82 comments
This wonderful man. Begging for decency and empathy and courage. We cannot fail him.
Must feel awful to clearly lay out his case over and over again and get a tepid response. While his people are being slaughtered.
@MJB
I live next to Ft.Bragg, my military family members are beyond frustrated that they’re unable to actually defend democracy.
I have volunteered & done what i can from the states.
I’m also a refugee so i do in fact know what its like to live under a dictatorship & lose a parent to war like i did when my family fled Nicaragua. My country became a mess when Russia got involved so again i know how much damage Russia has done all over the world.
@Gen X parenting Im not defending russia. Ukraine is no democracy. “In wartimes the truth is so precious she must be attended to by a bodyguard of lies.” – Churchill I believe
We are not getting the whole story about Ukraine. Just like we dont have the whole story on covid or the vaccine for that matter.
The European states are starting to realize that they cannot depend on other nations for their energy. The [CB]/Biden admin are failing to keep the narrative, each passing day it gets worse and worse. Producer inflation rises to 10%. Russia planning new supply routes. SA considers accepting other currencies. The [DS] is in trouble, Zelensky is now making the rounds and visiting countries, which means they already lost. Putin just seized the [DS] assets in Ukraine and barred them from entering. Trump puts out a statement that their crimes are going to be finally revealed. What we are witnessing is the destruction of the old guard.
Mr. Zelensky you are a brave and strong man to have this happen to you and your people. Canadians are standing strong with you and all Ukrainians 🙏😔💔🇺🇦
@A W Tell that to the Canadian soldiers that were killed in Afghanistan. Including some killed by American soldiers.
@Joe Biden Says: The world must look in wonderment why so many Americans continually say F Biden to their President. Makes the US look weak and laughable.
Dakota and A W are Russian trolls.
A W is not an American, he’s a Russian troll trying to divide people.
🇨🇦❤🇺🇦 Our Ukrainian family is important to us. What is happening to you hurts us and I call on our leaders to do everything we need to do to help. Not just the humanitarian needs (very important), but to fight back against totalitarianism and evil.
@adafu2 try harder, you’re failing miserably!
@Finbarr McGrath with foul language too, I think you are desperate
@Finbarr McGrath I am trying my best. The outcome is already foreseen, not good for the west.
That is what Macgregor told Grayzone, I think he is right.
@Colorad Canada and Canadians are great!
His bravery and courage is inspiring and so are the Ukranian people. Stay strong, be safe. Bless you.
Well done deal
As a Canadian, I will never understand the pain and suffering of Ukrainians because we live in such a peaceful environment. I believe however that we need to stand strong with them to stop the aggression from Russia or any other threats to the democratic countries. Or else, today’s Ukraine will be tomorrow’s Canada…..
@Lakon Oki Our country is composed of vast amounts of blessed peoples and refugees from all sorts of war-torn countries, or from dens of corruption. Ourselves we have plenty of challenges as a nation. Don’t patronize our suffering. We don’t look down on yours.
@Raven Conacher Which I am not a trained Soldier, pretty much my whole family is. Including my big brother and only sibling, who is active duty right now, and who would be one of the first to be deployed, due to his training and position. He would be over there right now if he wouldn’t get a desertion rep for it.
As for your silly false dichotomy of being trained doesn’t mean you’re bulletproof, well no duh. 🙄 It does mean you will do WAY MORE GOOD. On a field of war you are either a help or a hindrance. Ya know what makes the difference? Training.
We have an obligation to Ukraine because we made a deal with them that is they gave up their nuclear arms we would have their backs. I’m also curious as to why you think a Ukrainian life is worth any less than an American Life?
As for service… I’ve served my whole life in ways that I was equipped to.
So I’m not sure who your virtue signaling to, but it’s certainly not me.
Canada never actually makes the difference. It is always the US
@Ruben Q in exile
Would you like me to reccomend a Psychiatrist…?????….🙄
@Sun Dial Well you would know all about cognitive dissonance and Stockholm syndrome. Trump 2022-2028 yes 10 years combined check the constitution. You heard IT here first. Pray for sun dial 🙏🕯️
So much respect to this man and his country, I want to help!!!! I am so sorry you are going through this!!!
