Recent Post
- Why Lofgren says Trump’s speech was ‘weird’
- Commentator breaks down how Trump’s speech could affect elections
- Reporter reveals what Republicans are saying privately about Trump home search
- Why ex-Trump officials think Trump had classified docs in his home
- One issue has these GOP swing state voters undecided about who to vote for
82 comments
“Blind loyalty to a single individual is fatal to our Democracy.” — President Biden, Philadelphia, 2022.
Childish!!!!
@yugo streets ????? Duterte?
@newport 11 YEAH!!! Dark Brandon rules!
That one should go into any book of wise quotes.
He’s not fazed at all by the FBI search? Then why is he calling them monsters and referring to the search as a “violent atrocity”?
@M.J. I’m not falling for anything I don’t trust no one but I respect what trump is doing or trying to do as a matter of fact tell me one time you ever heard a Biden, Obama say anything about America or just GOD bless America, period
@Angela Kilgannon Absolutely but I’m getting hammered on here for defending him
I like Presidents who don’t violate the Espionage Act.
@Steve Hoskins you forgot the 3rd post mentioning Hilary.
I”m sorry but your Main Stream Media kept that from you didn’t it?
So the country’s National Security is not a concern to 32% of the country.
@Jmm the chosen one. is what he said.
The IQ level of those people deprives them of a level of understanding enjoyed by the majority of the country.
@Jay Stone You’re surely right.
I don’t give a damn what they say in private, unless they are saying it out loud in public, they are traitors. Plan and simple.
You are so right
Woa. Sounds like a hysterical stress response. More and more people are becoming clinically traumatized in response to media marketing strategies designed to trigger fear and rage. Take it with a grain of salt and maybe talk to a professional before you hurt someone 👀 ✌🏽
How can we ever trust the Republican Party again.
Good point 👍🏻
Where is the line for these people? If it were proven he gave Putin the nuclear codes would that finally do it? Would they denounce him then? Cause it seems like they’d be fine with that too.
@Mike Mccoy -true.where are they?
@Voorhees666Drummer Wow – that’s your takeaway from this? Things are getting LESS serious through your eyes?
What’s worse than finding a maggot in your apple?
Finding half a maggot.
What’s worse than finding classified documents in the hands of a moneygrubbing traitor?
Finding the empty folders.
Exactly the point, there is no line and the quicker we learn that the better. I watch Fox and saw Trumps last speach and also read what his government will look like if elected. It is truly dystopian.
Bill Barr : not very credible but now a frequent cnn interview
Imagine looking at a politician as though they could do no wrong
@wamblue resident of what???🤣🤣
@Bull Moose poor baby!
@Tron he said MAGA which definitely is not half.
@Tryagain enlighten us with facts.
@nukem bear imagine supporting the person who’s associates are in jail or waiting sentencing.
“A PATRIOT IS LOYAL TO THEIR COUNTRY NOT THE PRESIDENT ” TEDDY ROOSEVELT 26TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. 🇺🇲
@Mike Smith 🤡❄️🤣
Everyday in America, there are people willfully undermining everything their ancestors and loved ones had fought and died for.
@Flea Farts holy poop Dude. Wow! I mean wow!! I can’t have any kind if productive talk with you. I know u think its me that’s a mess. So be it. Uuhh have a good rest of yer weekend!
Right on Anna. 🙋♂
@Flea Farts 2
If I lose, you’ll never see me again.” Another lie, and Trump most disappointing one.
@Bill Walsh No kidding, and you know that some of his followers point to that as some sign of proof that he still is president.
@Tom George People keep saying that but they can’t back it up with anything. he has not stolen anything. hadn’t done anything wrong trying to keep up with the facts
@blue ocean 1961 Just love it personal attacks and can’t prove me wrong keep it up get back on your meds
He didn’t lose.
Imagine if they hadn’t prosecuted Manson because of what his cult might of done. That’s not a world I want to live in. Placating crazy and stupid is how we got here.
@P Taylor I wonder who was the president when that happened.
How the eff can 32% think it isn’t serious to steal classified docs?
@Nick Famulary if my pilot was narcissistic but was a great pilot, who cares…but you’d rather have joe as a pilot? NO!
@Nick Famulary if you are so sensitive to lying, why do you say 47% ?
Dear leader is infallible in their eyes. No matter what he does, or how dangerous it is, they will praise him for it.
My first thought.
Was there ever a criminal who didn’t think the arresting officers were “vicious?” Lock him up!
He is a free patriot and is exercising his right of speech we are not a fascist nation so he should coward into his closet
How many of those arresting ” officers” had a history of FALSIFYING EVIDENCE and LYING IN COURT against the same guy MULTIPLE TIMES????
