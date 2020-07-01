Pentagon holds briefing to provide update on COVID-19 (LIVE) | USA TODAY

The Pentagon will hold a briefing on COVID with Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Thomas McCaffery, Director of Washington Headquarters Services Thomas Muir, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Personnel Policy Lernes Hebert.
RELATED:
For months as the virus filled hospitals in New York and across the nation, doctors, nurses and other medical workers risked their lives in similar ways – sharing protective gear, reusing masks or going without – simply because there weren’t enough to go around.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#usatoday
The Pentagon is a terror group.
See something say something.
“We was really”…….
I’ve heard way different than what the Pentagon reports.esp the reports from sailors who test positive one day then negative the next. They have many personal who are sick.
The reason why they don’t have more hospitalizations is simply because 98 percent of our military personnel are in the best shape that they can be which is the best. This will definitely skew the data to say the least.
All three without masks.
… and they’re approximately 6 feet apart. chill out.