Look please! It is shown on Ukrainian TV!!!
https://youtu.be/bQlDXyxRJyA
A video with English subtitles of what actually started the war in Donbass with video facts:
https://youtu.be/fy910FG46C4
Video with English subtitles about the fascist ideology of the post-Maidan Kiev regime:
https://youtu.be/-K4EkyYFE9I
Video of Ukrainian nationalists burning and killing people alive after Maidan with video facts:
https://youtu.be/quomTUEaqq0
Video from Ukrainian blogger Shariy about the burning of people by Ukrainian nationalists in Odessa on May 2:
https://youtu.be/IVXm9nnY-AQ
Video from a Ukrainian TV show of Rada deputy Goncharenko posing with the bodies of burned people, while the audience applauded him:
https://youtu.be/Pv2aufh0vTI
Video of Ukrainian media with the “Lugansk AC” fake:
https://youtu.be/vgE5Xyw0S6s
U.S. Colonel tells the truth about the current state of affairs in Ukraine:
https://youtu.be/nQ78V_VJ7Cw
Send a post card from the front line.
My heart breaks for Ukraine. How is this happening?
Biden not dealing with Putin
@Fahd Mohmd so Ukraine blood make you feel good
@jeffscomp He is a complete coward!
we all knew trump would lead us into war. we all knew trump would destroy the economy. We all know Trump is a putin puppet and is why russia decided now to invade. oh wait, this is Biden. thanks for voting democrats everyone! from trump mean tweets to nuclear holocaust, brought to you by CNN.
being gullible and inexperience on the part of the leader.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
-E. Burke
Bidin is not a good man but he is doing nothing.
@Anonymous guy your house first
@Veronica Rainone Lets Go Bradon!!
….or,for 80 million idiots to vote for a weak America. The result is blood on 80 million idiots hands.
I admire this man.It’s a good thing he is President of his country in time like this.
@Hamlet K Squid reminds me of Bush Blair and their lack of respect for the lives of innocent Iraq 🇮🇶 war criminals still walking free.
@Taylor Murphy He’s not a leader, he’s a puppet with no scruples and performs as his puppet masters pay and demand of him. He is protecting bio-labs that have tied with the likes of Biden, Pelosi, Romney and John Kerry that is just the tip of the iceberg. He is quite the professional puppet though.
@Thomas O’loughlin – Lots of things about both Bushes stick in my craw. I hope there’s never a Bush III. The breed isn’t improving.
@Hamlet K Squid Millions of children starving in Yemen and Afghanistan, RIGHT NOW, due to US sanctions.
https://youtu.be/muk5SveCsUk
Let us try to stop that by sanctioning the US
@ross meroe he is a fool by thinking that NATO will backed him, gullible too. Your right stop wasting his people lives, on bended knees he should negotiate with Russia
this man is heartbreaking….although nukes prevent war they also allow it.
We are lucky here in Canada. War is always far from our country. And I think that is why we need to support Ukraine and other democratic countries in pushing back against autocrats and their corrupted regimes. Democracy is not perfect, but it is the best we can have and we must do all we can to protect it, everywhere. SLAVA UKRAINI !!!
@JaydragonM We are doing it everyday by taking to the Internet and supporting the people of Ukraine. And we are doing it everyday because the sanctions imposed on Russia means we are paying more for things here. It is our governments who should now give Putin an ultimatum: On this set date, we are moving into Ukraine to protect its citizens. You can either remove your forces from the country or we will do that for you.
Just a reminder: NATO is composed of 30 COUNTRIES! We have the biggest military force in the world by an HUGE margin. We need our politicians to finally realize that and tell Russia to F*CK OFF from Ukraine (and Georgia, why not)… and never try anything again, anywhere in the world.
