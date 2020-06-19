Systemic racism: What is it exactly, and how do we fight it? | USA TODAY

What systemic racism means and how it can be dismantled.
The movement to end systemic racism has never been stronger. How can you be part of the solution to end it?
But please don’t bring the protest into the neighborhoods. We have children and family, we don’t need the vandalism and violence. Leave civilization Americans alone.
White. AND have asked ALL the questions LISTED. It’s not racism , it is motivation. Be DRIVEN!!
Ummm….how about start with this: STOP BREAKING THE LAW!!
It really works.💯👍🏼
loved it
Non existent farce. There is no systemic racism and most of the racists who scream about this don’t even know what systemic means.
Yeah, people really want rioters and looters and arsonists moving into their neighborhoods! FOH
No race in history has ever done more to help another race than European whites have done for African blacks.
SOMEONE IS
TAKING OUT THE HELPFUL
FROM
MARIE ANTOINETTE BLACK
SEE NANCY PELOSI
IF IT MEANS ANYTHING
YOU CAN TELL US THE DEFINITION ALL YOU WANT. but until you give us some actual examples all youre doing is *COMPLAINING!*
America had this coming, what needs to happen now is that the pressure is kept on for change…
bruh. you say systemic racism is the cause for why blacks go through X, Y & Z but then still don’t define the term.
Thats like saying, Mr Smith fired Mr Jones due to stealing. But then not explain what the term means and why its wrong etc.
Racism is wrong but define systemic racism.
In a way, we were waiting for exactly this hour where we could all let out a collective scream for so much unnecessary suffering that Black America has endured. We will not stop 🔥racists be damned. You’re irrelevant.