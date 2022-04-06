64 comments

    1. @John Bob Any yet he left office with a 35% approval rating, while Obama left with 60%. 😂😂😂

    3. Really? A polished liar that reads a teleprompter and without one Stutters for words..
      Wow!! Doesn’t take much to impress you.

    4. @Joy Hopkins Well it would impress me if you learned basic grammar. Sorry, that was rude. Maybe English is your second language.

  3. It is wonderful to hear a thoughtful and intelligent elected official. President Obama is the gold standard!

  4. How refreshing is it to see and hear a past US president give credit to others and humbly speak. I LOVE Barak Obama.

    2. The 2 worst presidents and 2 worst vice presidents in history together at the podium. Epic
      Someone please list a moment in time where these guys were ever right.

  6. God I miss him so much. It’s been too long since we’ve had a President that can make me laugh, much less smile.

    Obama is the modern embodiment of what a President should be.

    2. @CoLead Vlogs He inherited the 2008 financial crisis but was still able to ensure the employment rate in the US went up. He also just mentioned that he and Biden were able to get 14.5 million Americans to afford health care, which wasn’t the case across all the previous administrations. He got rid of America’s most wanted man, Bin Laden. He said he would withdraw American troops from Iraq. He did it. He is a man of integrity. Please respect that.

    3. He got “nothing done” because he was the 1st African American president , trump administration could barely get things passed in the senate !! What do you expect

  7. After 4 years of not having a President in the WH it’s comforting to see 2 Presidents doing Presidential things.

  9. As a Canadian I would like to thank Obama, Biden and Harris for showing us 15 minutes of hope and normalcy in the U.S.

  11. Thank God the White House is back to doing the business of the people instead of the president.🇺🇸

  12. Obama is actually an artist with words! He’s funny, energetic and captivating!! I love this man 😂

    2. Yeah he’s great with his words which gave the illusion he to the naive he was a good leader. On the accomplishment side now thats a different matter.

  13. Whether you agree with him or not, it’s a fact that he has the uncanny ability to be serious but also lower the temperature in the room at the same. Best quality of a leader.

    4. The best quality in a President is one who creates successful policies. You can have all the charm in the world and still make poor decisions.

  14. What a speech! Articulate, cogent and humorous. Totally engaging and you want to just listen to him forever. And I’m from the UK. And I know he is just a private citizen now. But in these terrible times we need to hear such care, empathy and compassion for his fellow citizens. It is truly awe inspiring.

    1. @Bowser Lamont you can but you won’t, Bowser. Pouring fuel on the flames are you? Destructive – to your own country or are you working overseas?

  15. As a foreigner attending a medical conference in 2018 or 2019, I had the privilege to watch an interview and brief speech from Mr Obama, and it was crystal clear that I was in the presence of a man who knew all the time that his mission as a public servant was well above any personal interests. Here in Brazil this does not exist.

    3. @Dr Karl Marks Yeah it’s pretty radical to have a guy who actually serves the people rather than himself.

  16. He’s never lost his charm. We love you Obama. It’s really good to have humor nowadays because we need one. So much negativity we need to get rid of.

  17. I’m not even American… but I teared up a bit. Love ex President Obama, such an inspiring human being

  19. One of the greatest public speakers of our time. Few on this planet can deliver a speech like he can. I miss him soooo much.

    2. @Steve Andereggen Reagan was very charismatic and people loved him but he was a terrible president. He all but destroyed the middle class and we’re still dealing with his mistakes today. Buy yeah, everybody loved good ol’ Ronnie. 🤦‍♀️

    3. He gives a nice speech..😒 I was 24 years old my 1st time voting. I never seen lines so long in the hood ready to vote for the 1st black president.. Now that I look back on his presidency all I can say is that he gives a nice speech 😑