Then, in turn, we throw them a bone: We signe treaty that states that with each step for demilitarization and democratization they take, we remove a set of sanctions, and eventually even start helping their economy.
But our leaders are cowards and they are letting Putin control the narrative. They shouldn’t. We shouldn’t. He’s not stupide enough to start a nuclear war. His generals wouldn’t let him anyway.
@JFHeroux im one of those anti war people who hate fake liberals that are closet war mongers… get that..You want to support a war on the other side of the world we know nothing about, is that what you want maybe you smoke to much crack and not enough pot…
No we don’t, and if you wish for that I hope it’s you who enlists instead of those of us who don’t want to.
@JaydragonM Dunno, but if you all pressure them into doing more..enlist every single one of you, because otherwise they will draft us. And it’ll be those of us who don’t support that war stuck going
@Ds0661 whoa, I dont want us to make an ultimatum, I dont even know if I support a no fly zone unless all of NATO agrees to do it jointly, so Russia doesn’t just whip out nukes on the US.
But I do want us to do everything in our power… just shy of starting WW3. I don’t think we’re doing enough to stop this.
Perhaps, we should be massing planes on the boarder and asking Russia politely to leave. Then if all of NATO gets behind it, you can impose such a no fly zone on short notice.
That gives some bargaining power. But Idk if I want to put boots on the ground who aren’t volunteers.
One of the greatest 19th Century philosophers was asked, ” If the end of world was about to happen what would you do?” They’re response was ” I would finish these last row of hedges.”
🌱✨✨✨✨
The headline text of “you all need to do more” really should be corrected as the direct quote of “please do not stop in your efforts”. Canada has been a strong and admirable international leader in terms of on-the-ground aid in Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and Belarus, and support for Ukrainian refugees. The point here is to remind Canadian politicians about the severity and desperate need to continue.
Shhh. The media gotta spin.
Don’t forget Canada had also been training their military since 2014 and only left due to the invasion.
The comedian who became a leader, in an era where most leaders act like comedians.
Trudeau is a drama teacher who became a blackface groper
Reagan, an actor who became US leader. The Soviets and the Cold War were supposedly history till Putin try to change that.
Zelinsky also has a law degree eh?
@Les Sharp so what!? Just a degree doesn’t mean he is capable to lead a country! See what has he done so far? Putting his country into a mess. Go back to his comedy stage!
What really struck home was the President Zelinskyy analogy of naming Canadian cities and targets.
✌️🇨🇦❤️🇺🇦
I m Russian, and I m crying now seeing what is done by Putin to Ukraine. Zelensky is the hero. God help us !
Haha, you trust Putin after he stole 70 billion dollars from Russia your country? Damn, you’re gullible.
he not a hero the peoples of Ukraine is the hero he keep demanding more.
he are in big debt
pray hard for your hero, his clock is ticking.
Zelensky wants to drag other countries into war! He is not a hero, he is evil.
This truly breaks my heart.
He and his people must feel abandoned by their supposed friends
Zelensky is striking similar to the Joshuo Wong of Hong Kong, China and Navanly of Russia, that are supported by the West to destabilize and destroy there countries. In other words, untrustworthy and without any scruples whatsoever.
Puppy🐶 puppet of USA.
@Cool Mark Another effing Troll – getting overtime pay?
President Zelinskyy and his Ukrainian people have won a place in the annals of history, and in our hearts; now we must, as civilized, caring people, answer his plea with our arms.
Canada has been supporting the Ukrainian forces since 2014, in training them on defense. Unfortunately we can’t go against NATO and impose a no fly zone even if we wanted to, I don’t blame him for mentioning it but I can see he didn’t spend much time on it cause he knows we aren’t the strongest power in NATO. I am sure he will spend more time addressing that when he speaks to the US Congress. I think the biggest impact Canada could have now is working with European countries on energy supply, so they can cut their dependence on Russian resources. Of course we’ll continue with the aid we’ve been providing, but outside of actually going to war against Russia that’s probably one of the biggest impacts we can make at this point.