After months of stalemate, Congress reached a $900 billion Covid-19 relief package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi explained why negotiations took longer than planned and said, ”I am proud of the legislation. It’s a first step. We need to do more.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Pelosi: Covid Legislation Is First Step, More Needs To Be Done | MSNBC