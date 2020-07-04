On Fourth of July Weekend, Biden Projects Optimism Against Trump’s ‘Dystopia of Fascism’ | MSNBC

TOPICS:
July 4, 2020

 

Joe Biden sends a Fourth of July message in response to President Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech. He warns President Trump could dismantle democracy if he is re-elected, MSNBC’s Betsy Woodruff Swan reports.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

112 Comments on "On Fourth of July Weekend, Biden Projects Optimism Against Trump’s ‘Dystopia of Fascism’ | MSNBC"

  1. Alex Mitchell | July 4, 2020 at 1:55 PM | Reply

    What’s left to say? Get rid of Trump.

  2. bibia666 | July 4, 2020 at 1:57 PM | Reply

    What a difference and distinction between Joe Biden and donald t.
    One talks and listens .., donald just talks !
    Biden offers solutions.., gives advice and thoughtfull options of how to act decent.
    Pit that against: ¨I do not take responsibility¨ & ¨It will al go away with the heat¨

    Greetings bibia.

    • Billy Pardew | July 4, 2020 at 6:21 PM | Reply

      @Larry Staples so tell me what is it that all scientists know please fill me in

    • Manuel Maldonado | July 4, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

      @Alex Oelkers that’s right, he wasn’t called individual 1 for nothing. 🤔

    • Manuel Maldonado | July 4, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

      @tRumpet troll Killer 😅😅👏

    • Guy on Clockwise | July 4, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

      Your a bot, right…or do you just have a dipper over your face?

    • William Brown | July 4, 2020 at 8:45 PM | Reply

      Biden really is a leader I just pray to GOD that Trump and his dumpsters are put in prison in 2021 they have murdered too many people of the United States with his stupidly and incompetence worst president in history of the United States

  3. Jon Doe | July 4, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

    donald trump is a failure

    • Jon Doe | July 4, 2020 at 4:11 PM | Reply

      @Andiamo 18 I’m a rational American that will always place country over ideology. Narrow minded people such as yourself can’t see beyond their nose. Unfortunately we have to live with the appalling consequences that ignorance brings to the table

    • Laura Malcolm | July 4, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

      @GJL625 you’re

    • Juan Peguero | July 4, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

      @Andiamo 18
      You have to be a cult loyalist.
      An overwhelming defeat is waiting for the traitor and his followers.
      It’s going to be a beautiful thing to watch.
      Vote Biden 2020 for the soul of this nation.

    • Juan Peguero | July 4, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

      @Alex Hamilton
      Trump is a born loser.
      You know that.
      An overwhelming defeat is coming.
      He knows it. You know it.
      EVERYONE knows it.
      Even high ranking republicans are coming aboard.
      Sure, it will be a beautiful thing to watch.
      Huge!!! Cant wait.
      Vote Biden 2020.

    • Max Johnson | July 4, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      He’s not a failure. He’s a very successful traitor.

  4. 3LD | July 4, 2020 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    The way trump projects, him painting Dems as fascist is further evidence he is a fascist.

    • SOFX Soul On Fire Xercise | July 4, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

      @SouthSide Chicago have you ever googled ANTIFA? It says right in the very first line that they are anti-fascist! Did you know that fascism is the extreme right!?!?!??!
      Communism is the extreme left!!!! Then all the polital parties fall somewhere in that spectrum.

      Trump spewing that the left is fascism shows he doesn’t understand basic politics. Fascism is extreme right, communism is extreme left.

    • SOFX Soul On Fire Xercise | July 4, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

      @TrumpVirus-19 thank you!

    • Your Friendly Neighborhood Homosapian | July 4, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

      David Wilkerson define fascism for me then

    • Easternsun | July 4, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

      How about naming one thing that Trump has done that is facist .

