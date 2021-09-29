Ont. senior shares story of losing $18K in lottery scam 1

Ont. senior shares story of losing $18K in lottery scam

11 comments

 

An Ajax, Ontario senior is sharing his story after losing $18,000 falling for a lottery scam.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

Tags

11 comments

    1. @Belle Dorris Well at least Ontario has Lake Ontario which is a big as an ocean, you cant even see across the other side

      Reply

    2. @GNR 1978 Forever it also borders lake superior… manitoba as lake Winnipeg… saskatchewan and Alberta have lake Athabasca. Surely u know these lakes too u can’t see the other side… it’s a joke

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.