Rep. Karen Bass talks about her frustrations with Republicans delaying action on vital financial aid for unemployed Americans, and her thoughts after being seen chatting with Joe Biden, who is known to be considering Bass as a running mate. Aired on 7/27/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Rep. Bass: Hoping U.S. Can Hang On Until Biden Wins Presidency | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
brilliantly said, ty rep bass and mr velshi. and amen!
Republicans are delaying action? How about both sides are delaying action! Democrats are still trying to get their own political agendas, like bail out for Democrat run states, in the Heroes Act. Hey Bass, Dem VP wannabe, there is a federal CV19 plan for States that are not being followed by some Democratic ran States. New York’s numbers do not justify and more shut downs period! New Jersey mayor arresting Gym owners for wanting to make a living while the NJ death rate is well below the seasonal Flu death %? This Democratic political game of not allowing people to safely make a living just to keep the economy down and keep un-employment numbers high, is pathetic! Is it fair that Local dem gov’t put NO RESTRICTIONS on BLM Antifa MOBS while limiting their citizen’s rights to make a living? Time to #walkaway: https://www.walkawaycampaign.com/
@Pam Deshanerun back to fox and oan little one.
@mary jones Yeah at least Fox, the #1 news outlet for 28 str8 weeks now, tries to be un-biased ,where the rest of MSM hate POTUS for some unknown reason and will sayor exaggerate truths about anything that will appear to hurt Trump’s chances re-election!
@Pam Deshaneif you are happy with fox and oan then good for you, run on back there. save your crazy talk for them.
American’s dismissal of science has lead us to this.
If you believe in science tell me how many genders are there?
@KAISER OUTDOORS I can’t take you seriously if you cant even just say democrats.
@William Kahley about as many as brain cells in your case.
@Dj Sugarbear I guess I can loan you some because you need it.
@William Kahley you really just said you would loan me some brain cells? okay i’m out. there are better people to debate with…..
I’ve been quietly impressed every time this gracious lady has spoken over the last few months.
why not come out and say ‘she speaks so well’
typical condescending crap from racist democrats
REALLY are you all that STUPID ..You have Guidelines now (6 months) People DIE .Mr FAUCI first model he had ” 2.5 Million DEATHS ” ..150,000 long way to Go .. Vaccine is coming .anyway
Dems are scum. Obama spied people going to jail for it.
Yes such a fan of Rep. Bass!
Republicans are delaying action? How about both sides are delaying action! Democrats are still trying to get their own political agendas, like bail out for Democrat run states, in the Heroes Act. Hey Bass, Dem VP wannabe, there is a federal CV19 plan for States that are not being followed by some Democratic ran States. New York’s numbers do not justify and more shut downs period! New Jersey mayor arresting Gym owners for wanting to make a living while the NJ death rate is well below the seasonal Flu death %? This Democratic political game of not allowing people to safely make a living just to keep the economy down and keep un-employment numbers high, is pathetic! Is it fair that Local dem gov’t put NO RESTRICTIONS on BLM Antifa MOBS while limiting their citizen’s rights to make a living? Time to #walkaway: https://www.walkawaycampaign.com/
after you been around awhile you’ll see who is for the working people
REALLY are you all that STUPID ..You have Guidelines now (6 months) People DIE .Mr FAUCI first model he had ” 2.5 Million DEATHS ” ..150,000 long way to Go .. Vaccine is coming .anyway
@Crypto /Hydra we don’t know what the guide lines say stupid the president changed them
@Crypto /Hydra NO NO NO, 150,000 must be a HOAX! trump said its 15 and in a couple weeks will be down to ZERO because he has it … all under control. Besides, spring is coming soon & covid go away… when it gets warmer anyway?