    • Easternsun | July 4, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

      @Marilyn Reallon coming from some one who is obviously going to vote for someone who as full on dementia . Yeah super smart there

  5. Progressive Humanist | July 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM | Reply

    “The World is my country, all mankind are my brethren, and to do good is my religion.” ― Thomas Paine, “Rights of Man”

    “Better the pride that resides in a citizen of the world, than the pride that divides when a colorful rag is unfurled.” — Neil Peart (Rush), “Territories”

    https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/cosmopolitanism/

  6. The Blue Arrow | July 4, 2020 at 2:01 PM | Reply

    It is the 4th of July.
    A time to show your patriotism and love of country.
    At present, the BEST way to do this is to loudly voice your opposition to Donald Trump,
    and to vow to vote BLUE, straight down the ballot, this Fall.

    • Troll Extraordinaire | July 4, 2020 at 3:07 PM | Reply

      “I do not buy the concept, popular in the ’60s, which said, ‘We have suppressed the black man for 300 years and the white man is now far ahead in the race for everything our society offers. In order to even the score, we must now give the black man a head start, or even hold the white man back, to even the race,’ ” Biden told a Delaware-based weekly newspaper in 1975. “I don’t buy that.” In language that bears on today’s debate about whether descendants of slaves should be compensated, he added, “I don’t feel responsible for the sins of my father and grandfather. I feel responsible for what the situation is today, for the sins of my own generation. And I’ll be damned if I feel responsible to pay for what happened 300 years ago.”

    • Mike Young | July 4, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

      I am voting 100% Blue, and so should anyone cares about the future of civilization!

    • OliVitoProductions | July 4, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

      @Troll Extraordinaire Weird how Donald isn’t demanding to see Biden’s birth certificate

    • 1ShotKestrel | July 4, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

      All countries matter bro

    • Kathleen Dunlap | July 4, 2020 at 3:19 PM | Reply

      @Minnie Minosa you can’t VOTE, you’re a BOT

  7. Invoke the 25th Amendment. | July 4, 2020 at 2:03 PM | Reply

    Isn’t it long overdue that Native Americans are at the forefront of this equality revolution? 🤔

  8. bb | July 4, 2020 at 2:04 PM | Reply

    Obama’s legacy that was methodology destroyed. People will remember him with fondness. This moron in the wh will be forgotten while we build a better nation.

  9. Michael Hoerig | July 4, 2020 at 2:04 PM | Reply

    If fascism exists anywhere, it’s in the Trump WH.

    • DK x Mace | July 4, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      Scott Parramore You clearly didn’t even listen to his “dystopian” message. Trump points out the people going around killing innocence and destroying people’s communities. Even blm is pointing out they’re hijacking protests. You don’t know anything if you don’t look at both aides

    • Bob Miller | July 4, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      Liberal lefty’s are tearing down this great country

    • Peter | July 4, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      TRUMP 2020 LIBERALISM IS FASCISM

    • General KUNG FLU! aka KR33PING | July 4, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @Roy Rodgers how bout i grab a needle hahaha🇨🇱 TRUMP 2020

    • DK x Mace | July 4, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      Peter Trump: America good!
      Left: America Bad >:(

  10. Larry Sernyk | July 4, 2020 at 2:06 PM | Reply

    Trump’s base is shrinking daily. He is killing them off with COVID-19.

    Independents (like me, a former Republican) are fed up with the Illegitimate President TRUMP and the complicit GOP and will vote against Trump

    • Clark Kent | July 4, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      @katie Goldfish He’s the best president America has ever had.
      Have you ever watched ANY videos of Joe Biden on YouTube?
      Any at all?
      He is You Tubes #1 stand up comedian!

    • katie Goldfish | July 4, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      Clark Kent you must have really low standards! What has he done that was sooo good? Lie, go golfing on your dime, whine like a two year old. I have seen Biden’s videos, I don’t think he’s a great choice, but he is still better than what you got now. No wonder the rest of the world is scared for you all.

    • mr ed | July 4, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      Congratulations for finally seeing the light that millions of americans saw 3 1/2 years ago.

    • Paul Vanier | July 4, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @katie GoldfishKatie, you are losing your time when you use logic and facts to explain reality to a trump supporter.

    • Edward Love | July 4, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      Trumps base are sadly just a group of zombies!

  11. Brutally Honest | July 4, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

    Joe Biden will make a fine and respected president and that day won’t come soon enough for us all.
    tRump will only react more and more evil each day as his corrupt administration winds down to ejection from the White House.

