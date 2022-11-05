Recent Post
68 comments
There was at least one drone recovered by Ukraine that failed to detonate at target (faulty). When this drone was dismantled there were components with printed production dates and assembly data written in Farsi (Iranian language). The production dates on these components were months after the ‘special military operation started’!
That was a “best use date” not production date. 🥛 shouldn’t we trust the Iranians?
@Mithad Ibrišević Oh hear we go again are you saying your propaganda is the source
the likes of RT which is complete BS
@Bogoi Adrian Mihai these drone are being swatted out of the sky like mosquitoes
@Lucien Lescanne Let Iran make its own medicine they are in a shitstorm right now. I have Iranian neighbors and they are happy to be here out of crazy religious dictatorship. As for you poke the bear, we’re going to poke it back into the last century all because of pootin and his enablers I guess that includes you.
@kirikoo troll🤣🤣
‘Russia on the defensive’ – not ‘Russia on defense’ 🙈🙈
Link to the Clip : They finally released this
https://youtu.be/QbHAaWyFCz4 !
Sort of like those idiot liberals on CNN calling Kabul “cobble” instead of “Ka bool”. and Qatar “cutter” instead of Ka Tar. Morons.
It’s round two, everyone switch
Well that’s just perfect evidence that they did it because of their homies Iran and Russia so Russia must have told them their plans🤔
What an amazing people! Getting by, following instructions not to make any attacks on Russians, no bombing of civilians, ingenuity with drones, small unit making their own local decisions, … Can somebody give me a link to somewhere I can help? I have a 1000 dollars I can manage without
How about the Red Cross for humanitarian issues?
Lol
@just sayin’ If he wants to help specifically Ukraine, donating to the Red Cross, would be a waist of money. I’m sure they’re doing many wonderful things, however there are lots of organizations, that were purpose built for supporting Ukrain in current straggle against russia.
https://u24.gov.ua/uk this is official Ukraine support
@Юлія K. ❤
Iran getting nervous because Russia is losing, “No we didn’t send them drones we swear!” Lol
@serbia991 ?
Are you mentally challenged ? Ukraine has already lost . Stop watching CNN you will be smarter for it
@haidar hakim What goes around comes around.
@ultonian63 Do you know what kind of equipment Ukraine have got look at what they are being sent it might shock you.
It is not good news.
@haidar hakim He’s a Serb. Of course he’s perfectly fine with civilians suffering. Have you seen what his people did to the minority Muslims not too long ago? It makes current Ukraine look like Disneyland.
Ok need to agree Ukraine has put one hell of a fight. And Russia has done a lot of self sabotage
Its not Ukraine. It is 27 countries of Nato Russia is fighting
@Noway Yet map less and less red each day. And less and less Orcs fight able
@dg If it was Nato russia did fight there would be no war. Russia cant handle even Nato support for ukraine and they cant cope with it
@dg They are just providing resources to make it more even. If the 27 countries of Nato were actually fighting Russia would be toast by now.
@Suzanne D They are fighting dont be lied to. They fly daily spy planes and provide daily intel, train troops, provide state of the art equipment, provide money, provide instructors on the ground, provide mercenaries, media war, stifle Russian economy to suffocate its ability to fund war. Ukraine couldn’t survive Russia onslaught. Its a village army!
I have four words to describe these heroes refusing to be cowed by fascist terror: Spirit of the Blitz. It’s inspiring to see them so determined in the face of barbarism. There’s simply no way for the bully in the Kremlin to win, not against people like these. Slava Ukrayini!
Wanna see barbarism? Look at what the world leading terrorist, the US, has done to the middle east. 6 million people genocide by the terrorist regimes in DC just in the 21 century.
Indeed agree
so sweet of you. thank you.
When did liberals become pro war neo con hawks?
@Jeremy James What part of…any of this sounds ‘pro-war’ to you?
Women stay strong our respect
To all of you.
We here in the Netherlands, together with the Czech Republic and the US, are providing Ukraine 90 Czech modernised T-72 Tanks to help Ukraine defeat the bloody Russians! Slava Ukraine!
You are providing Ukraine with reconditioned tanks and are delivering them very slow.
Uniforms and weapons also are all reconditioned.
You are not doing the people any favours the opposite the longer war goes on the more innocent people get killed.
Gotta seriously respect just how steadfast the Ukrainians are in basically telling Vladolf Putler “As long as even one of us lives you’ll never have our home.”
I toast to you, the people of Ukraine.
