41 comments
It wasn’t a strike. It was a special maintenance operation.
So true…🤣🤣🤣
@Dèvèn There was once a country called Russia. They fought well, they died well. The West has been using a light approach against Russia via economic sanctions. But they’ve always said that MAD (Mutual Assured Destruction) is the line for mass destruction. Russia might see some of the more indiscriminate and heavy handed measures in the coming days.
I’m no war expert but I think that’s what generally happens in a war.
They’ll just use this as an excuse to escalate. I feel like This was a false flag.
@Vincent Echevarria, They’re losing anyway. Russia can’t even make their own computer chips for their drones.
mmmmm….. I think they may have been provoked.
I never realized that the rules of War were that it was not nice to attack the side that is bombing you.
@Spring Bloom Russia failed in Kyiv so they were forced to run to their borders
My goodness so impolite.
@Kevin Jenner Kuwait didn’t.
How dare you hit a valid military target in our territory while we’re shelling residential neighborhoods targeting children in your territory.
@EccentricBubbles Actually, it’s even worse than that. The Russian GPS was dependent on the 4G system in country, which they almost completely destroyed during the opening hours of their attack. The Russians are using the same methods for targeting artillery that were being employed during WW2. When one is using area weapons like Grad rocket artillery, this doesn’t bode well for much in the way of accuracy.
Of course, Ivan doesn’t care. These are the same indiscriminate tactics that were used by the Russians in Chechnya and Syria when their attempts at mobile warfare failed.
@Rob Ashton That doesn’t even matter. It’s impossible for them to be targeting military, but end up hitting residential areas and children hospitals. They were targeting civilians.
Can you imagine a nation invading another nation… Attacking and killing hundreds if not thousands of people…
And then have the balls to “accuse” someone of something and act the victim? O.o
Russia don’t have balls
🇺🇦✌️Ukraine are them with balls
5000 estimated dead in Mariupol alone
@David Dean 😂
This has got to be the most ridiculous statement ever, as Russia levels Ukraine.
They had to “de-Nazify” the oil depot.
@Jose Palacios how can zelensky a Jewish person be a nazi?
@MOG its not about mathmatically drawing a symbol, its about having a symbol artistically close enuff to excite a mass of sheeple… u gotta apply real world logic to this lol, this is a real life russian political propaganda war, not a game of pictionary
The Mil Mi-24 is a large helicopter gunship, attack helicopter and low-capacity troop transport with room for eight passengers. It is produced by Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant and has been operated since 1972 by the Soviet Air Force and its successors, along with 48 other nations.
Imagine staring a fight with someone and then acting suprised when they punch you in the face .
@The Bottom Rung Dopps You simply do not have the opportunity to perceive reality as it is. You may not be able to perceive reality. Yours faithfully.
Russia are just a big joke😂
There’s a Russian saying that goes something like ‘you punch me, I’ll punch you right back’.
What I’m thinking, hehe
Suprised pikachu meme
There’s nothing stronger than fighting for your home and lives of your families and fellow country man and women!So much respect to Ukrainians!God be with you all!
Amen
Nelson, the bully on the Simpsons, once complained, “Hey! You made me bleed my own blood!”
Russia’s outraged for the same reason.
And, nothing weaker than sending an untrained army with poorly maintained equipment and poor logistics into a war in which the Russians were told they would be welcomed attacking their relatives. In other words, unwilling attackers.
Finally, this should have happened months ago. Good for Ukraine.
“But….. but….. WE are supposed to be the ones doing the attacking of fuel and supply installations!” – Russian Ministry of Defence
😂😂😂
Putin: The Ukranians cannot harm us.
Zelenskyy: No comment (but hold my beer).
That’s not an attack- it’s a *Special Missile Greeting Operation* ❤️🇺🇦❤️
Did putin forget he started a war, and not a one sided war
Oh my goodness. Imagine that, a air strike that destroyed oil depot’s. Russian soldiers have murdered innocent men, women and children in their own sovereign country. Now, what were we talking about? Huge shrug! 😳
So, Russia attacks Ukraine then has the nerve to be offended when they get attacked back? Hey Russia, you wanna know how to avoid situations like this? Don’t invade neighboring, sovereign nations that haven’t done anything to you.