*trumps lack of action kills
JEEZ how do you people just gulably & blindly believe the “*trump lie of the day” without minding every past days lies for 3 1/2 years smh
Republicans are delaying action? How about both sides are delaying action! Democrats are still trying to get their own political agendas, like bail out for Democrat run states, in the Heroes Act. Hey Bass, Dem VP wannabe, there is a federal CV19 plan for States that are not being followed by some Democratic ran States. New York’s numbers do not justify and more shut downs period! New Jersey mayor arresting Gym owners for wanting to make a living while the NJ death rate is well below the seasonal Flu death %? This Democratic political game of not allowing people to safely make a living just to keep the economy down and keep un-employment numbers high, is pathetic! Is it fair that Local dem gov’t put NO RESTRICTIONS on BLM Antifa MOBS while limiting their citizen’s rights to make a living? Time to #walkaway: https://www.walkawaycampaign.com/
Barr will be a no show as he as been so many time. If anyone comes it will be some third level flunky
watch the jimmy dore show for truth on US government
https://www.youtube.com/user/TYTComedy
Barr is an honorable, brilliant and autonomous lawman. His pursuits are necessary
org barr was w pos before and is even worse now.
@YouRuse is A leftist org
I can smell your snatch from here.
Dasvadania Comrade!
Republicans are delaying action? How about both sides are delaying action! Democrats are still trying to get their own political agendas, like bail out for Democrat run states, in the Heroes Act. Hey Bass, Dem VP wannabe, there is a federal CV19 plan for States that are not being followed by some Democratic ran States. New York’s numbers do not justify and more shut downs period! New Jersey mayor arresting Gym owners for wanting to make a living while the NJ death rate is well below the seasonal Flu death %? This Democratic political game of not allowing people to safely make a living just to keep the economy down and keep un-employment numbers high, is pathetic! Is it fair that Local dem gov’t put NO RESTRICTIONS on BLM Antifa MOBS while limiting their citizen’s rights to make a living? Time to #walkaway: https://www.walkawaycampaign.com/
She’s got my vote
REALLY are you all that STUPID ..You have Guidelines now (6 months) People DIE .Mr FAUCI first model he had ” 2.5 Million DEATHS ” ..150,000 long way to Go .. Vaccine is coming .anyway or ( Joe Biden will kiss it better )
@Crypto /Hydra why do you have to be so rude?
Name calling is so 1st grade, so grow up be nice and use your words. There is no perfect choice.
trump will “sort of just disappear” when real Americans
VOTE in November.
Norm MacLeod I’m afraid that won’t happen. The orange one may try to burn the world down before he leaves office.
Norm MacLeod : No he won’t. If the Republic still stands in January (a doubtful prospect, unless you get the secret police units disbanded, right now! BEFORE they’re expanded, as Donny announced) he will be disgraced, tried and jailed for life, with his estate going to pay compensation to his victims; just like his friend, Epstein, but with less real money. So will half the GOP, which is why they aren’t planning on ALLOWING elections. Did you all think these criminals would just sit around WAITING to be JAILED in January? Did you think they don’t KNOW what’s coming? What do you think the secret police are FOR, America?
He needs to back off our post office too
REALLY are you all that STUPID ..You have Guidelines now (6 months) People DIE .Mr FAUCI first model he had ” 2.5 Million DEATHS ” ..150,000 long way to Go .. Vaccine is coming .anyway or ( Joe Biden will kiss it better )
@Crypto /Hydra shut it
Caught chatting with him. Caught ? Is that something they’re not supposed to be doing ?
VP selection is apparently supposed to be very clandestine and sneaky. But idc, I just want a new VP and P already lol
they will never come up with a “strategy”. They’re waiting till people a dead. A dictator couldn’t give a sh***t about the “people”……and the House is implementing political correctness…….it’s sickening and nauseating to listen to these congress people
Absolutely. I get so tired of the media talking heads ask that question… when? Haven’t they learned by now? You’re opening line says it correctly!
Republicans are delaying action? How about both sides are delaying action! Democrats are still trying to get their own political agendas, like bail out for Democrat run states, in the Heroes Act. Hey Bass, Dem VP wannabe, there is a federal CV19 plan for States that are not being followed by some Democratic ran States. New York’s numbers do not justify and more shut downs period! New Jersey mayor arresting Gym owners for wanting to make a living while the NJ death rate is well below the seasonal Flu death %? This Democratic political game of not allowing people to safely make a living just to keep the economy down and keep un-employment numbers high, is pathetic! Is it fair that Local dem gov’t put NO RESTRICTIONS on BLM Antifa MOBS while limiting their citizen’s rights to make a living? Time to #walkaway: https://www.walkawaycampaign.com/
When can we call the GOP “mass murderers”?