@Big Earl Hey… pump your breaks and shut up… it is earmarked for US! If you are a U.S. citizen of course. Yes, MOST! We have are own corrupt situation going on over hear that must be addressed. Needless to say, sending all the money we DON’T have to a corrupt government isn’t nor shouldn’t be on the forefront of our problems. Nato as a whole is the blame, but I bet your lack of history research and refusal to comprehend agreements will disallow you from looking past those feel goods you’re coming with big whatever the name
@Trashboªt to add, overly sensitive idiots that want their entire economy to become a relic…Or, people that want to pursue being in every other countries business🤔 Dealers choice
@Big Earl Did you know, Ukraine is a country roughly the size of one of our states, give or take. Worh no legitimate viable resources in which the sale of which can compensate for all of these “loans”. Also, did you know that after WW2 during that grand ol’ cold war, Nato and the USSR established a forever binding treaty, of which NATO has violated? Damn history is a harsh thing is it not? Pretend like this is a tyrannical ploy if you wish. Though you may want to start with research as opposed to your popular news station, dude… we would damned sure do the same thing. Matter of fact, we already have, but boooo them, right?
@Charles Johnson that’s the human race for ya, if one group doesn’t do it another will
@Charles Johnson Are you aware that if Putin succeeds in Ukraine he will not stop there? Ukraine is fighting for freedoms. It’s cheaper to fight Russia now than it would be if they’re allowed to continue their expansionist agenda.There were several treaties, broken by Russia.
Don’t be one of those bean counters who knows the price of everything, but the value of nothing.
We’ll all pray for Ukraine!!
We’ll all pray for RUSSIA AND CHINA: the new GLOBAL LEADERS OF TODAY!
@Joe Blogs 👈🏼👉🏻🏳️🌈
If prayers are all you have to offer, I’d suggest pray for Russia. They are the ones who are going to need it for sure.
Liberals don’t believe in God.
YES! It’s working and God will continue helping Ukraine. God is real and his son Jesus is real. And that’s why GOOD is going to have Victory, AMEN!
As someone from a small nation that is also doing what it can to support Ukraine, I am incredibly grateful to all you Americans who are providing such massive assistance to Ukraine to defeat this tyrannical idiot in Moscow from his attempt to destroy the democracy and dreams of Ukrainians. Thank you to the USA.
@the American you wouldn’t be saying that if it was your loved ones getting brutally tortured or raped or executed. You would be desperate to save them from the evil that has ruined many lives on both sides!
@Vale Visa sure Bandera 🙂
@Gene M comrade what about z fascist swastika from your Putin chuylo
@tantaluss68 It’ll be assured destruction so bring it on
Help inside 🇺🇦 United24 by Zelensky on YouTube. We are Not powerless to help inside now 💪
Thanks to the US people for the support to Ukraine. That is important in the fight against dictators that are a threat to our freedom.
You’re welcome. We have some experience with #45 and several others.
Great that the US gives more support for Ukraine – the more support the more Ukrainian lives will be saved! Please keep up the support.
‘It is in truth not for glory, nor riches, nor honors that we are fighting, but for freedom – for that alone, which no honest man gives up but with life itself.’
What are you talking about everything is about interest and power nothing is for the people
@Alex Suaste Ukrainian disagree. Teenage cynicism. You’ll get over it.
Keeping the people’s spirits up
Huge Respect to Ukraine! What a Nation! What a Brave People! They say NO to Russian imperialism. The say NO to Russian Invaders. They say NO to Russian war criminals. They say NO to Russian baby killers. They say NO to Russian Terrorist. They fight for their Independence. They fight for FREEDOM. they fight for their friends and family. They fight for everyone who enjoys Freedom. Huge Respect. Ukraine will win. Slava Ukraine.
STFU with that Nazi style nationalism.
Respect that they can have a sense of normalcy in a world at war! Great story, would like to see how it has affected other businesses like restaurants, food processing, other manufacturing, textiles, construction and broadcast and internet services. Wish them all safety and peace and warmth for the future.
It always blows my mind is life continues during war. But at the same time I understand that people still have to provide services to buy food and goods but I guess I’m just amazed in people’s resilience to push on and hold society together as best as possible. I think it’s culture because some places become complete mayhem
This practice—skipping over heavily fortified locations in order to seize lightly defended locations that could support the next advance—became known as hopping around Kherson and pressing the attack on Crimea. As Russian strongholds were isolated, defenders were left to weaken from starvation and disease.