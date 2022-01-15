Predicting the future? Nanos on what 2022 has in store for Trudeau, O’Toole and Singh | TREND LINE

Trend Line's Michael Stittle and Nik Nanos look back at the performance of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

What does each leader need to do in 2022?

After winning another minority government in the 2021 federal election, could Trudeau be preparing to leave?

Watch the full episode here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=0yaXHgoGLHk

