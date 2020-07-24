President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to Olympian Jim Ryun | USA TODAY

July 24, 2020

 

Jim Ryun, the first U.S. high schooler to break four minutes in the mile and an Olympic silver medalist, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the Oval Office, the nation’s highest civilian honor, on Friday.

He joins a long line of Olympians to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, including Jesse Owens, Muhammad Ali and Pat Summitt.

6 Comments on "President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to Olympian Jim Ryun | USA TODAY"

