Joe Biden sends a Fourth of July message in response to President Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech. He warns President Trump could dismantle democracy if he is re-elected, MSNBC’s Betsy Woodruff Swan reports.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
On Fourth of July Weekend, Biden Projects Optimism Against Trump's 'Dystopia of Fascism' | MSNBC
What’s left to say? Get rid of Trump.
@rastaewabeach It’s not gonna happen
BEAST tRUMP 666 🤮🤮🤮🤮🖕for Prison 2020🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷
@88Gibson LesPaul 😅😅
@McDonald’s Big Mac 😅😅🍔🍟
Alex Mitchell trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
What a difference and distinction between Joe Biden and donald t.
One talks and listens .., donald just talks !
Biden offers solutions.., gives advice and thoughtfull options of how to act decent.
Pit that against: ¨I do not take responsibility¨ & ¨It will al go away with the heat¨
Greetings bibia.
@Larry Staples so tell me what is it that all scientists know please fill me in
@Alex Oelkers that’s right, he wasn’t called individual 1 for nothing. 🤔
@tRumpet troll Killer 😅😅👏
Your a bot, right…or do you just have a dipper over your face?
Biden really is a leader I just pray to GOD that Trump and his dumpsters are put in prison in 2021 they have murdered too many people of the United States with his stupidly and incompetence worst president in history of the United States
donald trump is a failure
@Andiamo 18 I’m a rational American that will always place country over ideology. Narrow minded people such as yourself can’t see beyond their nose. Unfortunately we have to live with the appalling consequences that ignorance brings to the table
@GJL625 you’re
@Andiamo 18
You have to be a cult loyalist.
An overwhelming defeat is waiting for the traitor and his followers.
It’s going to be a beautiful thing to watch.
Vote Biden 2020 for the soul of this nation.
@Alex Hamilton
Trump is a born loser.
You know that.
An overwhelming defeat is coming.
He knows it. You know it.
EVERYONE knows it.
Even high ranking republicans are coming aboard.
Sure, it will be a beautiful thing to watch.
Huge!!! Cant wait.
Vote Biden 2020.
He’s not a failure. He’s a very successful traitor.
The way trump projects, him painting Dems as fascist is further evidence he is a fascist.
@SouthSide Chicago have you ever googled ANTIFA? It says right in the very first line that they are anti-fascist! Did you know that fascism is the extreme right!?!?!??!
Communism is the extreme left!!!! Then all the polital parties fall somewhere in that spectrum.
Trump spewing that the left is fascism shows he doesn’t understand basic politics. Fascism is extreme right, communism is extreme left.
@TrumpVirus-19 thank you!
David Wilkerson define fascism for me then
How about naming one thing that Trump has done that is facist .
@Marilyn Reallon coming from some one who is obviously going to vote for someone who as full on dementia . Yeah super smart there
“The World is my country, all mankind are my brethren, and to do good is my religion.” ― Thomas Paine, “Rights of Man”
“Better the pride that resides in a citizen of the world, than the pride that divides when a colorful rag is unfurled.” — Neil Peart (Rush), “Territories”
https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/cosmopolitanism/
“i dont take responsibility” trump “covid19 response”
Beautiful!😎👍✊
Can you top, _BLEACH_
Lmao 🤣
It is the 4th of July.
A time to show your patriotism and love of country.
At present, the BEST way to do this is to loudly voice your opposition to Donald Trump,
and to vow to vote BLUE, straight down the ballot, this Fall.
“I do not buy the concept, popular in the ’60s, which said, ‘We have suppressed the black man for 300 years and the white man is now far ahead in the race for everything our society offers. In order to even the score, we must now give the black man a head start, or even hold the white man back, to even the race,’ ” Biden told a Delaware-based weekly newspaper in 1975. “I don’t buy that.” In language that bears on today’s debate about whether descendants of slaves should be compensated, he added, “I don’t feel responsible for the sins of my father and grandfather. I feel responsible for what the situation is today, for the sins of my own generation. And I’ll be damned if I feel responsible to pay for what happened 300 years ago.”
I am voting 100% Blue, and so should anyone cares about the future of civilization!
@Troll Extraordinaire Weird how Donald isn’t demanding to see Biden’s birth certificate
All countries matter bro
@Minnie Minosa you can’t VOTE, you’re a BOT
Isn’t it long overdue that Native Americans are at the forefront of this equality revolution? 🤔
@Greg Lawson, you were being sarcastic, I get it.
Indigenous Lives Matter!
NO!
