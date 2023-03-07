Ret. US Army Major explains how Ukraine should approach the battle for Bakhmut

Recent Post
53 comments
Its remarkable. The entire internet has an opinion on the situation in Bakhmut and in particular what Ukraine should do there. At he same time, the only people who truly know the situation and best course of action for Ukraine is AFU command, some western advisors and a handful of commanders on the ground. For good reasons they are not advertising what they are doing, hence the internet going berserk in second guessing them. BTW the civiliand still in bakhmut are pro russians waiting to be ‘liberated’
Lol no they are not. Every interview has men and women old and young cursing Russia and Putin.
@Kevin Allies Pretty sure you are talking about the Russian and Wagner group there friend.
@John Buckles You’re lying. It’s sad that you discredit these poor innocent lives taken by evil Russians. It’s just sick. You will be judged someday.
Some Ukrainian official explained unwillingness to give up Bakhmut quite simply: if they retreat, another city will become the new Bakhmut. Russians might not be able to take Slaviansk and Kramatorsk, but they’re able to turn them into rubble.
@K.K TG USA evil well ok. And Russia is not evil? Who gave Russia the RIGHT to take Ukrainian lands for themselves? What country in the WORLD allows itself to seize and annex foreign countries? IS IT NOT THE PURE EVIL OF IMPERIALISM?
@Acre Guy negotiations now escalation is madness Crimea, and donboss want their independence from Ukraine. This is a joke.
@1980sCrackbaby Wermacht is still up and running. Headquarters just changed location.
Do it now. 30 countries against One.
Easy peasy.
@__ Every single one of you will not survive.
@Let the flames takeover RS-28 God on Earth will have the last laugh…
And the roast starts on the other side.
In Death We Trust.
CNN : ukraine losses to to russian losses is 1 : 7
CNN : ukraine must retreat
😂😂😂😂😂
@Caxi LOL you are seriously lost bro. Total fantasy separate reality. But good luck .
@Phillip Temple mariupol wasn’t captured? Are you slow?
How the hell is there 4500 people still there when there’s hardly a single building still standing?
Sewers
@Starkey Morgan It is called living in a cellar or basement
There are still buildings left. Not to mention probably bomb shelters and stuff
@Starkey Morgan What source?
Imagine if Ukraine wins Bakhmut . It would be all over the news how great they are . If the Russians win then it will be no big victory and a City that was not worth fighting for . No big deal .
@Travel vlog In the last 1000 years nany boundries of countries have changed and it seems that it will continue . In the United States all natives Indians were killed by agressive invaders .
If numbers were factually 7 to 1, there would be no retreat. Use your brains folks.
What do you mean?
@K “It’s pretty normal for the side that is defending to lose far fewer troops, they are fighting from dug-in, fortified positions.” No this is not the stone ages. They are being shelled by endless artillery fire taking massive casualties. You can not dig in against that as you will be buried. “use your brains” 🤣
I suspect Russian loses are 7 for every 1 Ukrainian. They are attacking a heavily defended well supplied well fortified position, with poorer quality troops. But Russia can still win, if they complete their encirclement, and have enough superiority in numbers. In fact, if it looks like Russia can cut off that last highway into/out of the city, Ukraine will probably have to pull most of their men out, and leave Bakhmut. Then the question will be, was taking Bakhmut worth what Russia had to expend to take it.
War is at its heart a battle of logistics each soilder fulfills a role each loss means that a role is no longer filled. The exception is militia whose loss only affects the civilian sector and not the overall effectiveness of the military
@navamsinna8492 bit more nuance to the situation. The base cause goes back to Obama administration and the battle to influence policy in Ukraine bot the US and Russia were doing the usual however the US backed position won. This led to the chrimea invasion and annexation in 2014. From that point on Ukraine rebuilt its military to counter continued Russian incursions which it has done with great skill. Unfortunately the US has had very little influence on the direct cause of the current situation having not sent troops directly. But the idea that the US is addressable to the Ukraine people for the deaths is false. It would be like the US loosing Florida, Georgia, and Alabama to Cuba and then blaming Canada for the deaths of US citizens and not the Cuban or American governments direct actions
@Mammy’aon Diciple I 100% agree. Ukraine really had no choice but to move to NATO for help because Putin refused to take no for an answer and those people simply do not want to be ruled by a false democracy authoritarian regime. It’s hard to turn back once you have a taste of freedom.
