106 comments
Aren’t happy with Walker’s strategy? Walker’s only viable strategy is to stop talking.
@Kevin Moten GOOD 👍
That’s what surprised Me ..
That walker has a strategy 😂
Best comment/suggestion I’ve seen here. Peace.
Worked for Biden. Maybe he should hide in his basement too
SEARCH: GEORGIA RUNOFF EVENT WITH PRESIDENT OBAMA✊️ 😎💯💪
Walker will “probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party’s history,” Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said in an interview with CBS News.
@M Hall Mrs. Abrams is a highly qualified public servant
@Neal Turner 👈. She lost.
@Franklin Really where did you get that information? Because I know you wouldn’t be spreading that big a lie unless you had proof! Right?
Let’s see it.
@Maggie 👈. It was written in her diary they found. biden took inappropriate showers with his daughter.
The Lt Georgia Gov Duncan said he didn’t vote for either one, so there’s that
An embarrassment to the state, and should have never gotten this far.
I remind you – this is the same party that has Margerine Trailerpark Green, Jim Jordan, Matt Getz and Boohoobert.
@Joe Dueh huh? Absolutely the numbers line up. They’re right on. Just 3 years ago we were paying $2.50 a gallon national average. Stock market was at all time highs during the Trump presidency. No new wars involving US…. Now look at Russia…. Not sure what you mean by what you’re said but you’re wrong lol. 150% wrong. The statics and numbers prove you wrong
@Joe Dueh the proof that I’ll put forward is rather simple and if you’re not lying to yourself you’ll gather my point.
Here it is.
YOU and YOUR family was better off just 3/4 years ago under President Trump than you are right now under Biden. That’s an irrefutable fact. Most families if not ALL are in the same boat.
@Tom R I.E.). people who don’t have to cheat the election system
@SuperBantRather Warnock than a dude who identifies as a Werewolf now….
When Hershel speaks I literally have no idea what he is saying.
@High Cheese with Darren Maloney he will get better!!!! with time and therapy/rehab ..herschel dumbbell walker is ignorant and a embarrassment!!you of the ROT Republicans of Trump ok with thar??? …btw the people pf Pennsylvania was ok with that!!!…… MAGA make as#hole go away
@mark cepeda There is no evidence that he will get better to the level that one can expect from a Senator. You gotta get real.
@High Cheese with Darren Maloney you don’t know that !!! no evidence the ROT Republicans of Trump can be sentient beings …get real with that…..MAGA make as#hole go away
@M Hall Somebody isn’t paying attention to anything but Fox. More vitriolic lies.
Kevin * Neither does Walker.
it is mind blowing that the race is as close as it is…with someone like Walker
@Michael Moy I’m guessing you supported Fedderman.
Yup. It also blew me away that, even though Biden won, 75 MILLION people voted for trump. Especially after he so totally blew the Covid-19 response. Mind boggling.
@Miki van Duyn that doesn’t make it all right
@Bob Cranston I’m not familiar with anyone named Fedderman. What’s his academic background? I supported Governor Sununu. His degree is in engineering from MIT.
@Michael Moy They don’t have any sense look who they voted in for president half the time he doesn’t even know where he is or where he’s going.
Blind support of other candidates despite their problematic issues open the door for this.
But how would you change this?
He’s not running for an executive office he’s running for a representative office he cannot make law on his own he has to have the cooperation of very many other people in order to create law and even then after the bill has passed the Senate and passed the the house it still has to go to the president to become law.
@Donald Shelton Biden had the absolute best resume in all of us history before he became president of the United States on the other hand before Trump became president of the United States he had the worst resume for president of the United States he had never been elected to any public, nor was he a decorated military veteran officer.
@Tim P yeah but they both won, and perhaps that’s the formula because Walker is going to win as well
Speaking of blind support, I can think of no better example than the Democrat voters of Pennsylvania electing Fetterman, who for all practical purposes is brain dead.
My question is, how did he get this far in the first place? That’s a real and immediate problem that needs to be addressed.
@Stefanos Smitty oh what an abomination
He hasn’t gotten anywhere yet. There is still time for good to conquer stupid.
@jeff mcgowan all dem republican Christians who’d rather vote in the one who pushed women into getting abortions. Fighting for abortion laws…..except for herschel he’s exempt.
@McK McK shows you where they are they are anti American and they’re using people to build their fascist regime
Because of Trump… And as well they want the seat so bad, they are willing to anything they can. And plus they already Herschel will do whatever they tell him to do. Herschel is like a hater himself , for instance you know how the KKK feel about us , well Herschel Walker, feel the same way the kkk feel. You see we have always had a few of our own race like that even far as back in slavery times. Nothing New. Herschel is not even qualify , but they know yet they don’t care….
Where’s Herschel Walker? How the hell do I know when Herschel Walker himself doesn’t know where he is!
😂😂😂
he’s meeting new baby mamas…
I bet he’s not beating his wife like Warnock
Consider the irony of Walker being the very personification of what the “right” doesn’t like, yet they supporting him. If he had a D next to his name, they would vilify him.
@Kathy Godfrey what are you talking about. President Trump did not take a Salary while serving as our POTUS. So why can’t he ask for donations? Me and my family give monthly. That’s our choice. I’ll do with my money as I see fit. You don’t have to. It’s not a requirement.
