Systemic racism: What is it exactly, and how do we fight it? | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
Systemic racism: What is it exactly, and how do we fight it? | USA TODAY 1

June 19, 2020

 

What systemic racism means and how it can be dismantled.
RELATED: Rayshard Brooks interview

The movement to end systemic racism has never been stronger. How can you be part of the solution to end it?

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#systemicracism #usatoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

15 Comments on "Systemic racism: What is it exactly, and how do we fight it? | USA TODAY"

  1. revisionfour | June 19, 2020 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    But please don’t bring the protest into the neighborhoods. We have children and family, we don’t need the vandalism and violence. Leave civilization Americans alone.

  2. jmack619 | June 19, 2020 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    White. AND have asked ALL the questions LISTED. It’s not racism , it is motivation. Be DRIVEN!!

  3. 24james | June 19, 2020 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Ummm….how about start with this: STOP BREAKING THE LAW!!

    It really works.💯👍🏼

  4. Stevens | June 19, 2020 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    loved it

  5. Bo Rood | June 19, 2020 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Non existent farce. There is no systemic racism and most of the racists who scream about this don’t even know what systemic means.

  6. Bo Rood | June 19, 2020 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    Yeah, people really want rioters and looters and arsonists moving into their neighborhoods! FOH

  7. Bo Rood | June 19, 2020 at 12:40 PM | Reply

    No race in history has ever done more to help another race than European whites have done for African blacks.

  8. Michon Theway | June 19, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    SOMEONE IS
    TAKING OUT THE HELPFUL
    FROM
    MARIE ANTOINETTE BLACK
    SEE NANCY PELOSI
    IF IT MEANS ANYTHING

  9. Nick Cassetta | June 19, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    YOU CAN TELL US THE DEFINITION ALL YOU WANT. but until you give us some actual examples all youre doing is *COMPLAINING!*

  10. Foxy Lady | June 19, 2020 at 5:25 PM | Reply

    America had this coming, what needs to happen now is that the pressure is kept on for change…

  11. BOSGx | June 19, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    bruh. you say systemic racism is the cause for why blacks go through X, Y & Z but then still don’t define the term.
    Thats like saying, Mr Smith fired Mr Jones due to stealing. But then not explain what the term means and why its wrong etc.

    Racism is wrong but define systemic racism.

  12. Marlene Mounce | June 19, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

    In a way, we were waiting for exactly this hour where we could all let out a collective scream for so much unnecessary suffering that Black America has endured. We will not stop 🔥racists be damned. You’re irrelevant.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.