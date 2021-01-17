The Attorney General of New York Letitia James joins Ali Velshi to talk about her lawsuit against the NYPD for "years of [NYPD] using excessive force and making false arrests against New Yorkers, most recently during racial justice protests in 2020." She says, “I will defend individuals right to peacefully protest in New York and beyond…this behavior has gone unchecked for a long period of time.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:
NY AG James On Her Lawsuit Against NYPD: This Behavior Has Gone Unchecked | MSNBC
Go get em girl! The Trumpster is next. 😉💪
“….AMEN”!!! G-Mommie
I love her 🥰
You are 100% right and I can see it right now she’s thinking about going after Donald Trump and she’s marking the calendar off to the 20th
@God of destruction diecast As she should.
@Flyyy Jr AWOMEN!?
Fishy that the police objects to monitoring. If they are all above board, what harm does a monitor do?
And I should clarify that I was clerking for a judge who was working on criminal cases for the majority of her rotation.
Plus, and here’s the kicker: I also got to represent a member of a local tribe in tribal court for drug possession charges – a criminal matter, in a legal, valid, criminal court – and all while I hadn’t been through the bar exam at the time. (I’d been working under a supervisor on what is effectively a legal equivalent of a learner’s permit).
@Alexander Mackie again a law student with zero police experience. I am not in law enforcement but I support them. You are a typical “educated” no nothing.
@Dilbert Hogwash Another thought that just occurred to me, is that your “police experience” statement implies that the police and the law are somehow seperate, as if they aren’t meant to be the same thing, and working together.
I might be reading too much into it, but I just find it odd that the implication there is that: “the cops are always right no matter what and if the law says the cops are wrong then it’s the law’s fault and not the cops fault.”
@Alexander Mackie dude, I’m literally a kid. Relax. Didn’t know I riled you up, bro.
@Dilbert Hogwash Once again getting it wrong, I love debating/arguing, and I’ll mess with people just to start a fight, this is me calm.
But I’ll happily accept the implicit surrender you’re offering.
Finally all we are asking for is lawful accountability for the actions of law enforcement misconduct can no longer be ignored. The police unions are the largest driver of police misconduct and they should be sued in civil court to pay for their members misconduct.
+1
You would probably like my playlist….. …
Well said. If these people were properly monitored, these instances of police brutality would reduce.
And now some New York City police joining white supremacists in terrorist attack on Capital
Time for a Roundup
They encouraged them and told them “go ahead, it’s your house”
I agree, this makes me fear a potential threat to her courageous Soul too. Police don’t like complaints or reprimands. Since the Trump victory his bully attitude emboldened public intimidation. Good cops would have nothing to worry about, but the Union protection creates a shield from accountibility which no ordinary citizen enjoys.
Honey some police officers them selves are part of these White supremacists groups! That’s why they are rebelling against their government because their government now see there RACIST! Behavior and now holding them accountable and they are mad! Because They want to be left alone to continue their behavior without any consequences! And they feel, “how dare the government stop them or place consequences upon them” from police brutality when they have been doing it for so long” When it’s their faught they were exposed!
@Lilbit 55 Only some of them. The good ones gave it their all, ready to sacrifice their lives to protect the Capitol. It breaks my heart that they weren’t backed up by the a**hole ones.
Don’t mess with Ms. James! You’ll find out!
And she’s not even from Philly!
Many Strong women rising. About time !!!!! Love her.
“….& I just love that when “(“GOD”)” sent her too this task, he gave her this little smirk that says come on wit it your next….🤣😂🤣😂🤣”!!! G-Mommie
A man said he’d been slapped by a black woman and it was no fun. Ms James gonna do some slapping!
Every time I see her I still cannot believe this beautiful badass is 63yrs old.. You get em all!
@ღSwnsasyღ _
Unbelievable, she’s beautiful!
@Les BW balanced diet and proper sleep? just a guess though.
Was thinking the same thing.
She is a Mamacita
@Les BW mainly genetics and melanin! Most of us don’t do anything special. We wash our faces and put on moisturizer. That’s it!
This lady is one tough person. I really want to see her go after Trump.
Yess. I’m from Chicago I wish she was AG for Chicago.👍👍👍
Me too. GO GET HIM!!!!!
Strength, character, will and knowledge. This woman is a phenomenal.
Why does she need to go after trump more like biden and his criminal s corrupt house the worst for the people we are people who have rights for speech and freedom and life god is the one in his book the bible how to live our lives not by the corrupt or the rich greedy selfish people who think they rule and control and certainly not some bonehead biden and his croans
@Kathy Bryla Bleach boy got caught. Watch what happens to him AND LEARN FROM IT
Just hold Trump accountable because the Republican party shamelessly pampered Trump.
