Former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe blasts the Republicans arguing that there is no legal justification for Trump to be impeached because he is not a sitting president. Aired on 02/08/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About Deadline White House: Before getting into cable news, Nicolle Wallace worked in politics, including as President George W. Bush’s communications director during his administration and for his 2004 re-election campaign. Those experiences helped contribute to the knowledge and unique point of view she brings to this program. Wallace leads dynamic discussions on the political stories driving the news cycle with Washington insiders and well-sourced journalists. She also provides in-depth reporting while delivering up-to-the-minute breaking news to viewers.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#DavidPlouffe #TrumpImpeachment #MSNBC
Plouffe: You Are Either On ‘The Pro-Democracy Side Or The Pro-Autocracy Side’ | Deadline | MSNBC
Absolutely correct, majority Americans should stand up to fascism and pro democracy and take back what makes the country a beacon of hope for others
As a Canadian please take this the way it is intended. Have you never noticed only Americans think they are a beacon of hope for other countries. There are many democracies in the world that are doing great. Maybe look around a little and ask yourselves Why. Why are we having this trouble in our country? How could 45% of voters in this country admire a man like Trump? I am no fan of Trump but people voted for him because they are like him. We have Trump lovers here too. Thankfully they are only about 10% of us. Even the Conservative party in Canada doesn’t want the Trumpists in their party. The leader openly said so publicly. Maybe Trump is a mirror. A look at who America is. More people voted for him than our entire population. A little humble pie is always good for the soul. Please take this the way it is intended.
@Louise Louise
We are aware
@Jock Young 41 and on his first stroke of the pen he caused thousands of lost jobs of which 11 thousand were union jobs billions in wage loss .
People who were making 6 figure salaries are now on welfare.
@Waldemar Marchesi Many of those executive actions were undoing the actions Trump took while in office. I hope he continues that trend.
As for the jobs lost, those weren’t in effect yet and most of those were temporary. Those jobs will be replaced as we move to a clean energy industry.
Waldemar Marchesi So the people who are suffering from the neglect of Covid by the ex Tv Show presenter, your Constitution and Democracy are under threat by a narcissistic, needy little man who cares only for himself, and 400,000 dead with millions more in hospital, people queuing for food, without work, income, health care, decent wages, you’re ok with that? You’re either a fascist
Majority of the gop are on the Pro-Autocracy Side. trump MUST be held accountable!
@Gory Bomb Go do it tough guy
@nothing nothing if murder wasn’t a crime i would
@Kaitlyn Livingston so what..
@Gory Bomb Sure.. Cupcake
How come Bernie isn’t President? Because the aristocracy won. So sad.
That past office holder needs to be convicted -we cannot take the chance and waste energy on him. We have to prepare for the next weirdo who tries to do the same thing. KEEP THE FILMS AND PHOTOS OF JAN 6 PRESent IN EVERY PERSONS EYES LEST THEY FORGET WHAT THIS IS ABOUT—they built a gallows for gods sake and wanted to put a bullet in people and – THEY DID
Keep them for the books! 😤📚
with split screens on cruz, hawley, lindsey, mccarthy, etc as they run the films on the senate floor, so we get to see em ignore those images and rightfully be tied to them forever.
@us citizen Agree
This is so typical and predictable attitude of these people to avoid the consequences like nothing happened. Impeach Trump Now and deal with the Russian Hack of the elections 2016!!!
Yes Yes YES, I agree.
That will fix everything.
There is no evidence that Russia got into the voting infrastructure in either 2016 or 2020.
@Jock Young That’s why an investigation should be had. Russia, has already infiltrated the American national security systems.
Wisconsin tried that too🥲
and as soon as a Democratic Gov. was elected they tried to strip his powers because Walker “Had overreached”. Hypocrisy they named is republican.
@Nolan Vince now their trying to open up the states contrary to the Governors orders and we may loose local funding, they are crazy
Has anyone seen the movie The Sum of All Fears with Ben Affleck? I love how they got the bad guys at the end of the movie who tried to destroy democracy.
David Jimenez…thank you will watch it now…its available free on Amazon Prime…and other sources.
Republicans need to review their moral and professional standing, if they don’t make Trump accountable in this impeachment.
So many of them repeated the big lie, now there the jury? They don’t care about morals or professional standing.
The Republican party are all just like him. They have no moral compass. Not everyone does.
He HAS to be held accountable & given serious consequences by OUR Government which he just tried to car jack btw. NOTHING short of that will ever do.
Responsibility has consequences. Leadership has consequences. Holding a political office, its responsibilities and leadership, has consequences. Abuse the responsibilities and suffer the consequences – imagine that.
We might even see a brain drain to countries with real democracy if the Senate votes for no accountability. It will be no accountability going forward.
You may have prove you didn’t vote for him in order to get in!
If the GOP is for law and order then it is time to show they have a spine.
Exactly right — there *must* be accountability and follow-through.
If you could build a road w/ the hypocrisy BS from the left it’d go from L.A. to N.Y…..👌👌
What Liz Cheney said was not testimony, but she was 100% correct
Liz Chaney is a patriot! History will be kind to her
If the Democrats pull their punches I’ll never vote for them again 0:55
Write a Law that IF one has been ”Impeached Twice ”….Just ” Impeached ”you are Now disqualified from running for any Office in the Future
What about criminal charges…. please address this question someone!!! There will be no healing until he is held accountable!!!
Nicole is right about Trump always going back to do his crimes, whenever let off. If he’s a repeat offender, than he will do this again, if let off again.
Lol if there’s going to be a riot anywhere the capitol building is the perfect place to have one.