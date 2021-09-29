Simone Biles and other gymnasts testify before the Senate on Nassar investigation | USA TODAY

Gymnasts Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols testify on the FBI's failures to investigate sexual abuse allegations against Larry Nassar.

Gymnastic superstars Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday on the FBI's failures to investigate 2015 sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

All four gymnasts said they were victims of Nassar's abuse with Nichols being the first athlete to bring a sexual abuse complaint about Nassar to top officials at USA Gymnastics.

