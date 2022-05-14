Recent Post
62 comments
I have had to work in a grocery store since the beginning of COVID. I am terrified of this happening at my job.
Sometimes think about that
@lisa vanderpump you mean like a feminist?
This could happen anywhere. I work n a grocery also so get what u r saying. They just said our security can’t carry guns.
@Boris Sheen vanderpump
This is my Home Town… The East Side of Buffalo. Please Pray for my City!!! Buffalo is a Great City with Great People (Mostly Family)!!! The citizens of Buffalo don’t deserve this!!!
@Tena Semirale are you one of those things/people?
@Chris Davis Hes a Republican so yes he’s a groomer!
@Ray zor theres one specific
@Verko I’m not religious at all but this isnt going to help.
What ???😭😭😭
🙏prayers to all the victims and
families that lost someone in this incident.🥺
@The Joker
Does that really matter?
A person who purposefully writes that type of filth is the type of person that is looking for what ever is coming their way.
You wrote that comment for attention.
You’ve got it.
So now, I ask you again, does it really matter?
Were you or weren’t you serious?
It’s a simple question.
@Qdub34 as many as God wants it to.
Condolences from California to the families. Heartbreaking💔
@Cassandra Murray You republican?
@Cassandra Murray HAHAHAHAHAHA finally someone who gets it
@Cassandra Murray literally happened on the opposite side of the country
funny how rent is so expensive in Cali but it lives rent free in your head
The same thing that happen at home, El Paso, Texas. Sad just sad. My thoughts and prayers to the family.
I didn’t know their were a mass shooting on El Paso recently?
When?
My grandmother used to say “those who are the hardest to love
Need love the most
Some people are just lost and they are like little children without direction
They hold on to hatred and it eventually it manifest
because we live in a broken lost world that hasn’t accepted God in their life”
She passed away but I always remember when he said this to us when me and my siblings were children
My prayers and deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the entire community.
Not mine, idgaf im glad
So uncalled for to hurt our fellow Americans. God bless the victims and their families. Standing in solidarity with the people of Buffalo.
@Brain Jones Now you know you’re too slow to be clever little Billy.😁
@Brain Jones a ra is with a Trump hat on..huh an un-American comment….makes sense.
@Based Redpill boycott coke products it’s 2022 Jethro.😋
10 people who can never eat, sleep, enjoy life anymore… so sad how a grocery run was the end for those people! RIP TO ALL VICTIMS!
They don’t get to have the joy of working at McDonald’s and cleaning toilettes anymore
Right, I think about this every day when going to a store. Cause I am always there. I think about this when going to a theater, anywhere really, cause this has happened everywhere it seems.
Damn it Im so tired of this. Peoples lives just cut short because of someone else’s problems. Rip.
Look at Chicago every weekend
And someone else’s obsession with guns. Happening again SOON.
Damn wtf wrong with the world we live in? Prayers out to the victims families
@N O One must consider the overall bigger picture. Yes it may work on a situational individual level but not the issue as a whole
Not the world America and Russia
This is just devastating, I can’t even imagine my loved one popping into the local store and losing their life for it. My prayers are with the families and community. 💔
@Jared Leto’s Joker she’s haught!
@Susan Carver Dylan roof
@Charles Gerety ohh contrar•e my friend, the time is fast approaching where we will ALL live in peace right here on Earth, all races of humans will enjoy endless life with an abundance of peace, but first the “ surgery “ has to be performed to remove the cancer that is the root of all suffering, then, the healing, and rehabilitation will commence, will you be there?
🤣🤣🤡cry me a river
Despicable human being, if I can even call him that.
I lived through the Vegas Shooting. These people who survived will need therapy starting now. It’s a living nightmare. My heart breaks for every victim and their families. I pray for their strength
That all you are prepared to do is “pray”, is exactly why this will happen again and again and again.
I lived through the Vegas Shooting, too. I was in Florida, but still, I lived through it.
Wow im in vegas right now a few blocks from the vegas shooting. I can’t even imagine. Please be safe and please pray for me im in rehab lol
Rest In Peace to the victims I’m so sorry for this I hope this coward is let out into the general population in prison and gets his due
Can’t imagine…praying for the affected family, May GOD be with you and ease your pain
Very sad, prayers go to the familes definitely need to lift restrictions everyone has a right to protect themselves and family
It’s so hard to so many mass shootings. My heart goes out to everyone affected 💔
My heart goes out to the family members who suffered a terrible loss.
Mine dont
Devastating tragedy. My prayers go out to the families 🙏✌
I have no words to say. Condolences to the family and friends of the victims. So said, the thing that is called Racial hate is just sickening and sad.