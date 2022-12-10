Recent Post
- Hear Democrats react to Sen. Sinema leaving the party
- Haberman says ‘the ball is in DOJ’s court’ after judge declined to hold Trump in contempt
- House Republicans brace for doomsday scenario
- Putin makes rare public comment about who’s to blame for attacks
- What Sinema’s announcement means for Democrats
73 comments
Very casual attitude while his soldiers are fighting in freezing cold and dying by thousands.
Disgusting.
Uncle Joes flock of rainbow serpents that probe feces in demonic rage
And Ukrainians are safe just like zelensky
@xpact Ukrainians are also freezing their butts off in the front lines, but looking at how Russia supplies it’s own soldiers, I wouldn’t be surprised if more Russian soldiers freeze to death due to inadequate winter gear.
@✝️ just saying you actually tried to kill your own fellow party leader and former vice president by failing to stage a coup that killed people. What are you talking about!?
You re a lonely scum, a delusional looser that exists only by the hate he spreads. You would probably not even be accepted in a Trump club as a cleaner, still you are probably idolizing a Guy Who would agree in considering you pathetic.
I am pretty sure all the people Who would give you a chance are the same you’re spitting poison on.
Wake up man, you can still change!
Oh ok so Ukraine is safe sound and winning, no need for this report then
As someone that was born in Russia, i think a MOAB over kremlin would be the much more effective way to interfere with their combat missions.
That would be a quickest way to free your Russian people from zombie mind 😅
Moab into your house would make world a better place
There is a small town in Utah called Moab.
Based on Russia’s anti-air defense performance, we could fly it in in a DC-3 and leave undetected.
Awe…
Well spoken words of a traitor.
I don’t believe anything is little old man has to say and I don’t respect him either! Go Ukraine!!! Philadelphia USA
His military not being paid, neither fed or dressed. Dying miserable. Yet wielding his glas champagne, justifying his greed and ego. Slava ukraini 🇺🇦🇧🇪🇰🇷
THE SOLDIER OF UKRAINE DOES NOT FEED ALSO!
AND THE BEST ARMAMENT IS GIVEN TO THOSE WHO ARE NOT EVEN AT THE FRONT.
THE MAIN THING FOR ZELENSKY IS GOOD!
@Багровый Залив good riddance, troll
Putin: “Who invaded first? Oh yes, we did, never mind.”
Oh, yes. The U.S. invaded Russia first. No, wait! The U.S. invaded Ukraine. No, wait! Oh, yes. Russia didn’t invade Ukraine in February, 2022. No, wait!
US provoked the war
Invasion is not the start. It’s taunting a guy and blaming him 100 percent for punching you.
@xpact 👍
Joe baldi : who triggered Russia first? Oh yes it’s me never mind my idiot Europe ally
You would have to be extremely mad if your the mother of a dead solider and your president is sipping champagne, especially while others are still dying.
@Hiram Abiff not a word you said was true. There I fixed it for you. Y’all just understand that L!£S spread farther & faster than truths. That claiming with impunity & telling people to fact check you – means majority reading this won’t. It’s made sure that there is just a never ending onslaught of those untruths, & people get weary. “Thousand cuts” pbs doc & Nobel prize winner Marie Ressa’s work is something everyone should see. One instance they show how just 24accounts like “Hiram” here can spread to influence MORE THAN 3 MILLION…
@GreatWhiteBuckwheat hey just so you know your completely compliant response to me has been hidden on main thread. Yt is really doing so much of this with absolutely no valid reasons…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wEWWPfraUq8
@Hiram Abiff There was a moment of silence held at the 2022 Oscars but no one I know saw him there.
Please link to the real reports if the MFM has been hiding the truth.
@Hiram Abiff Sorry, but you are going to have to help me here. I have used all search engines I know and spent an hour desperately trying to find any news about this but with no success. It as if it has all been removed – is it some sort of cover up? Please share your links so we can prove to the world how that man has been misusing his position.
Better still – could you make your own videos so that everyone can learn the truth from you directly?
Putin: How dare you fight back. It hurts.
This is a war , for every action there are consequences 🤡
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
https://youtu.be/g7PBxBMCxfg
fUNNY cuz THE WEST IS DOING THE same damn thing. Plunging the West into darkness with woke policies declaring war om coal. natural gas and gasoline so USA, Canada. UK and the 30 EU Members suffer and get poorer with crippling inflation and corrupt Covid 2 year lockdown policies once again cripling supply chains and cutting themselves off at the knees while they negotiate with iran, Venezuela and Saudi Arabia for oil to be imported and produced dirtier some thousands of miles away. Well played Mr Putin u have showed us what it like to toast for destroying democracies from outside and from within. Russian interference once again Putin interfered in our 2020 elections a second time from 2016, Star Wars, the Empire Strikes Back. My favorite Episode in the 6 part series. The other 5 do not count.
Rare? He’s been blaming others for the longest time. His repetitive rhetoric not rare or remarkable, and sure not new.
