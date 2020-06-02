Peaceful Protests Overnight In Minneapolis: Reporter | Morning Joe | MSNBC

NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez reports from Minneapolis on Tuesday, June 2 after the city saw its seventh night of protests over the death of George Floyd. Aired on 06/02/2020.
So the government autopsy lied, thank God the family ordered an independent autopsy. Charges should be made against the other officers AND the medical examiners why tried to lie about the first autopsy.
@David Gainey I would like proof they were all Democrats. You trouble makers/trolls say things like this and add no evidence.
@Steve Anderson No it was trump for 3+ years rallying all you tramps up to be hateful and idiotic stooges for him.
Elizabeth notthe queen wtf you can’t be that stupid. A republican would not be burning and looting. This has been the side of the left for many years you have tried everything that last 4 years to remove trump but he is not going anywhere for 4 more years
@David Gainey Yes they can and have so eff off troll/trumper.
@Elizabeth notthe queen funny thing to say, when every single person burning american cities did not vote for Trump…and he got 46% of the votes….what does that tell ypu about DEMONRATS?
Did I miss the president’s visit to the memorial for George Floyd, where he consoled the family and tried to reunite the nation?
@Steve Anderson LOL! You signed up for Trump’s Tweets Matters Movement? No other President in history has had it worse than him! Surely you feel silenced as well and must avenge him! Carry on..carry on! Indoctrinate!!!
@mike briganti Keep what country together? They should lock his bunker, throw away the key, and dismantle the elevator! Yesterday, he acted as a N Korean dictator. You, Mikey, are a part of this problem – not a solution.
@Steve Anderson Trump despises you so why do you take up for someone who would wipe you off his shoe…What is wrong with you people that you worship a “man” who hates you and just needs your vote?If he doesn’t care about you then why would he care for anyone else,other than his family and maybe not even them…have you done anything worth you being killed for ?Cause those sure are killing offenses you named. Be honest now. Or are you as pure as the driven snow? He will turn on you in a heartbeat and you know it…
“he consoled the family…” It was a disaster last time he tried to do that.
@Антон Волков use Google Jesus how dumb can you be
He died? No, he was Murdered. Report the truth.
No. Let’s be accurate. He was killed.
You’re not a medical examiner. He had meth in his system btw so how didn’t that play a roll?
@kummer45 Yes, and it happened in a Blue state; in the bluest of Blue cities. A perfect example of how the Left has had decades to “fix things’. Just keep voting Blue; you get what you deserve. There was no message to that event. You’re reading things into what happened there, Swami.
@Taylor Craig Newbold That’s a good point but, meth and other drugs are in the system for 3 days. He could have3 gotten ripped the day before. Maybe he wasn’t high.
@Taylor Craig Newbold “He had meth in his system btw so how didn’t that play a roll?” No, It didn’t play a role in passing a fake $20 bill and being disabled then killed for it by officer Chauvin. Look at the video. I know you’re looking for a reason to blame the dead man. Didn’t work. Sorry.
Nice to see he took time for a phone call to Putin/Mentor?
And shortly thereafter troops are deployed against the people
Trump is a Russian puppet
@Thomas Traveling Putin’s been holding him by the balls with this: https://twitter.com/YourAnonCentral/status/1266997070042238977
That Bible was like I’m about to jump out of this man’s hands and go run to the protesters
@Marie 😂 😂 😂 😂
@Jessica McCall don’t waste your energy on such. I just laugh at them
Tseleng Botlhole Better to just recycle ♻️ it. It’s no longer a holy book.
Yeah because the Bible’s not violent at all.
Najee T 🤣🤣🤣
Lies are much more believable when you are in power.
8 Cops shot last night, keep burning the country down Biden can sell what’s left to China!
@Paul Empty account with hidden creation date created for propaganda purposes.
@Stephen Slattery Empty account with hidden creation date created for propaganda purposes.
Power is ONLY THE LORD ABOVE!!!
MAN IS EVIL & WORSHIP SATAN
carol wilson sorry I’m a follower of super mecha death Christ and a crusader
1:45 IF A PERSON IN CUSTODY SAYS, “I CAN’T BREATHE”, IMMEDIATELY, THE POLICE SHOULD HAVE HELPED HIM UP, PLACED HIM IN THE PATROL CAR, N CALLED FOR AN AMBULANCE. THAT’S IT, END OF STORY. TO SIT THERE N TRY IMPLY THAT THIS WAS SOMEHOW GEORGE FLOYDS FAULT, BECAUSE OF HIS MEDICAL HEALTH PROBLEMS, OR SOMETHING HE MIGHT HAVE TAKEN, IS APPAULING TO SAY THE LEAST!!! WHAT PART OF, “I CAN’T BREATHE”, DID ANY OF THE COPS NOT UNDERSTAND? HAD HE NOT HAD A KNEE FIRMLY PLANTED AGAINST HIS THROAT, N GOTTEN MEDICAL ATTENTION THE 1ST TIME HE SAID, “I CAN’T BREATHE”, HE WOULD MOST LIKELY BE HERE TODAY. WRONG IS WRONG. AMERICA CHECK YOURSELF… 😔
WHY ARE YOU WRITING IN ALL CAPS? That doesn’t make your point more valid.