@invisible man
I’m just curious.
Why would anybody with half a brain click on a link provided by a random stranger?
@Richard Brautigan If you don’t feel comfortable clicking on a link then just google Joe Biden and the Iraq war on you tube.
Republicans are delaying action? How about both sides are delaying action! Democrats are still trying to get their own political agendas, like bail out for Democrat run states, in the Heroes Act. Hey Bass, Dem VP wannabe, there is a federal CV19 plan for States that are not being followed by some Democratic ran States. New York’s numbers do not justify and more shut downs period! New Jersey mayor arresting Gym owners for wanting to make a living while the NJ death rate is well below the seasonal Flu death %? This Democratic political game of not allowing people to safely make a living just to keep the economy down and keep un-employment numbers high, is pathetic! Is it fair that Local dem gov’t put NO RESTRICTIONS on BLM Antifa MOBS while limiting their citizen’s rights to make a living? Time to #walkaway: https://www.walkawaycampaign.com/
NOW!!!
Now
Are we sure that GOP members are no descendants of Nazi’s that fled to America after the war?
@The Verdant thank you for your answer..as i said i have heard bits and pieces over the years. Was just hoping maybe it had been better compiled..so i could be lazy . lol..thanks again for the info.
Have as good a day as is humanly possible !!!
@Thia wolf I’m working on it, just hope I can get it finished before the election. Thank you, you have a great day too.
Republicans are delaying action? How about both sides are delaying action! Democrats are still trying to get their own political agendas, like bail out for Democrat run states, in the Heroes Act. Hey Bass, Dem VP wannabe, there is a federal CV19 plan for States that are not being followed by some Democratic ran States. New York’s numbers do not justify and more shut downs period! New Jersey mayor arresting Gym owners for wanting to make a living while the NJ death rate is well below the seasonal Flu death %? This Democratic political game of not allowing people to safely make a living just to keep the economy down and keep un-employment numbers high, is pathetic! Is it fair that Local dem gov’t put NO RESTRICTIONS on BLM Antifa MOBS while limiting their citizen’s rights to make a living? Time to #walkaway: https://www.walkawaycampaign.com/
@The Verdant thats a undertaking to be sure..i wish you great success . an hope to read what you discover . good luck !
Google ….Karl Otto Koch concentration camps.
Why don’t the media mention one truth: If a person receiving unemployment benefits is called back to work by their employer, and they refuse, then that employer can report them to the state. The state will then cut off their unemployment benefits. This notion that people can sit at home and draw unemploment with impunity is just not true.
Truth never stopped a Republican before. Did you think it would be different during a pandemic?
They do it every week.
And unemployment is not forever. Right now numbers are high so there are extended periods of time to receive unemployment. The minute the numbers start going down the number of weeks you will qualify will go down. If you get called back to your job and you say no you get cut off. If you are not actively looking for work , you get cut off. Know the facts before you comment. That includes the House and Senate. They are talking lies and are getting away with it.
Remember when the Murderer in Chief tried to open the country on April 12th for Easter?
Remember when commie democrats created the china democrat virus.
@Abolish democrats Abolish communism Remember when Republicans had half a brain?
Maybe Russia is paying him a bounty for each American corona dead
I really like Ms Bass. We need more public servants like her. Politics might become a genuinely noble calling again.
No one is talking about this time of great imbalance in America is the perfect time for foreign nations to attack us.
If people are in the hospital or dead they’ll be no economy.
“Rep. Bass: Hoping U.S. Can Hang On Until Biden Wins Presidency” LMAO
Don’t count on it she will have to go somewhere else to get a piece of commie assbinden will not be communist binden not ever so keep your pants on.harold
Karen Bass at the moment is roasting AG Barr on racist implementation of excessive force in our justice system.