Trumps wealth a grain of sand compared to who pulls trumps strings Miami beach in comparison 🙄
The country was already more than a trillion dollars in debt before the pandemic. They let him spend tax payers money like it was his own.
Are*
PANDORAS BOX working overtime in America, there’s enough miss conduct to fill the shelves of the library of Congress in Washington, D.C.
I like calling 2021 the year of karma LOL whatever you want to call it it’s rearing its ugly head and coming back for everybody that played with it.
Doing this is absolutely THE RIGHT THING TO DO !!!!!!!!! Thank You AG James!!!!!
+1
You would probably like my playlist….. …
The entire free world is breathing a sigh of relief that Government Officials are restoring the Rule of Law and bringing all those who fomented violence and brutality to account.
Oh my are they running over people? Boy people have no regards to human live. This is so bad.
+1
You would probably like my playlist….. …
The video doesn’t look good for the NYPD. They deserve to be held accountable
Yet when white supremacist showed up to DC, they took selfies, opened barricades, and helped them escape afterward.
“….OMG then one of them had the nerve too try and make that girl that got (killed) what she deserved, in the category as George Floyd, by (asking) demanding that we “say here name”….Say what ta what now”???? G-Mommie
@miss priss I’m Canadian, living on an island north west of Seattle. I knew there was going to be problems that day, so did everyone I talked to in the days leading up to this. I knew there were going to be crowds of proud boys and patriots and all sorts of others going to the Capitol that day. I knew that Joe Biden would be confirmed and Pence could do nothing about it. I knew that many American especially the type headed there, believe Pence could do something. I knew it would be bad.
I didn’t know that nothing would be done about stopping it. I am shocked that they got insider help, and so much of it. They had to know, if we knew, so where was the force needed to stop the carnage. That’s what I’d like to know. Sounds like trump stopped the help from coming, but why nobody else thought to do something is confusing, when the signs were everywhere. If that can happen ONCE, then the president has too much power, because it could happen again!
@miss priss It wasn’t the DC police in charge of it all. Their job is mostly the streets. The chief of the Capitol police asked the Sargeants’ at Arms of the House and the Senate to have a bigger presence and bring in the National Guard. He was turned down. Now, all three of them have resigned. The Guard could also have been called in much more quickly by Army leadership, but that didn’t happen either. Everything you see happening now, that should have at least partially happened then, is not being done by the DC chief or mayor. Their were reports of possible attacks, and THOSE people did not take them seriously and/or did not pass on the intel.
@dustigenes @miss priss It wasn’t the DC police in charge of it all. Their job is mostly the streets. The chief of the Capitol police asked the Sargeants’ at Arms of the House and the Senate to have a bigger presence and bring in the National Guard. He was turned down. Now, all three of them have resigned. The Guard could also have been called in much more quickly by Army leadership, but that didn’t happen either. Everything you see happening now, that should have at least partially happened then, is not being done by the DC chief or mayor. Their were reports of possible attacks, and THOSE people did not take them seriously and/or did not pass on the intel.
@Jagjit Roudh If we were ALL Blind would Race be an issue?
After seeing how they dealt with the people who attempted to overthrow the government(treason)..Police reaction depends on the color of the people…
Exactly
Right
Lets hope Right wing police officers and the rest will hopefully go to the capital, and get arrested….
once in prison there will be less of them, to deal with.
Thank you National Guard
@Mbr Brm Yes. However, the National Guard is made up of people. And there is no way to know how many are pro-Trump, sadly.
No police force can or should be allowed to monitor or investigate itself….it’s just common sense
really? you mean like when barrak obama allowed eric holder to investigate himself in the make believe investigation into fast and furious.
@frog mann why you have to bring up Obama, was anyone talking about him ? You ppl are obsessed with that blk man huh
@Kobeson the great tbh, everything is what about Obama, four years after he left.
Don’t forget the NYPD crazy cops who shot and killed a black 40 times when he was not armed. These cops were just an execution squad.
👿
And we have seen the unconscious bias of American justice when it comes to ws domestic terrorists and fascist bigot nazi sympathizers is mind boggling for the entire world watching this American double standards and hypocrisy.
@Daniels H.S it’s conscious bias. Nothing that they do happens in a vacuum.
We need monitors in ALL STATES against police.
You also need police officers from the city & community they police first, because these cops driving through protesters daylight certainly don’t look Americans even let alone New Yorkers
She’s powerful. I love her. Trump’s worst nightmare; a brilliant black woman😚
Your funny.
@Indy Dog I apologize in advance, but I can’t help it; “you’re”.
Ok. All better now. Have a nice day😄😉
@Tristafur Butt I can’t help it either sometimes 😂
U did win on the NRA, go get them too