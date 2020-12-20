Pelosi: Covid Legislation Is First Step, More Needs To Be Done | MSNBC

December 20, 2020

 

After months of stalemate, Congress reached a $900 billion Covid-19 relief package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi explained why negotiations took longer than planned and said, ”I am proud of the legislation. It’s a first step. We need to do more.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:

59 Comments on "Pelosi: Covid Legislation Is First Step, More Needs To Be Done | MSNBC"

  1. Woo Cain | December 20, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

    Because they wanted millions dead, “Herd Mentality” sheep to a slaughter.

  2. Laura Paige | December 20, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

    At this point Nobody cares about the excuses!! This is just a true reality of how our government feels about the working class people…. It’s soooooooo sad to see Americans treated so pathetically !,, But then again that’s where we are after 4 yrs of this Ex President!

    • Generalissimo Donald Trump | December 20, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      @Jack Beard move to china, hippie

    • Generalissimo Donald Trump | December 20, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

      @Mr. Zesozadfrack yes, liberals should get help for their TDS

    • TheBase1aransas | December 20, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

      Nancy knows Truth is coming out, Trump is going to DECLAS and expose it all. That silly MUZZLE on her face doesn’t hide the PANIC in her eyes does it.

    • Roy Wilson | December 20, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      At this point Nobody cares about the excuses!! This is just a true reality of how our government feels about the working class people…. It’s soooooooo sad to see Americans treated so pathetically I agree with this part But not the rest It takes more than 1 person She is spreading the stink by not answer the question about the people in need we all know people are getting sick people are also homeless an hungry

    • SoulHarvester Gaming | December 20, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @Generalissimo Donald Trump so sincere question. If truly belive in your heart that Trump is going to stay president, then what are you going to do in a month when Biden is sworn in and Trump leaves the white house?

  3. Kevin Zingg | December 20, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    $600 is saying let the American people eat cake while the politicians go on there vacation and their multi-million dollar homes

  4. Steve | December 20, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    Just sickening on both sides…playing with people’s lives….disgusting

  5. Kevin Zingg | December 20, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    What the American government did was scream to the world we don’t care about our people and the American government is broken except for the rich and the corporations

  6. Kevin Zingg | December 20, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    The corporations get the most of it and the people who pay the taxes get the least and the corporations don’t pay any taxes so they should not get any relief tax money

    • G d | December 20, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      @Kevin Zingg I agree with you!

    • Johnathan Faircloth | December 20, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      EXACTLY!! I am really peeved about this. If you have a home business you dont get the unemployment benefits so you only getting $600. Yet they are going to send BILLIONS to other countries. WTH are we spending on vaccines for when 99% of the people dont get it anyway and then, THERE IS A CURE. You dont give vaccines when there is a cure for something. The people that pay these taxes get screwed AGAIN.

  7. Kevin Zingg | December 20, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    I bet Trump gets tens of millions of dollars for his hotels and relief funding

  8. Life is better when I do something. | December 20, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    Seriously, crumbs for the people, more goodies for corporations.

  9. Kevin Zingg | December 20, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    The churches will get millions each the churches that don’t pay one penny in taxes

  10. Badger Bites | December 20, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

    As long as we have Republicans control congress, we are as Americans of all races do not have any hope since they have always been the obstruction to any aid to people. They would quickly vote yes when it is about bailing about corporations even in trillion dollars but they make so hard if it is to help us Americans. I am so sick of them and I never voted for them and never will.

  11. theBellIsTolling | December 20, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

    We’re counting by hours now: “In about 700 hours, Joe Biden will be POTUS.”

  12. Roger Andrews | December 20, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

    Do United States has fallen there is no United States of America it has fallen

  13. Green Life | December 20, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    Trump is responsible his Herd Immunity Program to cause 370,000 + Americans death.

    • radstar davis | December 20, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      Or maybe people didnt do social distancing and maybe people from both political sides didnt wear masks as i saw trump supporters in a rally, no masks, and biden supporters partying with masks but bascially grinding on each other in videos?🤔

  14. Ronan Brodrick | December 20, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    Why don’t Americans have affordable healthcare, education and housing like they did in 1950s ?

    • Hootan S. | December 20, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

      @Richard MacLean really? Democrats got the house, why doesn’t anybody in the democratic party, including AOC putting a bill forward to vote on Medical for All? Oh yeah, because Nancy threatens them all if anybody even dares to write such a bill. Guess what party is Nancy and AOC like in, yes in the democratic party. I wish you would stop watching mainstream media and do your own research, think about it an than make your own decision

    • Generalissimo Donald Trump | December 20, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

      Because of Socialism

    • The Terrain Wizard | December 20, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      Ronald Reagan, Moscow Mitch Mc Connel Daddy Bush, JR. & Cheney…

    • newmove | December 20, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      @Hootan S. Who blocks the bills?? Repubs of course. Give up the gaslighting.

    • Ronan Brodrick | December 20, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      @The Terrain Wizard Hahaha +1

      You would probably like my playlist..

  15. Allan Pattison | December 20, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    Ah these polititions, they pass bills that are never enough just a first step, but they never seem to take the second step. Leaving us with the crumbs that they originally threw our way & nothing else!!

  16. Nancy Horton | December 20, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

    You know what there’s an upper class and a middle class what about the poorest class it’s never mentioned

  17. till wesenberg | December 20, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    600$ is a joke.

    • S Mikell | December 20, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      $600 dollars is a joke to you it’s not a joke to me because I make $20 an hour and I work 40 hours a week and my niece is getting unemployment right now that $600 a week and she actually gets more money than me every two weeks someone who has a full-time job so you can say it’s a joke A lot of people that are working full-time jobs are not laughing

  18. Mr. MACIAS | December 20, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

    Why short change the people, handing out crumbs!!! Pennies!!!!!

  19. sweet potato | December 20, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

    It all up to the people of Georgia now. Do not let McConnell / republicans controls peoples’ life. Many people are already suffered enough. Vote Ossoff & Warnock for the US senate.

  20. Jason Murphy | December 20, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

    These circus clowns don’t feed their animals they let them starve.

