 2021 at 7:05 PM | Reply

    • The Sports Grotto | January 13, 2021 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      @Gabriel Dennis HUH?! This isn’t Dr. Ruth or Dear Abby my man!

    • John Doe | January 13, 2021 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      Because Its not a Insurgence when they open the front door for you ….

    • Girth Worm Bill | January 13, 2021 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      Because the elite don’t get punished. The poor people will get severe sentences while the wealthy instigators will support the status quo by not having anything happen at all.

    • The Sports Grotto | January 13, 2021 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      @Girth Worm Bill $$$ and power = untouchable!

  12. Maxine Cox | January 13, 2021 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    One thing you learn in the military—you can sleep anywhere.

  13. The Influence of Many | January 13, 2021 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    When the rioting starts, the shooting starts! PERIOD! That’s what he said. 🤔🤨 What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. 🤐

    • Rafael C | January 13, 2021 at 7:56 PM | Reply

      Actually he said when the looting starts the shooting starts

    • The Influence of Many | January 13, 2021 at 7:58 PM | Reply

      @Rafael C I know!

    • Thyalwaysseek | January 13, 2021 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      Perhaps you should think it through a bit better, if there is any rioting Trump can invoke the Insurrection Act and declare Martial Law which means legally all those soldiers there take their orders from him.

    • The Influence of Many | January 13, 2021 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      @Thyalwaysseek Maybe you should STFU FOREVER! They pledged allegiance to the flag….. They are within their rights and responsibility not to take orders from the Trumpster if he is asking them to do anything illegal or unconstitutional. They serve the country not a party or person.

    • The Influence of Many | January 13, 2021 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      @Thyalwaysseek The only thing he owns are those tiny hands of his! 👋 🤣🤣🤣😂

  14. S C | January 13, 2021 at 5:32 PM | Reply

    Is this the “great” Trump was referring to…

    • 1sand0s | January 13, 2021 at 8:27 PM | Reply

      So much winning, winning, winning…..

    • Komrade Young | January 13, 2021 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      Technically yes but he figured the military would work for him, not us😅 instead of rounding up colored folk in BLM we’re rounding up white folk from MAGA😅…we can make this a great thing, steal his Make America Great Again and remind Fascist like MAGA/Proud Boys that we crush fascist not falter to them😉🇺🇲✊🗽 That’s what makes us Great.

    • Carol Craine | January 13, 2021 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      person, woman, man, camera, tv

    • Bartlomiej Konik | January 13, 2021 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      Not yet. This comes later when civil war 2 starts. Thank God my dad did not live to see it. It would brake his heart.

  15. Bianca C | January 13, 2021 at 5:36 PM | Reply

    These troops are living like they are in a war! Crazy that we had to get here!

    • Shadowskill11 | January 13, 2021 at 6:45 PM | Reply

      It’s almost cute to see how civilians think when they see an image and have no idea how or why it is that way because they haven’t engaged critical thinking.

    • iSplash3s | January 13, 2021 at 7:04 PM | Reply

      My friend did boot camp. This is not even close to living in war lmao, boot camp way worse.

  16. bloodflower11375 | January 13, 2021 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    What’s even more concerning is that the “Yea’s” and “Nay’s” are so close in numbers. We still have a looooog way to go. 🤔

    • Carla Lopez | January 13, 2021 at 6:27 PM | Reply

      Absolute truth! 💯
      That many Republicans think
      trump’s insurrection is a good,
      fine, normal thing to do
      in this country!!

    • Dolly Belfiore | January 13, 2021 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      Yup… I couldn’t agree more! The funny thing was when I posted Jefferson’s quote,… that mob of escapee’s from St E’s, ( the looney bin) was the furthest thing from my mind. What we saw Wednesday had nothing to do with tyranny. Just Fools… like Trump.

  17. Jonathan Echeverria | January 13, 2021 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    “It’s coming from inside the house”

  18. Smith 53 | January 13, 2021 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    The pics of US troops in the capitol building looks just like US troops when they went into Saddam Hussains palaces in Baghdad years ago. Very sad.

  19. RenewableEnergy EPA | January 13, 2021 at 5:58 PM | Reply

    Odd how he classifies everything as dangerous except his actions.

    • Mary Voigt | January 13, 2021 at 6:30 PM | Reply

      Yes very odd!

    • Gabriel Dennis | January 13, 2021 at 7:05 PM | Reply

    • Jacqueline George | January 13, 2021 at 7:11 PM | Reply

      Who Biden?

    • Pete fl | January 13, 2021 at 8:01 PM | Reply

      Because its dangerous to him, he doesn’t care about what happens to anyone else. Why do you think he never mentions the thousands dying every day and hundreds of thousands of who’ve died from Covid 19 because he doesn’t care about them as in his mind it’s only about him.

    • Parker Ripley | January 13, 2021 at 8:21 PM | Reply

      Not odd when you consider narcissists shift blame like regular people breathe air.

  20. 46zztop | January 13, 2021 at 6:09 PM | Reply

    “When the looting starts, the shooting starts” – Donald Trump

    • Red Pill Logic | January 13, 2021 at 9:12 PM | Reply

      @Vic Toza
      I’m sorry, bro, but that’s open to interpretation. Trump is notorious for making very vague and confusing statements.

      It’s amazing how, when he speaks, his supporters hear one thing, and everybody else hears something altogether different.

    • Vic Toza | January 13, 2021 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      @Red Pill Logic Likewise, it’s amazing how he’ll talk about disinfectant, and his idiotic critics hear “lysol” and “bleach.”  It goes both ways, dude.

      It’s also amazing how you insinuate that his followers are wrong, yet you and your fellow Trump-haters are correct and have the right interpretation. Yes, Trump is often hamfisted in expressing things, but many of his critics are dumbasses who hear only what they want and don’t have the mental capacity to analyze anything.

    • 46zztop | January 13, 2021 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      @Absolute Longplay That’s right. Time to start the same for the domestic terrorists invading our Capitol.

    • Vic Toza | January 13, 2021 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @46zztop Did I say that was Trump’s quote? No. YOU inform YOURSELF. I was simply pointing out that the statement, whether it was Trump’s own, or it was something Trump was quoting, was misinterpreted by Trump-haters.

      Trump used the word “disinfectant.” All the moronic Trump-haters then interpreted that to mean “Lysol” and “bleach” because of their nonexistent ability to think in the abstract. They don’t understand that, in addition to chemicals, UV light and heat are also disinfectants. Hell, antibiotics are disinfectants.

    • Red Pill Logic | January 13, 2021 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      @Vic Toza Many of his critics are dumb asses? Okaaaay… 😳

