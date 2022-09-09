49 comments

  2. Insight into “SOMEBODY”?

    What a weird way to end an interview. She might be YOUR Queen but she was mine and my ancestry dates back to original Highlanders-Ireland-England. And maybe I’m a bit emotional and I’m not a sensitive person at all. But not insight into Her Majesty or “such an interesting and integral person in history”?
    Ugh.

    2. He’s still in a drunk stupor. Chuck and Will gonna keep him on ice. Honestly it would be AMAZE-BALLZ if they locked Randy Andy up in the Tower of London. The popularity of the Royals would skyrocket!

  5. On February 5, 1952, a princess climbed a tree in Kenya, she stayed the night, and when she climbed down the next day then as a queen. She did not even ment to be in that position.

    15 British Prime Ministers, 13 US Presidents, seven Popes – but only one Queen. But we will never experience the likes of her.

  6. President Biden goes to visit the Queen. As his plane arrives at Heathrow he is warmly welcomed by the Queen
    and they are driven to the edge of central London where they get into a magnificent 17th century carriage hitched
    to 6 white horses.

    They continue to Buckingham Palace and wave to the crowds gathered to greet them. Suddenly, the right rear
    horse lets out the loudest fart ever heard in the British empire. The smell is awful and both passengers cover their noses.

    The two dignitaries do their best to ignore the incident. Because the smell lingers, the Queen feels she must say something.

    She turns to president Biden and says:

    ” Mr. President please accept my regrets. I am sure you understand there are some thing that even a Queen can’t control. ”
    Biden looks at her and replies , ” Your Majesty, I completely understand. Until you mentioned it, I thought it was one of the horses. “

  8. Queen Elizabeth served my nation with dignity , poise and grace . She never wavered in her duty and died serving her nation . We will sorely miss her ..

  11. My deepest condolences to her family and the people of the UK from Japan.
    Her passing is a huge loss to both the UK and the world.
    We will never forget her.

  15. She was extremely witty, she will be greatly missed, the Elizabeth era is now gone her 70 year rein will always be remembered, may the Queen RIP.

  20. Great Queen! The Queen of Germanic people
    has died! The heartache is truly intolerable! I pray from the bottom of my heart for how much you have persevered and heavy responsibility the glory of the Anglo-Saxon nation！