Closest thing to Adolf we’ve ever seen. Makes sense that he would call everyone else “Nazi’s.”
@isitMee TV only to you..
I’d tell you to learn some history, but that would mean you’d need to learn to read.
@Jock Young Please provide a complete thought.
@Nick Lindberg BOT ALERT ⚠️
@Beef Chow Mein The Ukrainians are Christians.
I think Putin is celebrating is “NATO’s salesman of the year 2022” award
I live in 🏴 and we are complaining about energy prices and the cold because we have some ice on the grass/cars etc. I can’t imagine how much colder it must be for the Ukrainians in a country that experiences harsher winters, don’t have power and can’t turn on the heating like I can..We really need to be more grateful!!!!
@AnnMarie hey 👋
Absolutely we have to learn how to appreciate as civilization but we must create world Organisation that can destroy someone like Putin hitler it other mad people, bloodthirsty monsters to do what has being done for long history of this civilization otherwise there is no were safe to even appreciate what we have. Ukrainian had all that and was just taken from them who can guarantee that can’t be be next? Humans have to get back to the sense of humanity if they want to survive!
Absolutely we have to learn how to appreciate as civilization but we must create world Organisation that can destroy someone like Putin hitler it other mad people, bloodthirsty monsters to do what has being done for long history of this civilization otherwise there is no were safe to even appreciate what we have. Ukrainian had all that and was just taken from them who can guarantee that can’t be be next? Humans have to get back to the sense of humanity if they want to survive!
Absolutely we have to learn how to appreciate as civilization but we must create world Organisation that can destroy someone like Putin hitler it other mad people, bloodthirsty monsters to do what has being done for long history of this civilization otherwise there is no were safe to even appreciate what we have. Ukrainian had all that and was just taken from them who can guarantee that can’t be be next? Humans have to get back to the sense of humanity if they want to survive!
Absolutely we have to learn how to appreciate as civilization but we must create world Organisation that can destroy someone like Putin hitler it other mad people, bloodthirsty monsters to do what has being done for long history of this civilization otherwise there is no were safe to even appreciate what we have. Ukrainian had all that and was just taken from them who can guarantee that can’t be be next? Humans have to get back to the sense of humanity if they want to survive!
Putin: “Don’t blame me for responding to your attacks while you were defending yourself from my initial attacks on your country”. The logic of a 5 year old schoolyard bully.
Might want to go further in history, the 2014 coup, the constant interferences from USA over Kiev genocidial gov, Keeling their own population, the military partnership signed in late 2021 by USA and Ukraine for a plan to attack Russia….
Even 5 years olds dont do that
Since you are smarter why go educate him, let us know how that goes
Ukraine shot drones at Russian nuclear bombers just days ago.
Ukraine is just mad crazy.
Who invaded who? That is the real question. Amazing how much one man can create so much damage and death. There are so many in history but we never learn and prevent them from gaining such power.
Victoria Nuland invaded in Kiev on Maidan with cookies for nazists Azov, supporting illegal coup in ukraine in 2014. Supporting executions in Odessa on 2 may 2014 by pro-american nationalists in ukraine.
Why do ppl always go too , who invaded who story .Putins war is not in that criteria, firstly Ukraine was part of Russia , nw they turned to the disrespect ing mother Russia, killing Russians in Donbas, stamping their traitors philosophy, so don’t come with that balls, if nato comes to the rescue, they will get the same medication 🥶
U.S. Invasions
1914-1918 – a series of invasions of Mexico.
1914-1934 – Haiti. After numerous rebellions, America introduces its troops, the occupation lasts 19 years.
1916-1924 – 8-year occupation of the Dominican Republic.
1917-1933 – military occupation of Cuba, economic protectorate.
1917-1918 – participation in World War I.
1918-1922 – intervention in Russia. In total, it was attended by 14 states.
Active support was provided to the territories separated from Russia – Kolchakia and the Far Eastern Republic.
1918-1920 – Panama. After the election troops are introduced to suppress unrest.
1919 – COSTA RICA. U.S. troops are landed to “protect American interests.”
1919 – U.S. troops fight on the side of Italy against the Serbs in Dolmatia.
1919 – U.S. troops enter Honduras during elections.
1920 – Guatemala. 2-week intervention.
1921 – U.S. support for guerrillas fighting to overthrow Guatemalan President Carlos Herrera for the benefit of the United Fruit Company.
1922 – intervention in Turkey.
1922-1927 – U.S. troops in China during the People’s Revolt.
1924-1925 – Honduras. Troops invade the country during elections.
1925 – Panama. U.S. troops break a general strike.
1926 – Nicaragua. Invasion.
1927-1934 – U.S. troops are stationed throughout China.
1932 – Invasion of El Salvador by sea. There was a rebellion there at this time.
1937 – Nicaragua. With the help of U.S. troops, dictator Somoza comes to power, deposing the legitimate government of J. Sakasa.
1939 – The introduction of troops into China.
1947-1949 – Greece. U.S. troops participate in civil war, supporting fascists.
