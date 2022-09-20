61 comments

    2. Zelensky requested everything
      Arms sanctions embargoes closure of borders etc
      So far the west NATO n specially the Americans have to obey
      Yes sir yes sir yes sir
      And the last thing that he requested was caling the west to send in their spouses to comfort the Ukrainian army in winter
      Is that true guys
      If so …do you willing or allow them to go on special n obliterate request
      You must respond fast

      Reply

    3. @DaLlaw Vladivostok is a Russian port
      Its a military base of the far east to Russia
      Kurile island was occupied by the Russian after WWII n the Japanese demanded for the return
      But never successful
      Why…
      The Russians said the Americans can support the jewish regime to conquer n annexed Palestine… then why couldn’t us
      This reason makes the UN AIPAC scratches their heads

      Reply

    1. @FFFan22 I’m not sold on that. I’m willing to bet China only “appears” strong. Given their lack of military experience and questionable technology, I bet they will fold just as Russia is. Hopefully we never have to find out.

      Reply

  8. These Ukrainians who were tortured and butchered by the Russian military have outraged the world and provided more motivation for countries to supply weapons to ensure that Putin’s army is thoroughly defeated. There is no way that Crimea will be allowed to remain in Russian hands nor any other part of Ukraine. May these people rest in peace and give heavenly witness to the removal of Putin, Lavrov, Shoigu and their minions from power. May Our Lady of Zarvanytsia comfort all who are mourning.
    4

    Reply

    1. @susan alexander Donate money to the Ukrainian army or to charities that help in Ukraine. Elect politicians that are in favour of supporting Ukraine with whatever they need. Make sure people in the West understand and don’t forget what’s going on in the world right now: the biggest challenge to democracy of our time.

      Reply

    4. @berliner You are a man of class and style. Yes Actions!
      Prayer = inaction while feeling good and superior because you believe in something that doesn’t exist and no one can prove otherwise LOL.

      Reply

  11. What is really worrying is that Putin seems to have kept the whole interrogation and torture system of Soviet times intact and deployable at any time, even in situ

    Reply

  12. Ukrainians, praying for you all. The cruelty of the Russians is seen all around the world. They will pay. Putin will pay. Stay strong Ukrainians. God bless.

    Reply

  13. When my uncle’s fought facist in WW2, their commanders made them walk through the death camps, they said, “because in the future People will deny it happened!”

    Reply

  14. Give them the weapons, give the Ukranians everything they need for gods sake, do not turn our backs on these brave people

    Reply

    1. Man whole Europe and US/Taiwan does that over and over, that is why Ukraine made all this progress ! What are you talking about ?

      Reply

    3. @Joe Blow He sounded like we dont do much ! We spend billions of billions of dollars/euros already for weapons and many people from all around Europe went to fight for Ukraine . Theres nothing more we can do as Europe at least. Weve done it all. Every single european is paying right now to support ukraine thru energy crisis because of sanctions.

      Reply

    4. @Best of Music World-wide we pay. But Freedom does not come for free.

      Name any dictator who had expansionist plans who ever stopped because they were asked to. They need to be _forced_ to stop.

      14+ _million_ Ukrainians have been driven from their homes. 2+ _million_ forceably deported to Russia. Unspeakable atrocities to men, women, _and children._

      The price _they_ pay is far bigger than what we face outside of Ukraine.

      This is why we need to do _whatever it takes, no matter the cost, for as long as necessary._

      Stay strong!

      Reply

  15. its sad how little Russians know about honour. There is a JAPANESE park in Adelaide. built by Japanese prisoners of war in Adel Australia.. This was a THANK YOU to the people of Adelaide to thank Australia for looking after them whilst imprisoned there. Honour works both ways..

    Reply

    3. Did you even read his comment? He said, THE JAPANESE pows were treated well by the allies, for which they were grateful. The Japanase wouldnt have and didnt treat the people they occupied or took prisoner kindly as a deliberate tactic from high command. This was to make sure no japanese soldiers would surrender.
      Listen to Dan Carlin’s Supernova in the East on any podcast player. You’ll learn a lot.

      Reply

    1. Traditional behavior of the Russian army. Ukraine is not the only and the first country that they have behaved like that. Read a history book.

      Reply

  18. It’s weird, I grew up during the cold war. Everything shown about Russia made me sympathize with them. I live in Montana and everything in Russia looked similar. I stood up for Russia for a long time based mostly on that, my empathy for people that seemed like so much of what I lived like.

    This war pissed me off because I had to admit that I was completely wrong.

    I still have empathy for the Russian peoples. I have none for it’s government.

    Edit: to explain. I have never been impressed with my own government and it’s use of soldiers for “foreign intervention” either. The U.S. has a pretty shitty track record, Russia is making my country look like absolute saints of virtue.

    Reply

    1. For the first time since ww2 youre on the right side! the uk has supported you through all your wrong crazy interventions (apart from vietnam) as we were so grateful for your brave and massive help in ww2. Lets support ukraine together! for once, since ww2, its good against evil.

      Reply

  20. “winning doesnt give them a chance to heal the wounds just time to feel them” such a powerful statement.. so true and sad. Such a pointless war

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.