    • Mick4347 | July 4, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      Brutally Honest are u serious. Who in their right mind would vote for joe Alzheimer’s Biden. USA is in trouble if he is elected. Trump will own him during the debates

    • Mick4347 | July 4, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      Vern Toews you are 100% correct. Trump 2020

    • Thyalwaysseek | July 4, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      A demented old pedo is not going to make a fine and respected president any more than a deranged narcissist will. America truly is doomed.

    • Leo | July 4, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      Yes But Joe Biden has only committed to a 1 yr term.
      ( I applaud him for taking on such a thankless job)
      But,
      It’s up to all American People to vote & Support the Blue party Every 2 yrs & keep the 🚽🚽👻GOP CANCER away from power in our government 💪.
      They are the reason such a Vile disgusting human is our President.
      Will we wake up & see that 1 party has gone off the reservation ?
      I hope so.

    • Edward Love | July 4, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      I hope America can last four more months?

  12. A Couple's Christian Journey | July 4, 2020 at 2:10 PM | Reply

    I think a 5 year old could win trump this election…… the amount of times he shot himself in the leg😂😂😂

    • 4jrgolf | July 4, 2020 at 7:38 PM | Reply

      @L X my golden retriever has a greater sense of empathy and compassion and sure as heck wouldn’t sell out his own!

    • Colin Mahoney | July 4, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

      @Thefs Gyub
      tRump “Covid19 “no one even knows what the 19 means”
      tRumps so dumb that he doesn’t realize that the 19 is the Average IQ of his supporters!
      And you moron are a lot lower than the average if you believe that tRumps IQ is higher than a Dead bed bugs!!!!

    • Tricia E | July 4, 2020 at 7:57 PM | Reply

      Wilson the soccer ball from Cast Away…

    • Thefs Gyub | July 4, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

      Colin Mahoney I’m sorry that I hurt 😞 your feels but facts or facts

    • Brian Jones | July 4, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

      @yvelaine I guess your voting for Biden, so you are voting for a sack of potatoes

  13. Jean Engstrom | July 4, 2020 at 2:19 PM | Reply

    Trumpolini projects AGAIN. The opposition is fascist?
    😂😂😂Bwa-ha-ha😂😂😂!

  14. Daniel Lawson | July 4, 2020 at 2:23 PM | Reply

    The most patriotic thing you can do this Independence Day is stay home and keep your family and my family safe

    • Tony Davila | July 4, 2020 at 4:52 PM | Reply

      @Carol Byers It’s not funny cause it’s true. The old pedofile will be crushed in the debates. Trump will destroy him. You know he has no chance.

    • H Jarra | July 4, 2020 at 5:49 PM | Reply

      Lame. Beach Lives Matter! No Justice No Beach !

    • Billy Pardew | July 4, 2020 at 5:59 PM | Reply

      @Mr Bojangles that’s because they wait for the hair to pop back up LOL

    • Sampiro Locke | July 4, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

      You’ve given up your freedom for false security by voting democrat. You have already lost & don’t even know it yet (if they actually win) because you refuse to learn from the lessons of history & insist on blindly repeating them.

    • Guy on Clockwise | July 4, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

      Spoken by a ‘True Leftist’…

  15. Alex Murphy | July 4, 2020 at 2:34 PM | Reply

    👮STOP DICTATOR DONALD TRUMP IN NOVEMBER👮

    • Thefs Gyub | July 4, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      Keese go cry to mama

    • Johnny McMerica | July 4, 2020 at 8:33 PM | Reply

      @Thefs Gyub – No, Trump doesn’t have an IQ of 156, lol. Traditionally, a genius IQ is considered to be 160 or above anyway, although most consider 130-160 to be gifted. You can bet that if he had an actual, legitimate test that showed he has a high IQ, he would show everyone. He even had his college grades suppressed.

    • Juan Peguero | July 4, 2020 at 8:59 PM | Reply

      @Jagar Tharn
      Overwhelming beating is coming to the incompetent president and his little supporters.
      Vote Biden 2020

    • Juan Peguero | July 4, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

      @Keese
      A beating is coming to Donald K Trump , GOP, and his supporters.
      Vote Biden 2020 for the soul of this Nation.

