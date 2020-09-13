Rep. Scalise promoted doctored video of Joe Biden on Twitter

TOPICS:
Rep. Scalise promoted doctored video of Joe Biden on Twitter 1

September 13, 2020

 

Twitter labeled a video promoted by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) of a progressive activist interviewing Joe Biden about police funding "manipulated content." Scalise later deleted the tweet.
The video splices together footage from an interview between, Ady Barkan, who has ALS and speaks using a computerized artificial voice, and Biden.
#CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

85 Comments on "Rep. Scalise promoted doctored video of Joe Biden on Twitter"

  1. David J | September 1, 2020 at 12:27 AM | Reply

    No need to doctor any Trumps videos. He looks like a fool without any editing.

    • Trump 2020 | September 1, 2020 at 8:25 AM | Reply

      @Thomas De Quincey that’s all you got? Lol it’s going to change back to Republican. Americans are sick of how the Dems went to far left. Lots have changed in 2 years. I live in Ohio and work in PA. I’ve seen 2 Biden signs in the past 4 weeks. Trump will win Ohio and PA and that will seal the deal. You can run your chops all you want but it falls on deaf ears. Trump 2020 then Pence for 8 then Trump’s sons after that.

    • Sparky Sparky | September 2, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      🌍 Dr. Martin Luther King’s niece speaks in favour of Trump and strongly against Joe Biden.

      Watch “Alveda King explains why she’s grateful Trump’s president ‘at this time’” on YouTube
      https://youtu.be/6DRCM1ikYvc

    • Michelle M | September 5, 2020 at 12:05 AM | Reply

      @David J Amen! He’s got to go!

    • Dramatized | September 5, 2020 at 9:10 AM | Reply

      THAT’S what’s important, looks

    • AngryVet | September 5, 2020 at 2:57 PM | Reply

      @Michelle M Got to go kick the democrats out of our government and send em to jail. It’ll be hilarious when the corruption charges go to trial, they’re found guilty in a court of law and the socialist politicians, including black ones get marched off to prison in shackles.

  2. Lars Magnus Samuelsson Svenssonsenn Magnussvensamuelsson Thor | September 1, 2020 at 12:28 AM | Reply

    It’s interesting that being shot and almost dying (which of course no-one deserves) didn’t make Scalise any more of an honest or decent human being. He’s still the same lying scumbag.

    • Vote Nov 3 | September 1, 2020 at 2:05 AM | Reply

      SCUMBAGS NEVER LEARN. ONCE. ALWAYS. 👹🐍

    • Reuben Herrera | September 1, 2020 at 2:05 AM | Reply

      @Cookie Monster 👈KNOWN TROLL

    • Alicia Stanley | September 1, 2020 at 8:07 AM | Reply

      @Cookie Monster Trump has put loyalists in the CDC and routed full info away from them. It’s hard to trust what they put out now. A much better indicator is the hospitals- they are filled with Covid sick and people are still dying from it in droves. I have diabetes 2 and I’m in great health with good control and a senior working out almost daily. But Covid will kill me. An article today talked about how children and young people are getting increasingly sick, hospitalised and dying from Covid and they are superspreadors for their families. I’ll try to find it and send it to you. You may just be a troll but I want other people in the feed to have access to this info which is more truthful.

    • Txnmia 86 | September 2, 2020 at 8:33 PM | Reply

      You’re right. He didn’t deserve to almost-die.

    • Alicia Stanley | September 2, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      @Cookie Monster Trump has put loyalist in the CDC and got rid of real specialists who speak the truth. However wthe report they put out is not what Trump says it was. He misinterpretated and twisted the meaning of the report. He said that it means only 6% of the 180k+ deaths were not due to Covid but to other underlying health conditions. This is the interpretation of a third grader. It does not mean that at all. It means simply people living healthy and happy lives died in greater numbers from Covid if they had some other health problem. That is not equivalent at all to saying they didn’t die of Covid they died of other problems. Not the same at all.

  3. trebochet | September 1, 2020 at 12:42 AM | Reply

    Its easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.

  4. ______ | September 1, 2020 at 5:24 AM | Reply

    They burning television stations in Iraq. Just saying🤔🤔😂😂

  5. Christian Xander James | September 1, 2020 at 6:19 AM | Reply

    If republicanism is so great, why the need for lying, cheating and dirty tricks?

  6. Charles Dinkins | September 1, 2020 at 6:20 AM | Reply

    “Poor kids are just as smart as white kids”
    “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black”
    “Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point.”
    “Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things” -Joe Biden

    • Harold Moore | September 1, 2020 at 2:21 PM | Reply

      Sherman Dudley cause these people are the scum of the earth. Just like the moron they worship.

    • Edward Cordova | September 1, 2020 at 2:28 PM | Reply

      Dave Schultz he did pass the crime bill that incriminated loads of colored young men.

    • Toni Shafaf | September 1, 2020 at 3:29 PM | Reply

      If those quotes are so impactful, why are they resorting to making up lies and fakes?

    • Toni Shafaf | September 1, 2020 at 3:31 PM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz He hasn’t been responsible for the deaths of more than 180,000 Americans…

    • R0me0316 | September 3, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      @Sherman Dudley they are “doctored” only to shorten bidens long exaggerated answers to confuse his small minded base and think he’s saying something they would agree with only to say the opposite 🤣 do you actually LISTEN to things he says?

  7. Chris Robinson | September 1, 2020 at 7:35 AM | Reply

    This is just downright pathetic. Trying to make that man look like something that he’s not. What can you expect from someone who stands side by side with Donald Trump.

  8. Pekmi CBS | September 1, 2020 at 8:01 AM | Reply

    Desperate😂😂😂😂😂😂

  9. Wayne Trinier | September 1, 2020 at 8:28 AM | Reply

    They don’t need to make “ joke” videos they are a joke.

  10. Kellie Hickman | September 1, 2020 at 8:36 AM | Reply

    When you know you’re losing, this is the stuff you resort to.

  11. Movies Movies | September 1, 2020 at 10:19 AM | Reply

    Lmao 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  12. Ian from FNQ | September 1, 2020 at 10:25 AM | Reply

    You can tell he’s a trumpist simply by looking at his forehead.

  13. Steve Matkovich | September 1, 2020 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    That is all trump and his minions have, lies and projection.

  14. Jenny Husbands | September 1, 2020 at 1:55 PM | Reply

    An America led by lying “leaders” take away their salaries…

  15. Carl Moragne | September 1, 2020 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    “We can preserve the dream of America…We need all our people, men and women, young and old, individuals of every race, to be happy, healthy, and whole , And that’s what our mission is really all about.”….Full Stop 🛑

    I’m ridin with Biden “2020”
    Empowerthevote !

  16. Human Beings R Eternal Beings | September 1, 2020 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    Mind Begs the Question:
    Hitler = Govts can be Sinister & Evil
    No?

  17. YexGottaPlay | September 1, 2020 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    Did I just watched a liar tell another liar to stop lying!?

  18. Christmas Lore | September 1, 2020 at 5:36 PM | Reply

    No need to edit the last trump/ingraham interview…the guy has lost his marbles, for good.

  19. David Stone | September 1, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

    Is it true? 🔴CNN is changing its name to : “Coronavirus News Network“.
    Can anyone confirm that CNN is making this name change?

  20. kelsier rayner | September 2, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

    RNC: Who needs Russia we can troll farm a misinformation campaign ourselves!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.