Four-time Grand Slam tennis star Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 for refusing to speak with reporters following her first round win at the French Open. Osaka announced on social media that she would not partake in press conferences at the tournament citing mental health concerns.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Osaka Fined $15K at French Open For Not Speaking With Media