    • Juan Peguero | July 4, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

      @Zhakhan R
      Traitor . Yeah, that sounds like Donald Trump. A record beating is coming to him.
      Vote Biden 2020 for the soul of this nation.

  16. Boss Women | July 4, 2020 at 2:54 PM | Reply

    “A nation fighting against itself, shall not stand.” Abraham Lincoln 🇺🇸

    • scrub44 | July 4, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      @Cliff Perkins yeah, hurry. doesnt look like he’ll make 2021.

    • Boss Women | July 4, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      @Vic Ramus yes, a war that soaked the soil with the blood of brothers. American’s losing brothers, sons, uncle’s, cousins, and friends.

    • Boss Women | July 4, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @Cliff Perkins America must face her problems and find solutions. Let’s go and be about the work of rebuilding and healing our land. America is worth saving, it won’t be easy but worth it. Happy 4th of July friend. 🕊️🇺🇸

    • Boss Women | July 4, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      @Thompson Ariu indeed he was. Lincoln was a man who treasured the word of God and turned to it for comfort as we all should.

    • Boss Women | July 4, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      @Thompson Ariu Mark 3:25

  17. Gary Bricault | July 4, 2020 at 3:02 PM | Reply

    trump’s world is the very definition of fascism.

    • John Wang | July 4, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

      @Kaiser Reichtangle So did Hitler. He’s not defending freedom of speech, he’s using at as a reason to allow specific views to be favoured. Did he defend the freedom of speech of the peaceful protesters at the church. Did he defend the freedom of speech of the natives asserting their legalrights in asking Trump to not hold a propaganda meeting on their sacred land at Mount Rushmore? Did he defend the freedom of speech to athletes that kneeled during the national anthem (remember that we kneel to God so kneeling to the anthem us not disrespectful to the anthem). Is he defending the freedom of speech by having only two polling stations in lower economic neighborhoods but plenty in higher economic neighborhoods as is the case in Georgia? Is he defending freedom of speech when voter id laws would deny voters who recently changed residences and hence not all their ID have identical addresses or even identical names, note even Republican candidates have been barred from voting by the various voter id laws they passed. Whatvif disallowing prisoners from voting allows the police to temporarily detain people for 24 hours on election day? No, he only “defends the freedom of speech” of racists and the arms are often used to deny the freedom of speech of others through intimidation and who really needs an AK-47 for anything.

    • Kaiser Reichtangle | July 4, 2020 at 6:42 PM | Reply

      @John Wang I guess there’s no reasoning with you/

    • John Wang | July 4, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

      @Kaiser Reichtangle Seriously, and you think you are reasonable. The entire right is about self validation, opinion editorials, being congratulatory towards Trump over nothing and calling vetted media as fake media. The unreasonable shoe fits on you buddy.

    • Kaiser Reichtangle | July 4, 2020 at 6:56 PM | Reply

      ​@John Wang I don’t think Monarchism is on the right boi.

    • John Wang | July 4, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

      @Kaiser Reichtangle Monarchism certainly isn’t on the left. The basis of socialism is that society as a whole can and should benefit members of society. Monarchism is about a family remaining in power, something Trump and his family members has repeatedly said they would prefer.

  18. best best | July 4, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    Trump is busy spreading Corona virus, God help us.

  19. Komrade Young | July 4, 2020 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    The silver lining in all of this…racist are outing themselves hiding behind “patriotism”.

  20. John Moorely | July 4, 2020 at 6:37 PM | Reply

    In my dictionary, psychopath is defined as:-

    “Definition 1. A person with a personality disorder indicated by a pattern of lying, cunning, manipulating, glibness, exploiting, heedlessness, arrogance, delusions of grandeur, sexual promiscuity, low self-control, disregard for morality, lack of acceptance of responsibility, callousness, and lack of empathy and remorse. Such an individual may be especially prone to violent and criminal offenses.”

    Recognise anyone?