They got evacuated already
@Mammy’aon Diciple I see English is NOT your forte
@billybeads3328 to be fair English is a garbage language that relies too heavily on context and nuance to understand meaning and some of that is inevitably lost in a text based format such as this so I will wager I may have misunderstood something
Carl von Clausewitz wrote: “Victory consists not simply in capturing the battlefield, but in the physical and moral crushing of the enemy’s armed forces.”
@infocrypt you literally just described Russia. And literally every country in a state of war. Gtfoh little Ivan
@skytron22 listen, mini zelsnki, it’s not happening in Russia, it didn’t happen to US. Ukraine is under Zelenski occupation. Grow up
He is a retired MAJOR according to the title, MAJOR GENERAL according to what they say. Major vs. major general is three rates in between. Major general is usually chief of a division (10 000 man), a major is a commander within a battalion (appr 800 men) – not even the highest commander there.
It’s a minor mistake…
Its more likely he is a Maj Gen, dn the vdeo headline is wrong. Majors rarely retire, since they normally make LTC before they reach the 20 yr retirement point. You typically make Maj around 10-14 yrs, way before retirement. Then make LTC around 16-20.
So Ukraine retreats in 18-42 hrs, bold prediction. But then goes on to say Pregozn feels he can not win and the general agrees. I don’t get it, both sides are going to lose?
I think what he means is that Prigoshin is afraid he won‘t take the city if russian mod keeps him on a short leash ammowise. On the orher hand UA might want to retreat to fight another day. They‘re both losing men and it‘s just a matter of time until one side decides the price‘s too high.
Giving up land that you took is a set back 😂
As long as the kill to loos ratio is above 4 to 1 in Ukraines favior they should slowly retreat changing terrain for blood. The Wagner groupe will be a shadow of itself after this battle. The next city to take must be done with Russian soldiers. That will not be popular in Russia.
Ukraine “CLAIMS” to have lost 13,000 men and Russia lost 150,000 men withal an overall 500,000+ Casualties
The ratio is more like 20:1 in Russian favor
@Yarik P lol why has russia gotten pushed back twice now? why didn’t they win months ago?
How many ukraine troops in bakhmut?
@Lulzicon Russia has involved 3.5 times less troops than Ukraine. And Russia is fighting smart, and safe, and that takes longer. They are not attacking civilians. I have family in Ukraine and they are saying that a lots of Ukrainians don’t mind becoming Russia again just like they were 32 years. It’s NATO that wants to expand closer to Russia who is fault here.
he didnt correct them calling him retired major general, nice
“The Russians are smart”? I would question that one and the prospect that Bukhmut will fall in 16 to 40 hours (this clip was made 8 hours ago).
Given current events and the sum of progress with regard to circumstance (along with the majority factor) we see where that progress has left off when it comes to events now no different as compared to the historical aspect (as that progress has left off) in 1917. (by the 8 rules and topics.)
Do you honestly think other countries would not bomb or attack it’s enemies own country in war?
Sometimes victory in war has a grim cost with so many lives lost all it takes for one voice to say enough and for everyone else just listen 🤔
-Journeyman Smitty
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Ukraine 🇺🇦
Friends from Australia 🇦🇺
🦘🦘🏊🏼♂️🏊🏽♀️🏄🏼🏄♀️🏖️🏖️
Funny that American media is analyzing this war as if it were an American football match without knowing the reality on the ground.
My understanding is that Bakhmut has been a safe city for foreign fighters to play cowboys and Indians with Donbas People’s Militia since 2014. Bakhmut has been cursed due to too many lives lost for so long – the city must be destroyed for redemption.