@Greg Lawson Europeans always had slavery, at least natives didn’t have chattel slavery like whites. & when whites stole their land & killed their food (buffalo) they caused more tensions/wars for land & resources . Natives always had plenty of food so stfu
@Daniel Lawson well said and One Love 🇺🇸🌎
Obama’s legacy that was methodology destroyed. People will remember him with fondness. This moron in the wh will be forgotten while we build a better nation.
@El Cuervito Who, Trump? Or Biden?🤔
@Andiamo 18 destroyed america and your future more like
Built in your liberal tears
@Xyz – why “boomer”? That doesn’t equal Trump supporter.
Not forgotten the history books will teach future Americans that trump was the worst thing that happened to democracy!
If fascism exists anywhere, it’s in the Trump WH.
Scott Parramore You clearly didn’t even listen to his “dystopian” message. Trump points out the people going around killing innocence and destroying people’s communities. Even blm is pointing out they’re hijacking protests. You don’t know anything if you don’t look at both aides
Liberal lefty’s are tearing down this great country
TRUMP 2020 LIBERALISM IS FASCISM
@Roy Rodgers how bout i grab a needle hahaha🇨🇱 TRUMP 2020
Peter Trump: America good!
Left: America Bad >:(
Trump’s base is shrinking daily. He is killing them off with COVID-19.
Independents (like me, a former Republican) are fed up with the Illegitimate President TRUMP and the complicit GOP and will vote against Trump
@katie Goldfish He’s the best president America has ever had.
Have you ever watched ANY videos of Joe Biden on YouTube?
Any at all?
He is You Tubes #1 stand up comedian!
Clark Kent you must have really low standards! What has he done that was sooo good? Lie, go golfing on your dime, whine like a two year old. I have seen Biden’s videos, I don’t think he’s a great choice, but he is still better than what you got now. No wonder the rest of the world is scared for you all.
Congratulations for finally seeing the light that millions of americans saw 3 1/2 years ago.
@katie GoldfishKatie, you are losing your time when you use logic and facts to explain reality to a trump supporter.
Trumps base are sadly just a group of zombies!
Joe Biden will make a fine and respected president and that day won’t come soon enough for us all.
tRump will only react more and more evil each day as his corrupt administration winds down to ejection from the White House.
Brutally Honest are u serious. Who in their right mind would vote for joe Alzheimer’s Biden. USA is in trouble if he is elected. Trump will own him during the debates
Vern Toews you are 100% correct. Trump 2020
A demented old pedo is not going to make a fine and respected president any more than a deranged narcissist will. America truly is doomed.
Yes But Joe Biden has only committed to a 1 yr term.
( I applaud him for taking on such a thankless job)
But,
It’s up to all American People to vote & Support the Blue party Every 2 yrs & keep the 🚽🚽👻GOP CANCER away from power in our government 💪.
They are the reason such a Vile disgusting human is our President.
Will we wake up & see that 1 party has gone off the reservation ?
I hope so.
I hope America can last four more months?
I think a 5 year old could win trump this election…… the amount of times he shot himself in the leg😂😂😂
@L X my golden retriever has a greater sense of empathy and compassion and sure as heck wouldn’t sell out his own!
@Thefs Gyub
tRump “Covid19 “no one even knows what the 19 means”
tRumps so dumb that he doesn’t realize that the 19 is the Average IQ of his supporters!
And you moron are a lot lower than the average if you believe that tRumps IQ is higher than a Dead bed bugs!!!!
Wilson the soccer ball from Cast Away…
Colin Mahoney I’m sorry that I hurt 😞 your feels but facts or facts
@yvelaine I guess your voting for Biden, so you are voting for a sack of potatoes
Trumpolini projects AGAIN. The opposition is fascist?
😂😂😂Bwa-ha-ha😂😂😂!
Everything trump says is a projection. Here, Happy Independence Day! -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NzQ05PhlMU&t=1182s
Yep. The anti-fascists fascists. Makes perfect sense🙄🙄🙄
the debates are in the dumpster
If all his supporters get hospitalized by the pandemic, he’ll probably blame China, Obama, republicans who don’t like him, and the media. He might even blame his supporters just to make himself look like the victim…again 😒
Shows his lack of basic knowledge in politics.
The most patriotic thing you can do this Independence Day is stay home and keep your family and my family safe
@Carol Byers It’s not funny cause it’s true. The old pedofile will be crushed in the debates. Trump will destroy him. You know he has no chance.
Lame. Beach Lives Matter! No Justice No Beach !
