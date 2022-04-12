Recent Post
68 comments
The Smart Phone Army will bury all autocrats. Disintermediation forever!
According to UN estimates, 1.4 million children in Ukraine are threatened with starvation, writes ARD.
The figure was part of the progress report that Manuel Fontaine from Unicef presented to the UN Security Council today.
According to Fontaine, the situation is toughest in Kherson and Mariupol, where access to water and food is very limited.
@Manattee Giggles If Ukraine care about its citizens, it wouldn’t continue refusing Russia’s offer to negotiate a peace agreement.
@Thomas Zimmerman 😊
@Gary Hello 👋
@Manattee Giggles 😒❣️
I’ve been stunned at how placid the Russia Black Fleet has been. Anyone else think that could be the source of Putin’s demise?
@John Whitehurst Hey 👋
@Peter Landscape Land 🤓
Well the russian fleet is closing the access to ucrainian ports and bombing objetives on ground with missiles. A cargo ship tried to arrive Mariúpol port and was stopped. There are floating mines that are a risk. Odessa refinery and fuel tanks were destroyed some days ago with missiles. It seems that russians are not in a hurry to land forces at Odessa.
I wish we could hear longer interviews with the generals.
I also wish there would be fewer interruptions while they’re talking. I know that they aren’t always giving quick sound bites, but the depth of their knowledge and understanding of this war is top notch!
Precisely my thoughts. Thanks for expressing them
@David Beran you’re welcome
I always wonder if the Russian Military have access to CNN’s 2 minute crash course of what’s happening and if they use that to their advantage….
Ukraine has raised three new battalions out of the local prison.
Anyone with a capacity for violence was released from prison and armed. These are penal units.
Their job is to stop people from leaving Kharkov.
@GunsAndPoker So you are voting “Don the Con” for president in 2024 then …😂
@Endre Fidje
If Dons not dead from big macitis by then
I get that their goal here is to keep people glued to their screens and sell ad space to corporations, but dam. This whole “Monday Night Football” approach to war makes me sick. Most have never and will never see war, to them it is like a game. For the rest of us we know exactly what’s happening there and it’s a meatgrinder.
@Cultureal Yes but why is Ukraine attacking Moscow now? There is nothing there, after the sanctions.
@Christine 👋
Walter 😊❣️
This is a war of US own making. I will be very surprised if in the end Ukraine will not lose a large part of their territory which was not even theirs before 1917.
Gotta say they’ve been holding up to the Orcs impressively well
@Craig Steddy Steddy 😫😹
Bye bye UKRAINE, bye bye EUROPE, bye bye USA, bye bye NATO, bye bye DOLLAR, bye bye EURO. Now RUSSIA will SPEAK and YOU will LISTEN. RUSSIA POWER. PUTIN BEST OF THE BEST🇷🇺…
@Vladimir Zelenskiy you’re overcompensating using big type 😉
@Craig Steddy Bye bye UKRAINE, bye bye EUROPE, bye bye USA, bye bye NATO, bye bye DOLLAR, bye bye EURO. Now RUSSIA will SPEAK and YOU will LISTEN. RUSSIA POWER. PUTIN BEST OF THE BEST🇷🇺…
@Craig Steddy It’s really fun if you read the uncapped words to yourself in a soft voice and the caps in an exaggerated loud flamboyant one.
It’s incredible that we have access to precise commentary by reknowned experts of their field about the War in Ukraine on such a tight basis. Something happens, it gets commented and put available, like what, 12h later? Just incredible.
@Bob Le Clair i would not compare it to football…this country is being destroyed and people should speak out !!
@Jesse Hachey and you lack the ability to grasp the change. There are already ai target systems on planes with inch accuracy. Give me a thousand of those synched to a command center with a dozen specialists and I’ll take out the whole Russian army
@Frédérick Rioux I watch the enforcer. He’s the best source of news.
