President Trump delivers remarks at Fincantieri Marinette Marine | USA TODAY

June 25, 2020

 

President Donald Trump delivers remarks after touring the Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin.

In April, the shipbuilder won a contract to build as many as 10 Navy frigates. Narrow 2016 victory in Wisconsin was pivotal in sending Trump to the White House.

29 Comments on "President Trump delivers remarks at Fincantieri Marinette Marine | USA TODAY"

  1. David P | June 25, 2020 at 5:51 PM | Reply

    2 million Vietnamese people live in US vote for MR Trump

  2. Brown Green | June 25, 2020 at 5:56 PM | Reply

    Big waste of money.

    • Lauren B | June 25, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

      Are you saying that rebuilding the military is a big waste of money?

    • Brown Green | June 25, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

      @Lauren B Yes, Trump should focus on stopping the terrorist army operating within our major cities.

    • Lauren B | June 25, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

      I believe both things are very important. What I donkt understand why the federal govt says well if you do not enforce laws then you get no fed $$$. We always heard this in the past. But it would be a moot point if the US were able to be destroyed by China which has been building its military for decades.

  3. Ro Young | June 25, 2020 at 6:08 PM | Reply

    Supposedly Republicans are strict constitutionalists, but this failed elected official constantly blames his poor leadership on the freedom of press which is protected by the first amendment. So they criticize you highly and regularly, man up like a leader and take it with a confidence, like a true leader should. Quit pointing fingers and stroking your ego, we need a leader, not a baby who is incapable of running a country. You are an embarrassment to what was once a realistic and competent Republican Party.

    • Lauren B | June 25, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

      I like this one better than the one who said jobs were never coming back and how was Trump going to restore jobs, with a magic wand.

  4. Vicki CocoSolo | June 25, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    Great President!!!!

  5. John Smith | June 25, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    this comedians routine is getting old…Trump tooting his own horn….

  6. ShareThisFastDOTcom | June 25, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    The leak must be spreading out of control

  7. Mary Cookson | June 25, 2020 at 6:59 PM | Reply

    Could not hear a word of it there is no sound

  8. Cristian Lopez | June 25, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    Blessings….

  9. Rusty's Crib | June 25, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

    TRUMP: MOST CLOWNS HAVE WHITE MAKEUP, BUT I’M A CLOWN WITH ORANGE MAKEUP AND BELIEVE ME, IT’S SO SPECIAL, IT’S JUST SO AMAZING BECAUSE NOBODY HAS EVER SEEN IT BEFORE. AND IT’S SO SPECTACULAR, IT’S OUTTA THIS WORLD. NOBODY CAN COMPETE WITH MY ORANGE FACE, NOBODY, NAME ONE PERSON THAT CAN COMPETE WITH MY ORANGE FACE. IT’S HUGE, IT’S THE BIGGEST ORANGE FACE YOU WILL EVER SEE.

  10. Nancy Huynh | June 25, 2020 at 8:18 PM | Reply

    President 🇺🇸Donald Trump 🇺🇸2020🇺🇸👍

  11. Joey 303 | June 25, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    The World is watching your orange face and fragile white hands laughing at you!!! Sad no money goes to the soldiers but non sense to boost his ego!!! Liar!!!

  12. Rusty's Crib | June 25, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    WHERE’S THE WALL?

  13. Luv Provida | June 25, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    Are these 70’s re runs wtf clown

  14. B | June 25, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    He is totally losing it. Changes the ships to make them more beautiful?
    INSANE. Who cares what they look like, its how they perform and
    function. What’s next? He orders all camoflauge tanks and planes to be
    painted a shiny rich gold because that spotty green and brown is sooo
    ugly!!?

  15. The Drummers Club | June 25, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    Trump USA!!!

  16. sharon Stokes | June 25, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    Trump 2020 MAGA🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  17. María Andrea Farías Vejar | June 25, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    Big waste of money Trump Biden for USA 2020

  18. Maria Elena Arata | June 25, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    Cant listen to him.. it hurts

  19. Ngawang Ck | June 25, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    Best president in world. Honest leader.