@Mr Bojangles that’s because they wait for the hair to pop back up LOL
You’ve given up your freedom for false security by voting democrat. You have already lost & don’t even know it yet (if they actually win) because you refuse to learn from the lessons of history & insist on blindly repeating them.
Spoken by a ‘True Leftist’…
👮STOP DICTATOR DONALD TRUMP IN NOVEMBER👮
Keese go cry to mama
@Thefs Gyub – No, Trump doesn’t have an IQ of 156, lol. Traditionally, a genius IQ is considered to be 160 or above anyway, although most consider 130-160 to be gifted. You can bet that if he had an actual, legitimate test that showed he has a high IQ, he would show everyone. He even had his college grades suppressed.
@Jagar Tharn
Overwhelming beating is coming to the incompetent president and his little supporters.
Vote Biden 2020
@Keese
A beating is coming to Donald K Trump , GOP, and his supporters.
Vote Biden 2020 for the soul of this Nation.
@Zhakhan R
Traitor . Yeah, that sounds like Donald Trump. A record beating is coming to him.
Vote Biden 2020 for the soul of this nation.
“A nation fighting against itself, shall not stand.” Abraham Lincoln 🇺🇸
@Cliff Perkins yeah, hurry. doesnt look like he’ll make 2021.
@Vic Ramus yes, a war that soaked the soil with the blood of brothers. American’s losing brothers, sons, uncle’s, cousins, and friends.
@Cliff Perkins America must face her problems and find solutions. Let’s go and be about the work of rebuilding and healing our land. America is worth saving, it won’t be easy but worth it. Happy 4th of July friend. 🕊️🇺🇸
@Thompson Ariu indeed he was. Lincoln was a man who treasured the word of God and turned to it for comfort as we all should.
@Thompson Ariu Mark 3:25
trump’s world is the very definition of fascism.
@Kaiser Reichtangle So did Hitler. He’s not defending freedom of speech, he’s using at as a reason to allow specific views to be favoured. Did he defend the freedom of speech of the peaceful protesters at the church. Did he defend the freedom of speech of the natives asserting their legalrights in asking Trump to not hold a propaganda meeting on their sacred land at Mount Rushmore? Did he defend the freedom of speech to athletes that kneeled during the national anthem (remember that we kneel to God so kneeling to the anthem us not disrespectful to the anthem). Is he defending the freedom of speech by having only two polling stations in lower economic neighborhoods but plenty in higher economic neighborhoods as is the case in Georgia? Is he defending freedom of speech when voter id laws would deny voters who recently changed residences and hence not all their ID have identical addresses or even identical names, note even Republican candidates have been barred from voting by the various voter id laws they passed. Whatvif disallowing prisoners from voting allows the police to temporarily detain people for 24 hours on election day? No, he only “defends the freedom of speech” of racists and the arms are often used to deny the freedom of speech of others through intimidation and who really needs an AK-47 for anything.
@John Wang I guess there’s no reasoning with you/
@Kaiser Reichtangle Seriously, and you think you are reasonable. The entire right is about self validation, opinion editorials, being congratulatory towards Trump over nothing and calling vetted media as fake media. The unreasonable shoe fits on you buddy.
@John Wang I don’t think Monarchism is on the right boi.
@Kaiser Reichtangle Monarchism certainly isn’t on the left. The basis of socialism is that society as a whole can and should benefit members of society. Monarchism is about a family remaining in power, something Trump and his family members has repeatedly said they would prefer.
Trump is busy spreading Corona virus, God help us.
The silver lining in all of this…racist are outing themselves hiding behind “patriotism”.
@Peaches Williams Absolutely true
The GOP is kkk in red caps now
Who’s doing the rioting and burning?
Nah, they are using “Black Lives Matter”
@Vic Ramus
Treasonous Confederate racists are bad
In my dictionary, psychopath is defined as:-
“Definition 1. A person with a personality disorder indicated by a pattern of lying, cunning, manipulating, glibness, exploiting, heedlessness, arrogance, delusions of grandeur, sexual promiscuity, low self-control, disregard for morality, lack of acceptance of responsibility, callousness, and lack of empathy and remorse. Such an individual may be especially prone to violent and criminal offenses.”
Recognise anyone?
Dementia . The inability to have rational cognitive thought .
‘Lock him up’ in the same filthy cages he put Jesus Angels in and throw away the key! 🙏🇺🇸💪
Why do you care so much about his personality? Do you think Biden is not a liar?
Yes indeed trump proves this every time he opens his mouth!