@Truth Hurts yes, at this point, it is hard to know who to trust, what to share. Glad I’m not in Ukraine or Russia. I had grandparents from Odesa and Saint Petersburg Russia. They would be saddened seeing the fighting.
In a sickening way, the commentary reminds me of sports broadcasting.
Its sad, but that’s by design
That’s how strategy works.
I know 😔
I was always a big fan of Madden and his “chalk talk”, much easier to understand…
Mr King, Excellent reporting and communication as usual! 🏆💫💯
😉🤗
I like John King but sometimes he sounds a bit likes he’s mumbling.
@Chris Davis Chris 🙄
wow, i’m happy this guy came on to tell us how the Ukrainians will win! Please invite him evey day for his comments. In a few months we will know if he is competent or not, or a clown or not👀
Of course how could the 30 something ranked military power not beat the 3rd ranked..come on man..I’m not joking..this ain’t hyperbole..I’m.serious.
He was an American General. WTF
Or a knot or not
The way the general analysis is the war is between Russia Vs western and US in Ukraine land… Ukrainians welcome to half humanity life 😆 🤣 😂
We are at a transformative moment in battlefield technology. As cavalry was mown down by tanks and machine guns, drones are now the masters of the battlefield. Their true effect has not been felt yet. We have a drone striking two or three tanks. What we will see shortly is thousands of drones in the sky all at once with AI targeting and maneuvering moving in synchronization and with all the roles of a modern army – long distance reconnaisance, stand off launching of missiles at high value targets all the way down to battlefield drones flying at low level with sniper rifles picking off soldiers by the thousand. Tanks, artillery, fortified positions, soldiers marching – picked off efficiently and quickly – such a force can be built today and it could roll up all the way to Moscow by month end.
SkyNet
The drones work well for two key reasons, the first is that they are a relatively inexpensive means of battlefield support and the second is that the opposing force was disorganized, poorly mustered and practically untrained. The drones Can be easily swatted down by proper electronic warfare and air defense systems. The question is will this wave be more potent than the previous one.
@Eddapults Tab agree but these are the equivalent of world war 1 tanks. Drone swarms will have counter jamming, be ai controlled, synchronized and much smaller and faster. Think everything a battalion does, in the air, controlled by a few dispersed specialists giving general commands. The ai can handle target identification and targeting. One or two stones can be shot out of the sky. Ten thousand advancing at grounds level, low altitude and high altitude will roll an army like Russia with total destruction in a half hour
Russia also thinking the same😂😂😂
@Johnny Ang lol Russia still trying to run coms on 3g cell towers.
As they took aim at him, he yelled, “I’m Pat f**king Tillman!” to get them to stop. It was the last thing he ever said.
*155mm Mobile Artillery + ammo, including Exaclibur
*M142 HIMIARS + M270 MLRS + LOTS of rockets and some MGM-140 ATACMS precision missiles
*120mm Mortars + XM395 Precision ammo
*Encrypted comms to call in stand off precision strikes
*Diesel fuel
This is what the Ukrainians need yesterday.
Love to see the Russian version of this breakdown
@Michael Mullins You absolutely correct we haven’t won the war since World War II because it hasn’t been A-war since World War II We have been fighting conflicts ahead we have achieved every objective we will set out to do
These generals that have been on continually call this open ground, like it was farm fields. It’s not. A quick look at a topographical map of Ukraine and you can all see for yourselves it’s a very mountainous region. Mountains and rivers valleys, hills and creeks.
Artillery, mortars, drones and smart rockets. Small towns will be in the river valleys.
Are you serious? I just looked on Google Earth. It’s a patchwork of farm fields, elevation varying mostly 100-150m. Not a mountain to be seen.
That last bit: Can we use this air suppression technology in this neighborhood?
General: Yes, and by yes, I really mean No, because the United States will never put the E/A-18 Growler under another nation’s control.
WTF????
In fact 12 have been sold to Australia.
You gotta go back and listen to his answer.