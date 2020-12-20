After months of stalemate, Congress reached a $900 billion Covid-19 relief package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi explained why negotiations took longer than planned and said, ”I am proud of the legislation. It’s a first step. We need to do more.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Pelosi: Covid Legislation Is First Step, More Needs To Be Done | MSNBC
Because they wanted millions dead, “Herd Mentality” sheep to a slaughter.
Herd stupidity
Agenda 21. Next up all out war!
Yes cause we all know cavemen had vaccines since the beginning of time and no herd immunity 😆
A pandemic so fake it couldn’t even decimate the san Franciscan needle sharing homeless population.
And you idiots wore a mask
Yep ..
At this point Nobody cares about the excuses!! This is just a true reality of how our government feels about the working class people…. It’s soooooooo sad to see Americans treated so pathetically !,, But then again that’s where we are after 4 yrs of this Ex President!
@Jack Beard move to china, hippie
@Mr. Zesozadfrack yes, liberals should get help for their TDS
Nancy knows Truth is coming out, Trump is going to DECLAS and expose it all. That silly MUZZLE on her face doesn’t hide the PANIC in her eyes does it.
At this point Nobody cares about the excuses!! This is just a true reality of how our government feels about the working class people…. It’s soooooooo sad to see Americans treated so pathetically I agree with this part But not the rest It takes more than 1 person She is spreading the stink by not answer the question about the people in need we all know people are getting sick people are also homeless an hungry
@Generalissimo Donald Trump so sincere question. If truly belive in your heart that Trump is going to stay president, then what are you going to do in a month when Biden is sworn in and Trump leaves the white house?
$600 is saying let the American people eat cake while the politicians go on there vacation and their multi-million dollar homes
The two parties conspiring against the people has never been more apparent
That silly MUZZLE on Nancy doesn’t hide the PANIC in her eyes does it.
Moldy cake.
Fire them all
$600?
Nancy Pelosi’s shoes cost more than that.
How about we cancel all congressional salaries till American business owners can open at full capacity?
Watch how fast COVID goes away.
Just sickening on both sides…playing with people’s lives….disgusting
Why keep voting republican though?
What the American government did was scream to the world we don’t care about our people and the American government is broken except for the rich and the corporations
Right.
The corporations get the most of it and the people who pay the taxes get the least and the corporations don’t pay any taxes so they should not get any relief tax money
@Kevin Zingg I agree with you!
EXACTLY!! I am really peeved about this. If you have a home business you dont get the unemployment benefits so you only getting $600. Yet they are going to send BILLIONS to other countries. WTH are we spending on vaccines for when 99% of the people dont get it anyway and then, THERE IS A CURE. You dont give vaccines when there is a cure for something. The people that pay these taxes get screwed AGAIN.
I bet Trump gets tens of millions of dollars for his hotels and relief funding
We know cali governor has been collecting federal money for personal gain while the people suffer
I bet you he arrests the DNC cult
Seriously, crumbs for the people, more goodies for corporations.
As long as the GOP rules the senate, they will keep giving money to corporations. That’s why the GA Dems need to win. So that We the People will be helped instead.
Y’all’s TAX DOLLARS
The churches will get millions each the churches that don’t pay one penny in taxes
Lakewood church receive 4.4 million dollars
Well the airlines are getting a nice chunk and can still fly. Churches were closed down in most states, remembrr?
@Mark messick yes most of the TV mega ministries got money as did the Catholic church.
As long as we have Republicans control congress, we are as Americans of all races do not have any hope since they have always been the obstruction to any aid to people. They would quickly vote yes when it is about bailing about corporations even in trillion dollars but they make so hard if it is to help us Americans. I am so sick of them and I never voted for them and never will.
YES!!!!! THANK U.
We’re counting by hours now: “In about 700 hours, Joe Biden will be POTUS.”
Trump and his followers will be humiliated. Sad but true.
In 700 hours he be sitting in a corner sucking his thumb wearing a party hat.Or sniffing terrified children.
We are heading for another great depression.
Best news of the day
Yes we need someone in there that cares for the american people and not how much he can make off the american people and in bed with putin
Do United States has fallen there is no United States of America it has fallen
Trump is responsible his Herd Immunity Program to cause 370,000 + Americans death.
Or maybe people didnt do social distancing and maybe people from both political sides didnt wear masks as i saw trump supporters in a rally, no masks, and biden supporters partying with masks but bascially grinding on each other in videos?🤔
Why don’t Americans have affordable healthcare, education and housing like they did in 1950s ?
@Richard MacLean really? Democrats got the house, why doesn’t anybody in the democratic party, including AOC putting a bill forward to vote on Medical for All? Oh yeah, because Nancy threatens them all if anybody even dares to write such a bill. Guess what party is Nancy and AOC like in, yes in the democratic party. I wish you would stop watching mainstream media and do your own research, think about it an than make your own decision
Because of Socialism
Ronald Reagan, Moscow Mitch Mc Connel Daddy Bush, JR. & Cheney…
@Hootan S. Who blocks the bills?? Repubs of course. Give up the gaslighting.
@The Terrain Wizard Hahaha +1
You would probably like my playlist..
Ah these polititions, they pass bills that are never enough just a first step, but they never seem to take the second step. Leaving us with the crumbs that they originally threw our way & nothing else!!
You know what there’s an upper class and a middle class what about the poorest class it’s never mentioned
600$ is a joke.
$600 dollars is a joke to you it’s not a joke to me because I make $20 an hour and I work 40 hours a week and my niece is getting unemployment right now that $600 a week and she actually gets more money than me every two weeks someone who has a full-time job so you can say it’s a joke A lot of people that are working full-time jobs are not laughing
Why short change the people, handing out crumbs!!! Pennies!!!!!
It all up to the people of Georgia now. Do not let McConnell / republicans controls peoples’ life. Many people are already suffered enough. Vote Ossoff & Warnock for the US senate.
These circus clowns don’t feed their animals they let them starve.