@Andrew David Baron WELL I WOULD SAY IT GIVES EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FOR EVEN THE DENSEST OF IDIOTS A CHANCE TO READ WHAT SOMEONE HAS TO SAY FREE FROM SQUINTING OR STRUGGLING …TO CLEARLY HEAR THE VOICE INSIDE THEIR HEAD READING THE WORDS OFF THE SCREEN . The fact that you only care about capslock just shows how effective it is writing in all caps lmfao
M you’re sorely mistaken. When you write in all caps no one is going to read it. ITS LIKE YOURE YELLING ON TOP OF YOUR LUNGS. There are better ways of communicating and getting your point across.
@Andrew David Baron LMFAO even her entire name is in capslock lmao maybe it’s a medical condition? SHE JUST SPEAKS REAL LOUD LIKE BRICK TANNON
An FBI intelligence assessment—titled “White Supremacist Infiltration of Law Enforcement” and published in 2006 raised alarm over white supremacist groups’ interest in “infiltrating law enforcement or recruiting law enforcement personnel.” The report, based on FBI investigations and open sources, warned, that skinhead groups were actively encouraging their members to become “ghost skins” within law enforcement agencies, a term the report said white supremacists use to describe members who “avoid overt displays of their beliefs to blend into society and covertly advance white supremacist causes.”
this might be a good time for the #police to step in and say any #military force harming any of their citizens will be met with the full force of the law
Might be a good time for 2A gunhumping ‘militia’ step up to defend us against federal/royalist troops.
@C. H.
They won’t, because that’s what gun toting race baiting facists don’t do.
Can we watch the police/military war on pay per view?
@TRU_FAN GameOf_FOOTBALL
I bet on whomever gets the Air Force on their side. But then again, if the Navy gets its carriers on the other it could last a while.
Fascism here we come! Please January what is taking you so long!😂 Antifa stay out of their protest. Bad actors wanting to start trouble, go home. If you can’t peacefully protest, STAY HOME! All you guys do is take away the message that is to stop police BRUTALITY.
I mean, anti fascists are literally against fascism. It doesn’t mean they have to be violent but you try being nice until you get shot in the face in too many protests. After a while you just carry molotovs to stop the riot police’s charge.
‘Underlying Conditions’ Melanin?
Bigot.
Exactly!
Cop Guilty of killing Justine Damond – https://youtu.be/RMaqgnLI9xQ / Protest – https://youtu.be/QxBMhJ_zg90
Were you guys sad when police murdered Duncan Lemp too or nah?
Jamtommy1 who’s that?
How about arresting the other officers?
Yes four of them
are the names of them already known? By the way, i am sure, Chauvin had some bad days
@The Bacon Gamer Not enough. Did yho see the other videos. Other offices were on George. The other video of them beating him in the back of the car while the other cops stood guard. They are all complicit.
Exactly. How is it that 4 officers were fired for murder, but only one of those officers was arrested for the same murder? Our whole system is trash.
“How about arresting the other officers?”
They are accessory to murder. Chauvin needs to be tried for 2nd degree murder. Good thing we have witnesses & video. Otherwise its ” Sorry. We don’t know what happened.”
Anyone who’s yelling “you’re making this about something other than George Floyd” needs to stop and think for a minute
Passing counterfeit currency is a long-held practice of revolutionary movements including the one led by George Washington.
Remember that the next time you suggest protests need to be about only one thing.
@Elizabeth notthe queen Has nothing to do with the hidden creation date of the account.
Well stealing new Nike shoes definitely isn’t about Floyd, but go ahead and call me racist.
@L C LOL you’re ever so right.
@muuuuuud How do you find that?
@Elizabeth notthe queen
Just check the user’s channel description.
It’s time for the authorities to talk to the protesters and listen to their demands and assure them that all their legit demands will be addressed to put an end to the the on going protests……
PLEASE TALK TO THE PROTESTERS BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE…. thank you all…..
Rotten to the core from the top down been this way for fifty plus years , vote these ten year plus politicians out of power.
Whoever wrote “off the hook” in Mika’s script – please stop lol
I said the same thing. I slightly giggled.
why??
Everyone talking about heaven ain’t going there.
Hello, I’m coronavirus, I’ll be back in few weeks meanwhile here’s my cousin Riots.
San Francisco’s Mayor was an INCREDIBLE LEADER TOO yesterday
The brother of George Floyd has more class than your racist president.
How else could he use the bible? He has never opened that book in his life (or any other book for that matter)!
He said….. Jokes on you? I can’t read!