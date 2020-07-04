Joe Biden sends a Fourth of July message in response to President Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech. He warns President Trump could dismantle democracy if he is re-elected, MSNBC’s Betsy Woodruff Swan reports.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

On Fourth of July Weekend, Biden Projects Optimism Against Trump's 'Dystopia of Fascism' | MSNBC