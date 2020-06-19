Outdoor Adventures: Stories from journalists in the USA TODAY Network | Storytellers Project

Storytellers Project LIVE, In Your House!: Stories from Julia King Kohn, David Cicotello, Erick Cedeño, Megan Finnerty, Barry and Constance Karcher.

RELATED: Check out more from the Storytellers Project here

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.