Pesky details
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
There can only be three reasons why DJT took the “Classified” documents. 1) He’s stringing things out because he thinks if this isn’t brought to the courts before the midterms, people will have forgotten about this matter, 2) The longer he strings things out the more taxpayer dollars are spent and he isn’t having to put out money for his own defense in a court of law, 3) And finally, by stringing things out it hinders the US’s ability to seek out and find where many of these documents (including the ones missing) may have been taken, who’s seen them, who has copies them, and why DJT took them in the first place. DJT is a traitor to the United States. He used the White House to spy on our national secretes. He used the presidential position to postpone the 50 lawsuits against him and to grift off those that are too stupid to face reality.
@Tim Wise Dude. Everyone knows they don’t think for themselves. Don’t disturb the group panic think 🤔 🤣🤣🤣
@Tim Wise and definitely don’t bring facts
Lock the traitor up!
I’ve heard one reason he kept them is to show them off, and because he has the mind of a 10y old that doesn’t really understand why it’s wrong. “It’s my stuff”. The number of times he’s done something stupid, and people see 3D-chess instead.
“I’ve never done anything wrong. Nobody can prove that I ever did anything wrong. It’s pretty tough when a citizen with an unblemished record must be hounded from his home. I am feeling very bad – very bad. How would you feel if the police, paid to protect you, acted towards you like they acted towards me?” – Al Capone December 10, 1927…
@Lady Plumeria Pretty sure Capone knew he did something wrong, too.
Capone incarnated as tRump to finally get his revenge 😂😂😂
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
Good one.
Hmm and a bunch of IRS accountants took him down.
“I don’t need your friggin’ Executive Privilege and I don’t need your friggin’ laws either, because I’m Donald Trump and that’s ALL that matters.” Republican Party: “Amen, Lord Donald.”
so, you’re referencing trudeau when he took up emergency powers to stop the truckers, despite completely reaching over the supreme court of canada which specifically said it’d be against the constitution of canada to do anything to the truckers?
The amount of dissonance is appauling
Boy 👦 is he a joke 🤣🤣🤣🤣
@みさきめい As no objection was made to the young people’s engagement with their aunt, and all Mr. Collins’s scruples of leaving Mr. and Mrs. Bennet for a single evening during his visit were most steadily resisted, the coach conveyed him and his five cousins at a suitable hour to Meryton; and the girls had the pleasure of hearing, as they entered the drawing-room, that Mr. Wickham had accepted their uncle’s invitation, and was then in the house.When this information was given, and they had all taken their seats, Mr. Collins was at leisure to look around him and admire, and he was so much struck with the size and furniture of the apartment, that he declared he might almost have supposed himself in the small summer breakfast parlour at Rosings; a comparison that did not at first convey much gratification; but when Mrs. Phillips understood from him what Rosings was, and who was its proprietor–when she had listened to the description of only one of Lady Catherine’s drawing-rooms, and found that the chimney-piece alone had cost eight hundred pounds, she felt all the force of the compliment, and would hardly have resented a comparison with the housekeeper’s room. In describing to her all the grandeur of Lady Catherine and her mansion, with occasional digressions in praise of his own humble abode, and the improvements it was receiving, he was happily employed until the gentlemen joined them; and he found in Mrs. Phillips a very attentive listener, whose opinion of his consequence increased with what she heard, and who was resolving to retail it all among her neighbours as soon as she could. To the girls, who could not listen to their cousin, and who had nothing to do but to wish for an instrument, and examine their own indifferent imitations of china on the mantelpiece, the interval of waiting appeared very long. It was over at last, however. The gentlemen did approach, and when Mr. Wickham walked into the room, Elizabeth felt that she had neither been seeing him before, nor thinking of him since, with the smallest degree of unreasonable admiration.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
That’d be King Donald to you!
Why this nut is allowed to desecrate and demean our democratic processes and systems for this long of time is astounding.
He is proof that we place many of our politicians, the rich, and him, of all people, above the law.
If this nation allows this nut to destroy our democracy, unfortunately, we will deserve it
Never underestimate a methodical Assassin! Timing is everything!
Not to mention our flag. The way he hugs it…. Disgusting.
Vote them all out and let them show thier true colors. Let them sink thier own ship. Loose cannons.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
BREAKING NEWS: Putin has formally offered to be the Special Master, since he’s already reviewed all the documents and could expedite the process.
Hahaha
It’s so pitiful watching a grown man read off of a teleprompter by staring directly at it like a child trying to read a book. Especially if it’s someone who used to give others a hard time for using one. SAD. 🤪🤣
@Poor Finian No one is criticizing his eye sight, it’s his child-like illiteracy we mock.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
Feds: I’m here to execute a search warrant because of the documents you stole.
Trump: You’re a monster.
Trump is the original Karen 🙄