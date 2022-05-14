83 comments

    2. Marjorie Taylor Greene is such a strong, brave woman. God will continue to bless her. Thanks for the call out.

      Reply

  2. Long live a free Ukraine 🇺🇦 GODSPEED to an END to Putin’s war

    The truth matters…more power to those whospeak out….the world can SEE the importance of your actions and the risk

    Best wishes

    Reply

  5. It’s really sad that people are giving her stick for being a former propagandaist. There’s not many other routes to take in journalism in Russia and she’s risked her life to speak out.

    Reply

  6. She is actually brave. Really brave, as speaking out publicly in Russia at the moment pretty much puts you in crosshair, or the receiving end of some poison. 😐

    Reply

  7. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we had journalists that brave to challenge state lies and propaganda like the Russian journalists? Sigh, as a former journalist myself, I can tell you there are too few American journalists with such courage and integrity.

    Reply

  8. Marina was the first big action on Russians media against Putin war brave women respect 🙌🏼

    Reply

  11. Courage is not free. It comes with a cost. We need to respect and honor the journalists and citizens who stand up to be counted.

    Reply

  13. I was just wondering what ended up happening to her. I’m glad she made it out of Russia.

    Reply

  14. I’m frankly amazed that she’s alive and free after what she did. When I first heard about it, and that she’d been arrested by Russian authorities, I was sure we’d never hear from her again. A $300 fine seems like a slap on the wrist compared to what they’ve been doing to other people who protest the war.

    Reply

  15. A Tribute to Ukraine 

    The Fight

    Where were you 
    when the walls came crumbling down.
    Fearing for our lives
    In our home towns.

    Where children once played 
    Laughter was everywhere
    We now find graves 
    Seems like only…we care.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s soul.

    Instrumental 🎶 

    If we lose.
    If this was our last fight.
    I promise you
    We didn’t run and hide.

    Only one way to live
    Head high and full of pride
    What we would give
    Our blood and tears we cried.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s soul.

    Instrumental 🎶 

    A burst of lightning 
    coming from the morning sky
    confuses all 
    We will not run and hide.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s…..

    And then,
    There’s one thing that remains.
    Fight until the death 
    Fight for our Ukraine. 

    But now, 
    Our prayers were not met
    By those who stood by
    By those who would forget. .

    By Humble Driver

    Reply

  16. Thank god there are some smart , brave people who honestly love Russia enough to do this. This is not betraying Russia, I have no doubt they love their country as much as Ukrainians love theirs, congrats from Canada!

    Reply

  17. This Marina Ovsyannikova has bigger balls than all politicians in power combined. This is the kind of journalist i want to be informed by.

    Reply

    2. @Diego A If you think, a journalist who is calling a war a war is betraying it’s country, then you have a weird understanding of the role of a journalist. I want to be informed by a reporter who is telling me, what is actually happening in the world, no matter what the government or anybody else is saying, yes.

      Reply

  18. You have to have guts, to do such kind, in the middle of the fire, indirectly speaking.
    Respect for this woman, brave person.
    Slava Ukraine

    Reply

  19. Thank you for standing up to your government you deserve a medal God bless you for being so brave now people can see and maybe get the courage like you did God bless you

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.