Teacher welcomes students to class in awesome way | Humankind

TOPICS:
December 20, 2020

 

Mary Schulz greeted each student with the same enthusiasm. Which is your favorite? 🤗
Mary Schulz hadn't seen her students in person for months, so she makes every morning count with these safe and amazing greetings.

34 Comments on "Teacher welcomes students to class in awesome way | Humankind"

  1. SHOJI BARDE | December 20, 2020 at 6:02 AM | Reply

    Its so good to see that type of people who helps and love other people right?

  2. Pastor Batista Silva | December 20, 2020 at 6:05 AM | Reply

    Salutations everyone! Merry Merry Christmas…all best and bright wishes.”

  3. Miranda Lewis | December 20, 2020 at 6:07 AM | Reply

    She’s one awesome and amazing teacher to remember all those different greetings!!!!

  4. Appu coolman | December 20, 2020 at 6:21 AM | Reply

    Feeling very happy to see children happy in school . Their teacher is awesome 😍. Love from Kerala,India ❤️.

  5. jerome blaise | December 20, 2020 at 6:23 AM | Reply

    Waoooo like this beautiful ❤️

  6. Deshawn Chris | December 20, 2020 at 6:39 AM | Reply

  7. All Things Sunday | December 20, 2020 at 6:42 AM | Reply

    I love 💕 this idea 💡💪🏾

  8. Sandra Elliot | December 20, 2020 at 7:09 AM | Reply

    Masks look disgusting on those poor children

  9. Manoj Kumar | December 20, 2020 at 7:15 AM | Reply

    I wish , my children will teach from him.

  10. Rocky | December 20, 2020 at 7:49 AM | Reply

  11. Laura | December 20, 2020 at 8:10 AM | Reply

  12. ANGELO'S MOTOR CARRIER LLC | December 20, 2020 at 8:28 AM | Reply

    This is so amazing God bless you

  13. Carlos Mercado | December 20, 2020 at 8:39 AM | Reply

  14. Ramesh Jagtap | December 20, 2020 at 8:45 AM | Reply

    You are great 😁

  15. 中华傲诀 | December 20, 2020 at 9:39 AM | Reply

  16. Lonnie Atkinson | December 20, 2020 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    That’s genius. I 💕it

  17. Rahma Seleman | December 20, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    God bless you always 👌🧒

  18. Senake Dharmasena | December 20, 2020 at 12:50 PM | Reply

    Awesome.!
    I would like to go to school once again..!!

  19. Instagram Dontcallmerafa | December 20, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