@FREEDOM 1st yeah right, the newsmax, that’s where your information came from besides the Fox. Go wear your beastly red hat and fly your confederate flag. I am not talking to a fairly reasonable person, am I? You are worst than I thought. By bubba!
@nandy Yes. Yes I do. And I kiss the US CONSTITUTION that I have framed on my wall every night
@S H I’m retired US Army. Trust me. I don’t need to watch the news to get my info. I know exactly what’s going on. More than you do I’m sure of
@S H the point is this. If you’re still voting democrat after the past 2 years you should be declared Braindead and your voter registration stripped from your possession. It’s obvious you’re not altogether there
It reflects the over all objective of the GoP and their out right derelict and disregard of the community they represent. To have someone running who is so utterly unqualified in a time where public sentiment is becoming more and more disaffected is shocking. I guess if you can’t create policies, create spectacles.
@David Thompson there’s no spectacle of debacle worse than the Trump train, nevertheless …
Walker for the win
@Booty Messiah yeah doesn’t matter he still beat the other guy
Republicons have been doing it for years
@Goin’totheDogs Christie, Pompeo, Ryan, Pence, big money, the courts and many others are speaking out. It’s just starting and its going to snowball. Trump should be taken to the nearest body of water and tossed in. I bet he floats! Trump’s toast!
@Booty Messiah just curious, are you even a little embarrassed to post something so blatantly stupid? is it the anonymity that allows you to be so ignorant? If you had to put your real name to this, so that all your neighbors and friends knew it was you, would you?
Walker is neither a vampire or a werewolf. He’s a zombie who has shambled incoherently through this campaign, and will do whatever his masters tell him to. Like most zombies, he wants brains, because he hasn’t got enough of his own.
Do you call all black People that! Masters? You’re a Racist is disguise!
@Margo a la Moto ✌🏼😅😂🤣
Exactly 💯
🤣🤣🤣
Heh Heh. I went there too. “BRAINS!!!” …
Calling Herschel Walker a “flawed candidate” is an insult to flaws everywhere.
Regardless, vote for him anyway.
@cheez1213 yes absolutely
Thank you Georgians for standing in those long lines, and voting. I hope Warnock wins.
There only two Nicky Halley or gaber have the savvy in the world of politics the back is eston greed
@Ronald Turner Avenatti/Smollet
Biden. Fetterwoman 2024
Oh please oh please oh please oh ……….
@Derrick Altman AGREED! Problem one is gonna win……..
That means that some are happy with his strategy, that says it all about the disgusting GOP.
I’m Canadian and I run a construction site. If Herschel Walker worked for me, he would be the guy that held up full sheets of plywood, Annnnd that is it. Weekly drug test, No power tools, definitely wouldn’t let him possess a hammer. In fact, just listening to him talk deems him to be a distraction to my productive and competent employees. He’s preemptively fired.
@Kristy Campbell I’m not saying anything, to any individuals, who can’t form full sentences. I’m definitely not clicking on your bullshit link.
HOW ANYONE IN GEORGIA VOTES FOR HERSHEY SQAWCKER IS COMPLETELY MIND BOGGLING !!!!!
52% to 48% … I will never understand the reason for such a close race. I have to question how Georgians can honestly believe this man is capable of representing them. Wake up Georgia.
@devil doll I didn’t say who I voted for. There you go assuming again.
@Wesley Twiggs And you assume I’m a Democrat. So that makes us even.
You drank the kool-aid long ago. I make it a point never to argue with fanatics, religious hysterics or hypocrites. I’d say you fit the bill on at least two of these measures. Enjoy your next Senator Warnock.
@devil doll you never argue when you know you can’t win. Smart. I wish you luck haha
Have you heard some of these people the media has interviewed? Of course the media always looks for the most sensationalist of any group. All I can say is those I listened to…it is time for a new generation in this state. The old group come across as very dull bulbs…much like Walker himself.
My deepest respect to the decent and humane Georgians who willingly (if grudgingly) must stand in line twice to prevent the Walker obscenity from becoming a reality. Major props.
Thank you.
Frankly I think Warnock won the first time
@D Thom Can’t work out why they don’t use ranked-choice voting when there’s more than two people on the ballot. Would save so much time, effort and money.
The very instant he said, to a cheering crowd “I’m just a country boy, I’m not smart” it should have been over instantly…on both counts. It’s embarrassing
Saying he wasn’t smart is the first true thing he has said!
You mean like Federman, or Biden, or the cackling, wicked witch Kamala… Could you be any more biased and one-sided?
Walker is my DAVY CROCKET
@Chris FloundersIt is not about anyone being biased, it is about being a suitable candidate to take on a leadership position in the country, and Walker is not up to the job. It is not fair to Walker either, placing him into a job that he can not possibly handle. Federman, Biden and Kamala all have sharp minds, and proven records of performance in challenging political positions.
As a public speaker he literally makes Palin look relatively intelligent.
At least Palin isn’t a violent maniac with multiple personality disorder. What’s wrong with 48% of Georgians?
and the bar could not be higher >
I wonder if he can see Georgia from his back yard?
@Humble Evidence Accepter see Georgia, You win the internet today, happy holidays.
She’s surprised us all with her flute playing during the talent competition!