Recent Post
- ‘It’s very important that we are here with them right now’: Chef Jose Andres on food aid for Ukraine
- Obama pokes fun at Biden during return to White House
- Defense secretary fires back at Matt Gaetz’s accusation
- Why Donald Trump asking Putin for dirt on Hunter Biden can’t be ignored
- Russia is focusing on Eastern Ukraine. Retired general explains how to stop them
64 comments
This image is the Republicans absolute worst nightmare, and I absolutely love it.
@John Bob Any yet he left office with a 35% approval rating, while Obama left with 60%. 😂😂😂
@xtremetech21 u mean the gay train
LOL, what image? The image of the sitting president needing help from a better president?
Now THIS is a shining example of a true statesmen and leader! Gosh we miss you Mr. President!
shining example of a true traitorism
Great at the basketball.
Really? A polished liar that reads a teleprompter and without one Stutters for words..
Wow!! Doesn’t take much to impress you.
@Joy Hopkins Well it would impress me if you learned basic grammar. Sorry, that was rude. Maybe English is your second language.
@Karl Burmeister what part did you not understand?
Maybe I can help you.
It is wonderful to hear a thoughtful and intelligent elected official. President Obama is the gold standard!
@Travel Crawl He’s wrecked everything he’s ever touched IMO.
@K ra 😂😅😂🤣🤣😅 it’s called the American way.
Please don’t vote lol
How refreshing is it to see and hear a past US president give credit to others and humbly speak. I LOVE Barak Obama.
Me too. Always excited to see & hear what President Obama has to say.
The 2 worst presidents and 2 worst vice presidents in history together at the podium. Epic
Someone please list a moment in time where these guys were ever right.
@Ragnar Lothbrok Trump does that every time he opens his mouth.
” The Presidency Doesn’t Change Who You Are It Reveals Who You Are “
God I miss him so much. It’s been too long since we’ve had a President that can make me laugh, much less smile.
Obama is the modern embodiment of what a President should be.
FOOL
@CoLead Vlogs He inherited the 2008 financial crisis but was still able to ensure the employment rate in the US went up. He also just mentioned that he and Biden were able to get 14.5 million Americans to afford health care, which wasn’t the case across all the previous administrations. He got rid of America’s most wanted man, Bin Laden. He said he would withdraw American troops from Iraq. He did it. He is a man of integrity. Please respect that.
He got “nothing done” because he was the 1st African American president , trump administration could barely get things passed in the senate !! What do you expect
And he is responsible for giving you the current President…….
@DavidJMa just like all the past 20 president did !!!
After 4 years of not having a President in the WH it’s comforting to see 2 Presidents doing Presidential things.
Well said!
That man just has everything you need in a president. I would say he is genius.
As a Canadian I would like to thank Obama, Biden and Harris for showing us 15 minutes of hope and normalcy in the U.S.
@Jerry Campbell As an American, I agree. The last orange dude was unhinged….
As an American, I personally want to thank Canada for their maple syrup and ginger ale 🇨🇦
You can’t possibly be serious
That eloquence is unmatched. Missed President Obama so much
Thank God the White House is back to doing the business of the people instead of the president.🇺🇸
Obama is actually an artist with words! He’s funny, energetic and captivating!! I love this man 😂
@Vuts Man Another subscriber to birtherism!
Yeah he’s great with his words which gave the illusion he to the naive he was a good leader. On the accomplishment side now thats a different matter.
@Vuts Man yeah he was born in Hawaii a u.s state !!!
@Vuts Man we don’t care where his born from,as long as his a good person
Whether you agree with him or not, it’s a fact that he has the uncanny ability to be serious but also lower the temperature in the room at the same. Best quality of a leader.
True
@Have a nice Dave Trump, not Obama.
@Have a nice Dave Be kind.
The best quality in a President is one who creates successful policies. You can have all the charm in the world and still make poor decisions.
What a speech! Articulate, cogent and humorous. Totally engaging and you want to just listen to him forever. And I’m from the UK. And I know he is just a private citizen now. But in these terrible times we need to hear such care, empathy and compassion for his fellow citizens. It is truly awe inspiring.
@Bowser Lamont you can but you won’t, Bowser. Pouring fuel on the flames are you? Destructive – to your own country or are you working overseas?
You’re so easily swayed lol
Makes a change from listening to BiDumb
As a foreigner attending a medical conference in 2018 or 2019, I had the privilege to watch an interview and brief speech from Mr Obama, and it was crystal clear that I was in the presence of a man who knew all the time that his mission as a public servant was well above any personal interests. Here in Brazil this does not exist.
He is a radical
@Dr Karl Marks Not like the former guy who’s about uniting all of us under his ego.
@Dr Karl Marks Yeah it’s pretty radical to have a guy who actually serves the people rather than himself.
He’s never lost his charm. We love you Obama. It’s really good to have humor nowadays because we need one. So much negativity we need to get rid of.
😠 Hi A. Deveneaux Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzlBUdnnQOI
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;
@Waldo Orla troll
I’m not even American… but I teared up a bit. Love ex President Obama, such an inspiring human being
I tear up, too, when I think of his false promises and the children he droned.
@brucks brugle so inspiring. all them civilian casualties
Just a calming voice in a time of chaos. Very refreshing.
One of the greatest public speakers of our time. Few on this planet can deliver a speech like he can. I miss him soooo much.
He and Clinton are both charismatic speakers.
@Steve Andereggen Reagan was very charismatic and people loved him but he was a terrible president. He all but destroyed the middle class and we’re still dealing with his mistakes today. Buy yeah, everybody loved good ol’ Ronnie. 🤦♀️
He gives a nice speech..😒 I was 24 years old my 1st time voting. I never seen lines so long in the hood ready to vote for the 1st black president.. Now that I look back on his presidency all I can say is that he gives a nice speech 😑
Spot on. Those pauses within his narrative are well timed and work brilliantly.