“My political ideal is democracy. Let every person be respected as an individual and no person be idolized.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1930
Democracy led to Albert Einstein driven from Germany for being a Jew, but then again I don’t ask my Accountant to do my plumbing, so I suppose it stands to reason that we shouldn’t appeal to Scientists to answer questions about history and politics.
@AmberTurdColoringbook 👈. No that’s the Democult as you chant. Repeat the line. End of quote. Ohmmmm Ohmmmmm Ohmmmmmm😂😂😂
Man…that long pledge of allegiance and then the salute is scary AF
@LadyK Film Art Productions it is indeed
I don’t see why people don’t take to the streets more often. – Nancy Pelosi, Democrat 😠
Beta
Please explain why this man is still allowed to hold rallies anywhere after J6! Also, he literally just incited violence over him being indicted! Lock him up already!
@Martha Shandley hahaha, love it
@zed Bou 🙃💟💙
Yep. Jim Jones’s most loyal supporters stuck with him until the end. History is repeating itself.
@Mike Oxbig I’m from Indiana and no we didn’t. You are talking about a small minority of fanatics. Do you have an education or are you just brainwashed
@Shirley Sear get help now you need it
“It’s not getting any smarter out there.”
— Frank Zappa
FRANK ZAPPA WAS A CONSERVATIVE. LOL
De-evolution
— DEVO
The only difference between Donald J. Trump and the Rev Jim Jones is Donny’s gonna charge his flock of fools for the Kool-aid.
The ex has nothing but contempt for these people but they follow him like lapdogs.
Prove it, woke.
He always has that one fist up !!!
@Cornelius Gal No thanks, you need to have lived through the Nazi period and you’d not come out with such an uneducated comment.
bidens last rally consisted of a dozen people, a dog, and a stray cat.
Let’s go Brandon
They were exposed a couple of years ago for paying those stage extras in cash and busing them to the rallies from local counties. 🤣
It’s so obious too. The blacks for rump guy appears at all the rallies lol
The music could be “Where we go to DQ, all go to DQ. Lovely confections aside, He’s so desperate to be loved, that he would take praise from anyone.
trump is really scraping the bottom of the barrel.
Sounds like the Biden regime.
Have we ever before had another former US president who stands in front of his audience and claps for several minutes FOR himself apparently? LOL! What’s more astonishing is how few news reporters or high-profile people have ever commented on this Trump habit! He’s been doing it on tv for the last five years.
@Kenia Mcguire okay comrade you might as well just applaud to your fearless leader the dump and Putin
Are you from China? It is not a personal clap, dude. He is and all politicians should give the time and respect for my country and the ppl they serve. Should Republicans just not clap like Biden?
Why are you watching in the first place? Lol.. He gives you purpose.
Everybody has choices in life but for me I don’t know why they want to ruin their life for someone that doesn’t care about them. CULT
DEMOCULT
“If one ☝ drinks the kool-aid,
we all drink the kool-aid” ☝☝☝☝”
— The trump cult.
He’s completely insane, but he does have a knack for getting gullible, easily lead people in a frenzy. That’s very dangerous as history shows.
Well, if you look at Trump very carefully at the Ohio rally, you’ll see the horns atop his head, his tail, and his pitchfork.
He’s dancing again I can’t take it.
I miss the fun to stay at the YMCA.
I wish the news media would stop calling former presidents of the US “president” like they are still in power as Jake Tapper did here> 2:50
I wish people would stop calling Caitlin Jenner and Leah Thomas women!
The maximum security twilight home for the criminally insane must have forgotten to plug in the electric fences to keep him in. Sad. 😢
Ronnie Raygun did that back in the 80’s.
He just let them all out of the looney bin.
We are literally witnessing a disgraced and unqualified former president begging his supporters to become martyrs.
Better than biden
‘Where we go one we go all’, the National anthem of ‘LEMMINGS’ 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣
