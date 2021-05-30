The Texas Senate passed a controversial election integrity bill that bans mobil voting booths, expands rights of poll watchers and strengthens ID requirements for vote-by-mail. » Subscribe to NBC News:
» Watch more NBC video:
NBC News Digital is a collection of innovative and powerful news brands that deliver compelling, diverse and engaging news stories. NBC News Digital features NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, TODAY.com, Nightly News, Meet the Press, Dateline, and the existing apps and digital extensions of these respective properties. We deliver the best in breaking news, live video coverage, original journalism and segments from your favorite NBC News Shows.
Connect with NBC News Online!
NBC News App:
Breaking News Alerts:
Visit NBCNews.Com:
Find NBC News on Facebook:
Follow NBC News on Twitter:
Follow NBC News on Instagram:
Texas Senate Passes Controversial Election Integrity Bill
64 comments
The GOP Pledges to Supress the vote. Don’t let them take away your vote.
I’ll vote Blue, Always 💙
Very true. Making it harder does not mean your Rights are completly gone. Find out and when you can VOTE and DO IT
@Wilfried Hölscher making it harder to cheat strengthens your rights.
@mike hunt ok so who cheated?
@T Myers I’m not an elections investigator, but i have personally witnessed multiple friends and family members receiving ballots not in their name in the mail prior to the last election. It doesn’t take a forensic expert to figure out this is a recipe for fraud.
GOP truly went off the rails since Trump lost.
@Centrifugal Centrist Hillary conceded the day after the election in 2016. Obama invited Trump to the White House the day after that. Fax
@Marco Polo
All your side had to do was win in court. Your record was 1-64, I believe.
And the reason you couldn’t win in court, frequently, was that none of trump’s lawyers wanted to risk disbarment, tryna land spurious charges for a man who wouldn’t have paid them anyway.
Y’all backed an honorless, venomous thief. Only enough, that made him less popular than you think.
@Marco Polo you mean the audits the Retrumplicans are doing cause they can’t accept they lost. Answer this question did you go to school to make yourself stupid or were you born that way
It went off the rails when Democrats decided that black people should be treated equally, almost 60 years ago. It’s just gotten worse since then.
@Marco Polo Very funny.
WTF why don’t they just pass a bill saying no democrats allowed to vote ! (Sarcasm)
As a Texan, I feel disgusted by our Senate
As an American I’m disgusted by Texas too.
As a texan I totally agree. Never thought I’d be ashamed to be from Texas until now.
As an AMERICAN, it’s disgusting behavior. It’s DISGUSTING!!
That lot is insane!
you cant vote, get clean water, or heat during winter, but we even give the kids guns in this state.
Look at the bright side: Fewer Texans.
If only there were a virus that attacked stupidity…
Time for Biden to step in and get new FEDERAL Laws preventing this kind of voter suppression… This is unconstitutional and racist…
Good luck getting that past the inevitable Republican filibuster in the Senate
Why is it racist. Do you never know what racist means?
@Ryan Hewitt please Karen don’t try 😂🤣😂🤣😂😂😂😂😂🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦
No heat, no water, no winterized pipes, no power grid, and *NO VOTING.* Texas. It’s a libertarian paradise 🙄
But now you don’t need a license to open carry. Isn’t that great? More steps towards 3rd world status.
@Tim Towers FACTS
if we could only get them to be cannibals they could eat each other
@BlondeGirlSez This Maybe we could get Texas to eat Florida….stop them from trying to assault and traffic Pennsylvania
Its fine we still voting greg out
Good!
Its fine we still voting greg out
Not if we throw you over Trump’s Wall 1st.
God, I hope so!!!
@mike hunt You mean the parts that fell down or the parts that were never built?
@Bunn E. Fartz …or maybe the new section Biden is building on the land he just seized from that Hispanic family through eminent domain. I wonder if their Biden flag is still up?😃
Headline is wrong: there should at least be quotation marks around “integrity” if you don’t have the balls to call it a voter suppression bill. Which is what it is.
@Brian Jones Yeah, now I know you’re a Russian. I recognize the instant defensiveness and “no, you are” deflection
@CShield ah…but the dead vote?
Still not an answer to my question
@Jon Hawkins What dead vote? The only people caught trying to vote for dead people have been republicans.
@Brian Jones Texas I.D. not driver’s lincense two different things. If both I.D.s are free it will be different story
@Brian Jones ah yes by decreasing polling places in democratic areas where they are more populated than republican areas. It not like it’s gonna create longer lines or anything which might draw away people because they can’t wait that long because they have jobs or something.
Well, on the bright side Democrats will HAVE to get rid of the filibuster. If they don’t, they will NEVER get back into power.
And, of course, you KNOW Repubs will get rid of FB the second they are in power and want it (regardless of what they said before). Just like Supreme Court Nominee and so many other things, they jump from being outraged about something, to doing that exact same “something” the second they have a chance.
@Richard Weinberg They could have already done that, but they didn’t because they know it’s the wrong thing to do.
@Marco Polo True, but at this point they need to start playing dirty just like the GQP 🤦🏼♀️
Let’s be honest here this bill is meant prevent people from voting for Democrats or Independents. Penalize the voters if they do vote for any other party than the Republicans.
They are just as subtle as a fart in a diving bell, or a turd in a punchbowl.
Turd Qruz is the biggest – keep flushing, they’ll eventually go down…LoL
This will blow up in the GOP faces. Make it harder to vote and people will try harder to vote. Vote against the GOP that is….
If a court don’t strike down that Fascist law, a dishonest Fascist judge can override the will of the voter in Texas
That’s what I’m hoping for!
Dems need to end the filibuster and get the Voting Rights Bill passed ASAP. Otherwise our Democracy is truly in peril.
It’s all Joe Manchin fault
@travis Robinson it’s whoever decided to concoct that bill up and everyone else who followed along like a little puppet, like they follow trump and his click. Same bullcrap, just another puppet follower. As he laughs at you all!!
@BrendaAnne I don’t care what he do I’m just saying he supposed to be a Democrat he acting like a Republican
Texas Republicans will try to stay in power after the winter weather disaster.
The last throws of a failing party. Sure looks like good old south again. Arm your citizens with the 2nd Amendment and deny people their right to vote. Some things never change, until they do. Bye bye republicans.
Name any democracy in the world where the government openly prevents it’s citizens from voting?
America
They’re working on changing the dictionary to reflect that “election integrity” now replaces “Fascism”.
Sounds legit
Texas saw Georgia and Florida pushing Nü Jim Crow laws and thought “I wanna be cool, too”