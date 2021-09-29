Ont. senior shares story of losing $18K in lottery scam

An Ajax, Ontario senior is sharing his story after losing $18,000 falling for a lottery scam.
11 comments
If he fell for that I have a bridge for sale in Brooklyn
@Belle Dorris Well at least Ontario has Lake Ontario which is a big as an ocean, you cant even see across the other side
@GNR 1978 Forever it also borders lake superior… manitoba as lake Winnipeg… saskatchewan and Alberta have lake Athabasca. Surely u know these lakes too u can’t see the other side… it’s a joke
Lesson: Clayton ain’t very swift.
Too swift.
How in the world did Clayton live this long?
Hard lesson! …
What a shame. He’s brave and kind, for sharing. Sorry to hear.
There’s a special place in hell reserved for scammers who do this
sad story to happen to a senior
MY DUUUUUDE
how did you win a lottery you didn’t play