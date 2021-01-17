The Attorney General of New York Letitia James joins Ali Velshi to talk about her lawsuit against the NYPD for "years of [NYPD] using excessive force and making false arrests against New Yorkers, most recently during racial justice protests in 2020." She says, “I will defend individuals right to peacefully protest in New York and beyond…this behavior has gone unchecked for a long period of time.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:

NY AG James On Her Lawsuit Against NYPD: This Behavior Has Gone Unchecked | MSNBC