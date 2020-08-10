Recipe for Disaster – Schools Re-opening + Elections – August 10 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
So Keep The Schools Close Until The Virus Died Down. We Need Or Kids To Live oo
Facts
They can continue online classes
@Penny Wise ….Even that then. This is modern times, for God’s sake!!
@Penny Wise My Point Exactly
Virus gonna be here for a time no one no when it will vanish🤨
Everything is a problem now a days kmt unu need fi be concern about developing our country for growth fi every baddy
The hell is that supposed to mean??? Isn’t the safety of Jamaica’s children of any concern to you???
@J vendetta Laawd ….Exactly. Just damn selfish, and politics minded!!!
Some a unuh woulda rather unuh pickny teck sick and dead before unuh speak against unuh political party dem have unuh brain ina matches box bunch of sheeps
The country will develop when everybody sick and dead..SMH..you will benefit
@J vendetta Laawd party ova brains🥴
No physical distancing by this PNP gathering…sighhh
Same suh..but he is there complaining
And then them a chat smh
Come on you know it’s just talk. No-one takes it seriously. Wait! You were taking them seriously? Awwwwww poor kid. 😏
In a time like this all of u should come together both pnp and jlp and work as one to prevents certain things
Wishful thinking 😏
In this time of pandemic how are they going to manage the crowd my God help murcy
School to stay close till futher notice please don’t sacrifice our kids🤞🤞I beg u😔😔😔😔
@Shantel….That’s common sense
@Gia Gutzmore our children imports than dem damn election no school save our kids
@Tony Toney lol that none a dem no got
Jamaica do everything America do
@Kevin Wilson including killing its citizens and making stupid decisions!
Pnp ago convinced everybody seh dem can do better in order fi win 😂😂😂😂😂 smh
Nothing new 🤣🤣 same old narrative
We need a new party to take a different approach that focus on the most vulnerable
We dont need no election now…parliamentarian are too greedy.
@Ann Chang both party is the same family. ..Chinese soon take over the hold country
@Shelton Williams we better hope not. That has to be resisted at all cost
@Mansa Musa Jamaica wants leaders that have passion for the country”¬ them pocket
@Shelton Williams I fully agree with you. I am yet to hear a politician give up his entire salary for the benefit of the people. Still waiting to see it happen.
Shelton Williams agreed 💯… the CCP owns everything in 🇯🇲 I heard…. so I guess they have holiness like a puppet on a string…. really 😔 sad
I don’t think it’s right for school to reopen in this pandemic an it’s not the time for election either politicians too greedy at times
@Ann Chang yuh feel dutty Phillips a guh duh betta? guh him waa guh Inna powa a true some a unu a idiot mek unu nuh si that a di bomboclaate dutty people them a di problem who naah mix an mingle a lef them blutclaate yaad fi guh party who cya mus feel bro gad a try him best a tru di rass people dem hears hard…a free rice and flour some a unu pussyole want from di pnp unu go rass dead unu love unu belly to much 😂
@Tallboss musiq but even some pnp me hear say Peter cah win Caz dem nuh want him lol anyways it call me nah go mingle vote fi none
@Ann Chang peter Philips will not do anything new; The 2 parties need to work together for a better Jamaica .Peter Phillips is just greedy for pm;He want that Big Bag to retired. R Resign with (SHAMELESS )
ncgill H jarro the other one ☝️ isn’t different…. they are both the same….I still prefer Phillips… and I hope 🤞 he will win…..
@Ann Chang ok girlie your view caint taking it away .But Peter is there all is life and he geting old I believe he should step aside ,I looked at him Has greedy .Bless up👏
Let us vote for the election to be postpone until further notice.
Karen Shepherd whatever you wrote isn’t make much sense
@Ann Chang that ok
@Ann Chang?????
Gia Gutzmore what
Yes dear
I will not send my two daughters out until this thing dies down
This thing could take some time before it dies down. So you may need to think seriously about home schooling
Which is when???
Maybe we will have to do that 😏 sad but it’s saveing life
For me as a child for school they should do grade by grade like week on and week off for example all grade 7 one week ,all grade 8 one week,…….and it continue for this covid until January if it goes down u do back our normal school .
Even that!!
Well said
Yea but this takes thinking and planning and actually doing work and using the brain 🙄🙄🙄 why, who, when, how?
Great idea
Check lisa hanna blatantly saying she ain’t complying and the must come prosecute her. That’s the message and attitude of the painp
Them Just sit down in them seat with the old self not giving the young youth them a chance..choooo
P
If the adults are not practicing social distance … you expect the children especially at the primary level to efficiently do so??? You close the churches fine …now you think Jamaican people who love election madness gonna “practice social distance” if you allow the election and the reopening of school it’s gonna get worse. Then we might hear that the country will be on lockdown…Mr. PM sir if you really love this country sir….you would not allow these things…
It’s sad that you have to tell the PM that though
This virus is gonna bring Jamaica to her knees…with all that is happening in this country…we are being punished the hearts of men have grown cold and those who know what God requires are playing with fire…we have moved into idolatry, accepting and allowing those things that are detestable to God….we better sort ourselves out….
I agree with you 100 💯
Nobody know when this Virus is going away.
How mi muss stay all d way over seas n fi guh get news one of my kids got d covid. Its a no no for me. School should not b reopened.
Our leader behaving like trump saying kids are strong enough to combat this virus. School cannot open until next year. What I am seeing her is $$$ over health.
Peter Phillipe’s why don’t u go home and live the rest of your days with your family and grands, give the young politicians a chance now man, all these old school die hearted politicians needs to retire now
Real talk
Amen