83 comments
Marina is such a strong, brave woman. God bless her. The truth will prevail.
Marjorie Taylor Greene is such a strong, brave woman. God will continue to bless her. Thanks for the call out.
Long live a free Ukraine 🇺🇦 GODSPEED to an END to Putin’s war
The truth matters…more power to those whospeak out….the world can SEE the importance of your actions and the risk
Best wishes
@Erik Peterson you shouldn’t be watching this if you want the truth
@Diego A nice try
@mike myers You’re in the YT comments section barking at the moon.
@thumper Thats funny, I like it!
I love her courage and bravery
Putin 🤡
Power to you, Marina !! All best wishes from Berlin.
Yes, I always liked Aqua Marina, as did Troy Tempest. LOL
It’s really sad that people are giving her stick for being a former propagandaist. There’s not many other routes to take in journalism in Russia and she’s risked her life to speak out.
She is actually brave. Really brave, as speaking out publicly in Russia at the moment pretty much puts you in crosshair, or the receiving end of some poison. 😐
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we had journalists that brave to challenge state lies and propaganda like the Russian journalists? Sigh, as a former journalist myself, I can tell you there are too few American journalists with such courage and integrity.
@Richard Horn One of the people that can tell that he’s lying.
Marina was the first big action on Russians media against Putin war brave women respect 🙌🏼
What a very brave lady. Total respect to her.🇺🇦🇬🇧
Marina, you are really brave person. God blessed and we love you.
Courage is not free. It comes with a cost. We need to respect and honor the journalists and citizens who stand up to be counted.
Wow…. What a brave human being 👌
I was just wondering what ended up happening to her. I’m glad she made it out of Russia.
I’m frankly amazed that she’s alive and free after what she did. When I first heard about it, and that she’d been arrested by Russian authorities, I was sure we’d never hear from her again. A $300 fine seems like a slap on the wrist compared to what they’ve been doing to other people who protest the war.
A Tribute to Ukraine
The Fight
Where were you
when the walls came crumbling down.
Fearing for our lives
In our home towns.
Where children once played
Laughter was everywhere
We now find graves
Seems like only…we care.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
If we lose.
If this was our last fight.
I promise you
We didn’t run and hide.
Only one way to live
Head high and full of pride
What we would give
Our blood and tears we cried.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
A burst of lightning
coming from the morning sky
confuses all
We will not run and hide.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s…..
And then,
There’s one thing that remains.
Fight until the death
Fight for our Ukraine.
But now,
Our prayers were not met
By those who stood by
By those who would forget. .
By Humble Driver
Thank god there are some smart , brave people who honestly love Russia enough to do this. This is not betraying Russia, I have no doubt they love their country as much as Ukrainians love theirs, congrats from Canada!
This Marina Ovsyannikova has bigger balls than all politicians in power combined. This is the kind of journalist i want to be informed by.
@Diego A If you think, a journalist who is calling a war a war is betraying it’s country, then you have a weird understanding of the role of a journalist. I want to be informed by a reporter who is telling me, what is actually happening in the world, no matter what the government or anybody else is saying, yes.
You have to have guts, to do such kind, in the middle of the fire, indirectly speaking.
Respect for this woman, brave person.
Slava Ukraine
Thank you for standing up to your government you deserve a medal God bless you for being so brave now people can see and maybe get the courage like you did God bless you