1948-1953 – hostilities in the Philippines.
1950 – Uprising in Puerto Rico is suppressed by U.S. troops.
1950-1953 – Armed intervention in Korea by about one million American soldiers.
1958 – Lebanon. Occupation of the country, counterinsurgency.
1958 – confrontation with Panama.
1959 – America enters Laos, the first clashes of U.S. troops in Vietnam begin.
1959 – Haiti. The suppression of a popular uprising against the pro-American government.
1960 – After José María Velasco is elected president of Ecuador and refuses to submit to U.S. demands to break relations with Cuba, the Americans conduct several military operations and organize a coup.
1960 – U.S. troops enter Guatemala to prevent the removal of a U.S. puppet from power.
1965-1973 – Military aggression against Vietnam.
1966 – Guatemala. …U.S. troops enter the country, massacring Indians who were considered potential rebels.
1966 – Military aid to the pro-American governments of Indonesia and the Philippines. . (60,000 people were arrested for political reasons, with the government officially employing 88 torture specialists).
1971-1973 – bombing of Laos.
1972 – Nicaragua. U.S. troops are brought in to support a government favored by Washington.
1983 – Military intervention in Grenada by about 2,000 Marines.
1986 – Attack on Libya. Bombing of Tripoli and Benghazi.
1988 – invasion of Honduras by U.S. troops.
1988 – U.S. warship Vincennes, in the Persian Gulf, shoots down an Iranian plane with 290 passengers on board, including 57 children.
1989 – U.S. troops suppress riots in the Virgin Islands.
1991 – large-scale military action against Iraq.
1992-1994 – Occupation of Somalia. Armed violence against civilians, killing of civilians.
1998 – Sudan. Americans destroy a pharmaceutical plant with a missile strike, claiming it produces nerve gas.
1999 – Ignoring international law, bypassing the UN and the Security Council, U.S. NATO forces launched a 78-day campaign of aerial bombardment of the sovereign nation of Yugoslavia.
2001 – invasion of Afghanistan.
2003 – Bombing of Iraq.
2011 – Libya.
2022 – Haiti.
Mind Begs the Question:
To support & aid an Apartheid State
Righteous,Evil?
@dawn mckinney 15000 deaths before this war, where was your outrage then?, Ukraine cut-off water to millions, where was your outrage then?.
Stop with the parroting the media line. This war is 2 parties being guilty of not using restraint. But if you want the one who started this and escalated this that will always be Ukraine.
It’s ridiculous reading these silly comments using convenient timelines of when and how this started, to support thier false beliefs or agendas. No one, even pretends to know how this started, all just skips directly to the middle chapter.
This war will not end, if people are so blind in their mad rush to take their preferred side.
I absolutely love how he’s acting like everything that Russia has done was out of retaliation, because Ukraine for some weird reason just decided to become a rogue state and attack only Russia and nobody else.
@Communist agent expert in subversion # Bi den gate You could sit there and type insults or you could attempt to prove your coup comment. You can’t.
@GreatWhiteBuckwheat 👈🤣 it’s hilarious and despite him having bum hole lips I will still vote for President Trump…
I assume you’ll be riding that CCP (D) all the way to a forced labour camp???🤔🤣😁
@Alex Ivanov west propaganda is stronger imagine people thinking putin just wake up one day and decided to annex crimea lol.
@GreatWhiteBuckwheat I don’t have to prove a coup to you but anyone who’s see the comment and furthers their education will see the who is speaking facts.🤷♂️
@GreatWhiteBuckwheat funny in 2014 the Ukrainian Energy company the one that Hunter works for failed to pay the 5 billion to gazprom.
Gazprom took the lost and made a deal with Germany to be a main distributor of Russian gas to the rest of Europe.
The same gas line that was bombed a few months ago.
Now, Ukraine has long range striking capabilities, then it has the absolute right to use it to defend its country and its people; let strike a few critical infrastructure places around Moscow to give Putin a taste of what misery feels like.
He’s right, words will not interfere. The weapons we send will interfere with it.
No they wont, if you think you’re so strong then attack Russia directly, say it with your chest!
You guys claim russia weapons are duds, so fire a couple at moscow, or go attempt to remove Putin! Let us know how that goes🤡🤡🤡
It never ceases to amaze me how Putin can shift the blame of something bad he’s done to someone else or just play the ignorant card. How a leader can be this selfish and cruel is just sick!
What’s insane about Putin is he attacks his neighbors but call it self-defense. It seems Putin doesn’t differentiate between self-defense and attacking.
Why is Nato placing weapons around Russian Borders?
USA did the same thing to Cuba when they wanted to receive russian weapons near US shores
“Who started it?”??? Imagine a nuclear armed dictator with the mentality of a four year old. 😂😂😂
There aren’t enough words to describe the shame of this man…💔
How does it feel to have a such a president without a conscience ? Wats comforting is , he shall never live forever. Where is sadam and many more who thought were great and un touchable
America is just as bad and many other countries