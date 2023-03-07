Recent Post
- Larry Summers: US economy could hit an ‘air pocket’ in the coming months
- Trump makes play to block Pence’s grand jury testimony
- Parents protest over suspected poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls
- Ret. US Army Major explains how Ukraine should approach the battle for Bakhmut
- 18 months into Taliban’s rule, Afghans are facing dire poverty every single day
In prime, Fox News led the cable news networks with an average total audience of 1.996 million viewers—beating CNN and MSNBC combined. Overall, Fox had fully 92 of the 100 highest-rated cable news telecasts for the week.Jan 24, 2023
Those demons are trying to silence the future 🇹🇹
Asra Panahi Ardabil 14 yrs
Parmis Hamnava Iranshahr 14
Serina Saedi Sanandaj 14 yrs
Serina Esmailzadeh Karaj 16
Kian Pirfalak Izeh 10 years
Mona Naghib Saravan 8 Yrs
Diana Mahmoudi Piranshahr 7 Yrs
Hasti Naroei Zahedan 7 also
A few of the 520 in the last months! If we do not assert ourselves in helping these Angels who have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Iran you may omit “trying”!
_Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that the option of attacking an Iranian nuclear facility in “self-defense” must be left on the table, arguing that the chief of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) made an “unworthy” statement when he declared that any such strikes are banned_
“From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” Matthew 4:17
“Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth: But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.” Matthew 5:38-39
“And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward. But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.” Matthew 6:5-6
PRIORITY INTELLIGENCE:
There are not enough coffins left for Russian fighters. That’s why the Ukrainian heroes: ‘started packing and shipping the shoeboxes to Moscow’
Bots need better writers.
This has nothing to do with Russia
Pivot on Persia!
Half of the 520 shot dead in the streets never saw 20 Yrs!
So many shot dead many after being beaten!
Pain and suffering to the Iranian regime and all that support them 10 Fold .
Peace and healing to the Iranian people’s 10 Fold and equality to the women of Iran.
@Gospel of Jesus Christ Yes jesus loves me🎶 yes jesus loves me for the bible “Sold” me so .
@Ardashir The Great Sure sister sure.
This is crazy. WTH kinda evil did this?
@Race Car Mossad.
@Ardashir The Great what about women in Afghanistan..is that mossad 🤐
The current leaders of this tegime did. That’s who.
Hundreds shot dead in the streets in the last few months!
A few of the Innocents here:
Names pictures age and city!
A heartbreaker to watch yet so very very necessary!
Pivot on Persia
“By Any Means Necessary!”
@Race Car That’s different country not Iran.
In india day by day fear of gujarat type communal clashes democracy in danger peoples are feared UNO intervention is necessary please protect the secularism in india and FBI investigation is necessary through the UNO please protect the peoples in india
People people please this is a scam. Do not fall for it. Any money you send these people you will never see again
Your comment on crypto in this venue is cryptic.
Get Your currency right!
Nothing scares an old man in charge more than a highly educated and independent woman. Keep fighting. The world has too many saggy balls in the drivers seat.
Hencexwhy it’s in the pitiful state it is.
Ayatollah Khomeini who came to power in 1979!
His father was killed when he was just 5 months old!
The numbers are staggering!
In the last few months hundreds slaughtered in the streets by their own Govt!
Assaulting of by and for with no means to repel!
Kian Pirfalak Izeh 10 years.
Four of the 520+, most never made 20 years!
a better description of the smell would be useful, but I’m thinking carbon monoxide. my first thought was chlorine due to common use as poison gas, but the symptoms of that are very focused on lungs and eyes, not on the heart. carbon monoxide seems to match the symptoms. hydrogen cyanide would also make sense, but then the “noxious” smell would be almond-like, and I see no mention of that.
They only know how to use terror tactics. It’s like the old saying, if your only tool is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail.
CO would make sense. it does leave open the possibility that it isn’t intentional. All the different areas makes that hard to believe though.
So far, it sounds like no kid has died in any of this (I hope).
Hundreds of those shot down in the street never reached 20 Yrs! Many never made Teen!
Appreciate the comment and reply here! Just Girls though!
This might be cover for the shot dead protesters;
God Bless these Angels!
We must keep this Story alive and circulating until the regime is deceased;
@James Reagan God Bless these Angels!
Justice for these beautiful children 🙏
Personal risk doesn’t matter when your child is in danger. God bless these parents.
With means to repel a Govt that assaults them the regime would be dead! God Bless You for pointing that out!
Unthinkable harm! Ignorance towards women right’s brings harm… 🙏🦋
Ohio needs right too. Don’t poison them.
How is possible for the brutal regime investigates their own crimes?
conservatives always say “it” about themselves too !!
It may still be riskier to be a student in the US.
It seems the Iranian parents care nore about their daughters than they do about their crooked theocracy.
Maybe one day the US parents and citizenry will love their children more than ridiculously easy access to firearms.
Are children the future as we hear or are guns more important. Actions speak louder than firearms lobbyists. Or maybe they don’t. The US is a theocracy of the firearm.
That is one point of view and valid indeed!
Another is, of the 520 shot dead in the street by their Govt (Iran) the crime was protesting! Assault on of by and for that had no means to repel! Mona Naghib Saravan 8 Yrs
Rest in Peace! If I were her parent!
It’s easy to report the news when you’re the one who making things happen.
Just the comment that I was looking for. Could this be another Nayirah situation?
Site: Mehdi Mirghaderi 2
Title: Angels who have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Iran!
158 of those shot down in the street! Name pic age City
praying for you
OMG I’m so sorry this happened to these beautiful school boys and girls love from the USA
School girls.
The number of children shot dead in the Protests is staggering! Revisit comments!
Bless You for the sentiment!
@Lia Gutierrez and Boys!
Revisit comments! The bulk of the hundreds shot dead never reached 20 Yrs!
The level of insanity we human beings do to each other🤔
So true! In an upside down 🌎!
this is the final, logical outcome of theocratic rule – no matter what religion, how good or high-minded they may be
some group(s) always loses
religion and government should have NOTHING to do with each other – no involvement, one on the other (except for tax purposes – we’ll see) – and much to the chagrin of Bloebert, Greene and a few others, this will likely never happen in the US, especially under our watch
Assaulting of by and for with no means to repel there!
That is just a fact!
Mohsen Pazooki Pakdasht
REST IN PEACE!
Kasra Aarabi with the Tony Blair Institute is absolutely on point in how this psychotic regime can be dealt with!
Assaults on of by and for with no means to repel!
*Neda is calling, Rise Angels Rise!*