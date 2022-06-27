Recent Post
65 comments
Ask him if he’s ever asked his mistress to get an abortion
He makes no mention of incest. Royal families have a history of inbreeding/incest.
Last fight https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
his mister can’t get pregnant.
@Diana Hill Friendly old Brit. As we politely say madam, that is twaddle.
@Jim McLoughlin Watch the history channel on some of these royal people. It’s disturbing and disgusting.
Disturbing is an understatement.
“The purpose of the Ninth Amendment was to dismiss the notion that the rights not explicitly named in the Constitution did not exist. The Ninth Amendment rights or Non-enumerated rights are additional fundamental rights protected from governmental infringement.”
The right of a woman to choose, itself derived from the unenumerated right of privacy, is such a right. Along with the right to interstate travel btw.
@Maya 👈 fake account bot alert
@Maya no one is murdering anyone
@Jorgen dahl ok mug
@John Yost then why is someone charged for manslaughter if they kill the fetus of a pregnant woman? That’s the Law.
Ask him again when it’s HIS daughter or granddaughter!! And what makes these arse picks think that the women are going to keep the baby? 🤦🏻♀️
I can guarantee you if that happened he would put roe vs wade back into place
@NICOLE PATRICE nah.. they would charter a private jet and go see some hush hush industry doctor who’ll do it off record.
The lack of any emotion on his face says it all!
IT’S THE BILL OF RIGHTS, NOT THE BILL OF FEELINGS
I disagree. His face shows plenty of spite and hate.
He seems unworried about any consequence of his words.
These are the same goobers that voted against raising the minimum wage, refused to address prescription affordability, and denied universal pre-K.
@Lone Wolf that is patently false
@Robert Turner I thought it was fantastic until there has been no increase in employment or interviews. As a business owner, once people are searching for jobs again and there is an increase in demand, the current offers will all be slashed. People have an opportunity to get in at a great wage. If not, I hope they come back hat in hand and don’t get a penny over minimum wage. Hope they enjoy their government handouts while they last
@David Daniel Danny do yourself a favor and buy a dictionary
@David Daniel life was going better for me last week when I had full control of my own body and didn’t have any government restrictions on the medical care I can receive. Thanks for asking.
@Lone Wolf That’s fair enough.
“Gee Pamela…i’m glad you asked. We will do Absolutely nothing in Ohio.”
Needed to ask him “If life beings at conception, then does child support?” A lot of republicans would be up for child support if it can be claimed the day after sex.
Just imagine the number of potential people that senator shot into a tube sock. Oh the humanity 🙄
Aren’t they the same legislators who told doctors that they have to implant an ectopic pregnancy in the uterus? And then some time later they said they didn’t know you couldn’t implant it because they’re not doctors.
Further illustrating that the people who are making these laws and decisions have no idea how a female’s body works and should not be making laws regarding such and especially not without the consultation of medical professionals.
He’s so classy with his missing teeth.
Whats this 2 month thing that he is talking about?
Did he really take the credit for someone in his church raising forster kids
He said “I DO take care of the kids after their born…. I was at church this morning with someone who raises foster kids”
Lol. Being “Christians” makes them all feel so good about themselves
He says nothing about incest.
Last fight https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
@Brian Nelson get help sicko
He would feel differently if it happened to HIS daughter. I would guess that young girls that are raped would not want to tell anybody about it His theory about knowing when it happened so that it can be aborted within the first six weeks is the stupidest argument I have heard yet.
Theoretically speaking this is kinda a blessing in disguise cause alot of this country are gonna start taking off their blinders and start seeing these politicians for who they are and start replacing them
Democracy means everyone gets a vote. Now everyone’s opinion can be heard. If 60% of people support abortion why worry about this? Wouldn’t you be confident that peoples voices will be heard? Or are you afraid that peoples voices will be heard and you’re not in the majority?
You’ll know in November how the country feels. I’m happy with the court’s decision on the 2nd amendment, abortion was never a constitutional right.
Agreed
I guess he answered her question by avoiding it. Yeah, he’s okay forcing a 12 year old child who is raped to carry her baby to term,, even though her very age at the time of the birth of the child significantly increases her chance of injury or death. These people are monsters.
@Mario Mario Did you not read the last sentence of my reply?
@Bruh Cool then what was your point about “0.0001%”?
No sweat off his back. He doesn’t care!!!
@Bruh most women or young girls who are raped do not always report it.To be violated in such a way is very traumatic. The process to report a rape is like being traumatized all over again. To say that its rare is being very naiive. There is shame and trauma around a rape and a lot of women do not report them. The same goes for incest. Stop trying to make it sound like it rarely happens.
As usual, dodging the direct questions and sticking to dogma. Appalling
If a 12 year old child is raped, it’s entirely conceivable that she would be so traumatized and ashamed and possibly threatened by her rapist that she would not tell anybody right away. It’s also very likely that someone that young would not understand that what happened to them could lead to pregnancy. These people who make these laws are so incredibly ignorant. It’s painful.
I agree
I’m so embarrassed to say I’m from Ohio. I have tried so hard to keep this law from passing. These fascist pigs are taking away our rights and showing no forethought or common sense about where this road leads
@Hersan Vargas absolutely.
So we’re all supposed to live according to his religious belief? I thought there was supposed to be a separation of church and state in this country?!
people like him make me boiling mad and I can’t wait for him to be voted out!!
It’s a very reasonable position that this man has no business deciding anything in regards to woman’s rights. Vote Them out!
The fetal heartbeat can start at 4 weeks, meanwhile, most pregnancy tests can take more than 2 weeks before they can detect a positive pregnancy leaving at most 2 weeks notice to make a decision. Another thing, not every rape ends in pregnancy.
… They should consider speaking to people that understand basic human physiology before making decisions that affect others that they clearly do not understand.
another thing to remember about the fetal heartbeat is that it isn’t a heart. it’s a tube of myocardial tissue.
@Michael Finnigan Interesting and informative. Thank you.
I’m in my sixties, my mother died in 1989. She never knew I was raped when I was twelve. I never told anyone until I started seeing a therapist in my late 40’s or early 50’s. Children don’t always tell everything.
I was tormented for maybe 3 weeks not knowing if I was pregnant & I hated what might be growing in my stomach. I was full of hate & rage.
I would have wanted an abortion if I’d gotten pregnant. I would not want that child in the world.
I am a Christian, I love the Lord and I have asked for forgiveness for my thinking and conviction on this subject of pregnancy due to rape and incest. I read my Bible, I study and I go to a great Bible teaching church. This is my point of view, my conviction and I believe with all my heart that when I ask God for forgiveness, He is just to forgive me. He said he would, I trust Him to do so.
I am pro choice, every woman must evaluate their situation. I can not walk in my sister’s shoes but I certainly will support her, walk with her in her time of need. I have a grand daughter and as much as I want to see my great grandchildren, her choice is my only concern and I will support her through her decision whatever it may be.
I’m so sorry to hear that. I truly wish you the best!
@Loretta Stevens You are exactly who that congressman needs to hear from. I’m so sorry that happened to you, and bless you for sharing your story. What a brave soul you are. Take care.
A lot of people never tell. Mainly, I think, because society will find some way to blame the victim. We dressed the wrong way. We acted the wrong way. We were in the wrong place. We didn’t fight hard enough. We weren’t “good” enough. We were asking for it. Etc…etc .. etc…
She let him get away with not answering her questions.
DEMS: the right to our bodies does not belong to nine Supreme Court justices
SCOTUS: that’s literally what we said
