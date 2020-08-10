Recipe for Disaster – Schools Re-opening + Elections – August 10 2020

August 10, 2020

 

  1. Venette Higgins | August 10, 2020 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    So Keep The Schools Close Until The Virus Died Down. We Need Or Kids To Live oo

  2. keisha lumsden | August 10, 2020 at 3:24 PM | Reply

    Everything is a problem now a days kmt unu need fi be concern about developing our country for growth fi every baddy

  3. yashenne jamieson | August 10, 2020 at 3:33 PM | Reply

    No physical distancing by this PNP gathering…sighhh

  4. Nackay Finlay | August 10, 2020 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    In a time like this all of u should come together both pnp and jlp and work as one to prevents certain things

  5. marie morris | August 10, 2020 at 3:44 PM | Reply

    In this time of pandemic how are they going to manage the crowd my God help murcy

  6. Shantel Lewis | August 10, 2020 at 3:57 PM | Reply

    School to stay close till futher notice please don’t sacrifice our kids🤞🤞I beg u😔😔😔😔

  7. GOVG | August 10, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

    Pnp ago convinced everybody seh dem can do better in order fi win 😂😂😂😂😂 smh

  8. Shelton Williams | August 10, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    We dont need no election now…parliamentarian are too greedy.

    • Shelton Williams | August 10, 2020 at 6:27 PM | Reply

      @Ann Chang both party is the same family. ..Chinese soon take over the hold country

    • Mansa Musa | August 10, 2020 at 6:37 PM | Reply

      @Shelton Williams we better hope not. That has to be resisted at all cost

    • Shelton Williams | August 10, 2020 at 6:44 PM | Reply

      @Mansa Musa Jamaica wants leaders that have passion for the country”&not them pocket

    • Mansa Musa | August 10, 2020 at 6:51 PM | Reply

      @Shelton Williams I fully agree with you. I am yet to hear a politician give up his entire salary for the benefit of the people. Still waiting to see it happen.

    • Ann Chang | August 10, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

      Shelton Williams agreed 💯… the CCP owns everything in 🇯🇲 I heard…. so I guess they have holiness like a puppet on a string…. really 😔 sad

  9. pepsi Fisher | August 10, 2020 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    I don’t think it’s right for school to reopen in this pandemic an it’s not the time for election either politicians too greedy at times

    • Tallboss musiq | August 10, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

      @Ann Chang yuh feel dutty Phillips a guh duh betta? guh him waa guh Inna powa a true some a unu a idiot mek unu nuh si that a di bomboclaate dutty people them a di problem who naah mix an mingle a lef them blutclaate yaad fi guh party who cya mus feel bro gad a try him best a tru di rass people dem hears hard…a free rice and flour some a unu pussyole want from di pnp unu go rass dead unu love unu belly to much 😂

    • pepsi Fisher | August 10, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

      @Tallboss musiq but even some pnp me hear say Peter cah win Caz dem nuh want him lol anyways it call me nah go mingle vote fi none

    • ncgill H jarro | August 10, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

      @Ann Chang peter Philips will not do anything new; The 2 parties need to work together for a better Jamaica .Peter Phillips is just greedy for pm;He want that Big Bag to retired. R Resign with (SHAMELESS )

    • Ann Chang | August 10, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

      ncgill H jarro the other one ☝️ isn’t different…. they are both the same….I still prefer Phillips… and I hope 🤞 he will win…..

    • ncgill H jarro | August 10, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

      @Ann Chang ok girlie your view caint taking it away .But Peter is there all is life and he geting old I believe he should step aside ,I looked at him Has greedy .Bless up👏

  10. Gia Gutzmore | August 10, 2020 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    Let us vote for the election to be postpone until further notice.

  11. Sherine Miller | August 10, 2020 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    I will not send my two daughters out until this thing dies down

  12. shantae an calem | August 10, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

    For me as a child for school they should do grade by grade like week on and week off for example all grade 7 one week ,all grade 8 one week,…….and it continue for this covid until January if it goes down u do back our normal school .

  13. Christopher Bailey | August 10, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    Check lisa hanna blatantly saying she ain’t complying and the must come prosecute her. That’s the message and attitude of the painp

  14. Selveta Hyatt | August 10, 2020 at 4:53 PM | Reply

    Them Just sit down in them seat with the old self not giving the young youth them a chance..choooo

  15. Davida SS | August 10, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    If the adults are not practicing social distance … you expect the children especially at the primary level to efficiently do so??? You close the churches fine …now you think Jamaican people who love election madness gonna “practice social distance” if you allow the election and the reopening of school it’s gonna get worse. Then we might hear that the country will be on lockdown…Mr. PM sir if you really love this country sir….you would not allow these things…

  16. Davida SS | August 10, 2020 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    This virus is gonna bring Jamaica to her knees…with all that is happening in this country…we are being punished the hearts of men have grown cold and those who know what God requires are playing with fire…we have moved into idolatry, accepting and allowing those things that are detestable to God….we better sort ourselves out….

  17. kay Ray | August 10, 2020 at 5:53 PM | Reply

    Nobody know when this Virus is going away.

  18. Amanda Anderson | August 10, 2020 at 6:00 PM | Reply

    How mi muss stay all d way over seas n fi guh get news one of my kids got d covid. Its a no no for me. School should not b reopened.

  19. Ann-marie Brown-Mitchell | August 10, 2020 at 7:04 PM | Reply

    Our leader behaving like trump saying kids are strong enough to combat this virus. School cannot open until next year. What I am seeing her is $$$ over health.

  20. Dwain Campbell | August 10, 2020 at 7:57 PM | Reply

    Peter Phillipe’s why don’t u go home and live the rest of your days with your family and grands, give the young politicians a chance now man, all these old school die hearted politicians needs to retire now

