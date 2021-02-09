Plouffe: You Are Either On ‘The Pro-Democracy Side Or The Pro-Autocracy Side’ | Deadline | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Plouffe: You Are Either On ‘The Pro-Democracy Side Or The Pro-Autocracy Side’ | Deadline | MSNBC 1

February 9, 2021

 

Former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe blasts the Republicans arguing that there is no legal justification for Trump to be impeached because he is not a sitting president. Aired on 02/08/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About Deadline White House: Before getting into cable news, Nicolle Wallace worked in politics, including as President George W. Bush’s communications director during his administration and for his 2004 re-election campaign. Those experiences helped contribute to the knowledge and unique point of view she brings to this program. Wallace leads dynamic discussions on the political stories driving the news cycle with Washington insiders and well-sourced journalists. She also provides in-depth reporting while delivering up-to-the-minute breaking news to viewers.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#DavidPlouffe #TrumpImpeachment #MSNBC

Plouffe: You Are Either On ‘The Pro-Democracy Side Or The Pro-Autocracy Side’ | Deadline | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

43 Comments on "Plouffe: You Are Either On ‘The Pro-Democracy Side Or The Pro-Autocracy Side’ | Deadline | MSNBC"

  1. Olivia Dzide | February 8, 2021 at 7:21 PM | Reply

    Absolutely correct, majority Americans should stand up to fascism and pro democracy and take back what makes the country a beacon of hope for others

    • Louise Louise | February 8, 2021 at 8:03 PM | Reply

      As a Canadian please take this the way it is intended. Have you never noticed only Americans think they are a beacon of hope for other countries. There are many democracies in the world that are doing great. Maybe look around a little and ask yourselves Why. Why are we having this trouble in our country? How could 45% of voters in this country admire a man like Trump? I am no fan of Trump but people voted for him because they are like him. We have Trump lovers here too. Thankfully they are only about 10% of us. Even the Conservative party in Canada doesn’t want the Trumpists in their party. The leader openly said so publicly. Maybe Trump is a mirror. A look at who America is. More people voted for him than our entire population. A little humble pie is always good for the soul. Please take this the way it is intended.

    • Jock Young | February 8, 2021 at 8:17 PM | Reply

      @Louise Louise
      We are aware

    • Waldemar Marchesi | February 8, 2021 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      @Jock Young 41 and on his first stroke of the pen he caused thousands of lost jobs of which 11 thousand were union jobs billions in wage loss .
      People who were making 6 figure salaries are now on welfare.

    • A Morfus | February 8, 2021 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      @Waldemar Marchesi Many of those executive actions were undoing the actions Trump took while in office. I hope he continues that trend.

      As for the jobs lost, those weren’t in effect yet and most of those were temporary. Those jobs will be replaced as we move to a clean energy industry.

    • Michele Kett | February 9, 2021 at 12:25 AM | Reply

      Waldemar Marchesi So the people who are suffering from the neglect of Covid by the ex Tv Show presenter, your Constitution and Democracy are under threat by a narcissistic, needy little man who cares only for himself, and 400,000 dead with millions more in hospital, people queuing for food, without work, income, health care, decent wages, you’re ok with that? You’re either a fascist

  2. Ml Jones | February 8, 2021 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    Majority of the gop are on the Pro-Autocracy Side. trump MUST be held accountable!

  3. oilpntr | February 8, 2021 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    That past office holder needs to be convicted -we cannot take the chance and waste energy on him. We have to prepare for the next weirdo who tries to do the same thing. KEEP THE FILMS AND PHOTOS OF JAN 6 PRESent IN EVERY PERSONS EYES LEST THEY FORGET WHAT THIS IS ABOUT—they built a gallows for gods sake and wanted to put a bullet in people and – THEY DID

  4. 000 000 | February 8, 2021 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    This is so typical and predictable attitude of these people to avoid the consequences like nothing happened. Impeach Trump Now and deal with the Russian Hack of the elections 2016!!!

  5. Tanya Williams | February 8, 2021 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    Wisconsin tried that too🥲

    • Nolan Vince | February 8, 2021 at 7:51 PM | Reply

      and as soon as a Democratic Gov. was elected they tried to strip his powers because Walker “Had overreached”. Hypocrisy they named is republican.

    • Tanya Williams | February 8, 2021 at 7:55 PM | Reply

      @Nolan Vince now their trying to open up the states contrary to the Governors orders and we may loose local funding, they are crazy

  6. David Jimenez | February 8, 2021 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    Has anyone seen the movie The Sum of All Fears with Ben Affleck? I love how they got the bad guys at the end of the movie who tried to destroy democracy.

  7. J W | February 8, 2021 at 7:35 PM | Reply

    Republicans need to review their moral and professional standing, if they don’t make Trump accountable in this impeachment.

  8. Jennica O'Connor | February 8, 2021 at 7:42 PM | Reply

    He HAS to be held accountable & given serious consequences by OUR Government which he just tried to car jack btw. NOTHING short of that will ever do.

  9. Julesong | February 8, 2021 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    Responsibility has consequences. Leadership has consequences. Holding a political office, its responsibilities and leadership, has consequences. Abuse the responsibilities and suffer the consequences – imagine that.

  10. Lucy B | February 8, 2021 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    We might even see a brain drain to countries with real democracy if the Senate votes for no accountability. It will be no accountability going forward.

  11. Nelson Olivera | February 8, 2021 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    If the GOP is for law and order then it is time to show they have a spine.

  12. madhabitz | February 8, 2021 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    Exactly right — there *must* be accountability and follow-through.

  13. Edwin Bertelmann | February 8, 2021 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    If you could build a road w/ the hypocrisy BS from the left it’d go from L.A. to N.Y…..👌👌

  14. Nathan Losman | February 8, 2021 at 8:18 PM | Reply

    What Liz Cheney said was not testimony, but she was 100% correct

  15. Julie B. | February 8, 2021 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    Liz Chaney is a patriot! History will be kind to her

  16. America Lost | February 8, 2021 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    If the Democrats pull their punches I’ll never vote for them again 0:55

  17. golfdude2007 | February 8, 2021 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    Write a Law that IF one has been ”Impeached Twice ”….Just ” Impeached ”you are Now disqualified from running for any Office in the Future

  18. Jamie Hyman | February 8, 2021 at 10:53 PM | Reply

    What about criminal charges…. please address this question someone!!! There will be no healing until he is held accountable!!!

  19. Russell Berwick | February 8, 2021 at 11:29 PM | Reply

    Nicole is right about Trump always going back to do his crimes, whenever let off. If he’s a repeat offender, than he will do this again, if let off again.

  20. jrust | February 8, 2021 at 11:30 PM | Reply

    Lol if there’s going to be a riot anywhere the capitol building is the perfect place to have one.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.